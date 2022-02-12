Girls Central 45, Durango 38

Friday at Durango

CENTRAL — A.Wagner 4 1-2 12, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Ritterbush 0 1-2 1, Spencer 0 0-0 0, B.Wagner 4 4-6 13, Stillson 0 0-2 0, Manzanarez 7 0-1 15, Rascon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 6-13 45.

DURANGO — Whistler 0 0-0 0, Maestas 0 0-0 0, Trujillo 0 0-0 0, Glover 0 0-0 0, C.Neiman 1 2-2 4, Shepard 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 2, A.Neiman 1 1-2 3, White 1 0-0 2, Rowland 6 7-8 20, Flores 2 1-3 5. Totals: 13 11-15 38.

Central 11 12 14 8 — 45

Durango 11 10 8 9 — 38 3-point goals: Central 5 (A.Wagner 3, B.Wagner, Manzanarez), Durango 1 (Rowland).

Total Fouls: Central 13 , Durango 12 . Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.

Palisade 49, Rifle 31

Friday at Rifle

Palisade — Yanowich 5 1-3 10, Steele 4 4-7 12, Kolisch 1 4-4 7, Maestas 1 0-2 3, Birch 3 5-8 11, Hopkins 1 1-4 3, MacAskill 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 16-30 48.

RIFLE — Ward 5 1-3 12, Alcantar 1 1-2 3, Orozco 3 1-2 7, Santana 1 0-4 2, Luna 2 0-2 5, Hisel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-13 31.

Palisade 0 14 9 27 — 48

Rifle 8 11 8 4 — 31

3-point goals: Palisade 2 (Kolisch, Maestas), Rifle 2 (Luna, Ward).

Total Fouls: Palisade 21, Rifle 18. Fouled out: Yanowich, Hisel. Technicals: none.

Montrose 56, Grand Junction 21Friday at Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION — Feather 0 0-0 0, Queen 0 0-0 0, Hanson 0 0-0 0, Bond 2 2-2 6, Dottson 1 0-0 2, Wilkins 2 0-1 4, Applegate 3 2-4 9, Carver 0 0-0 0, Wrich 0 0-0 0, Maas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-7 21.

MONTROSE — Coulter 2 5-6 9, Berry 0 2-6 2, Rocco 3 0-2 6, Mihavetz 5 0-0 13, Bush 0 1-2 1, Ortega 3 2-4 9, Johnson 1 2-4 2, Moss 0 0-2 0, Yanosky 3 1-1 8, Power 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 13-27 56.

Grand Junction 4 4 5 8 — 21

Montrose 11 13 19 13 — 56 3-point goals: GJ 1 (Applegate), Montrose 5 (Mihavetz 3, Ortega, Yanosky).

Total Fouls: GJ 19, Montrose 12. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.