agate Girls prep basketball boxes, Feb. 11, 2022 Feb 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Girls Central 45, Durango 38Friday at DurangoCENTRAL — A.Wagner 4 1-2 12, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, Ritterbush 0 1-2 1, Spencer 0 0-0 0, B.Wagner 4 4-6 13, Stillson 0 0-2 0, Manzanarez 7 0-1 15, Rascon 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 6-13 45.DURANGO — Whistler 0 0-0 0, Maestas 0 0-0 0, Trujillo 0 0-0 0, Glover 0 0-0 0, C.Neiman 1 2-2 4, Shepard 1 0-0 2, Campbell 1 0-0 2, A.Neiman 1 1-2 3, White 1 0-0 2, Rowland 6 7-8 20, Flores 2 1-3 5. Totals: 13 11-15 38.Central 11 12 14 8 — 45Durango 11 10 8 9 — 38 3-point goals: Central 5 (A.Wagner 3, B.Wagner, Manzanarez), Durango 1 (Rowland).Total Fouls: Central 13 , Durango 12 . Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.Palisade 49, Rifle 31Friday at RiflePalisade — Yanowich 5 1-3 10, Steele 4 4-7 12, Kolisch 1 4-4 7, Maestas 1 0-2 3, Birch 3 5-8 11, Hopkins 1 1-4 3, MacAskill 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 16-30 48.RIFLE — Ward 5 1-3 12, Alcantar 1 1-2 3, Orozco 3 1-2 7, Santana 1 0-4 2, Luna 2 0-2 5, Hisel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-13 31.Palisade 0 14 9 27 — 48Rifle 8 11 8 4 — 313-point goals: Palisade 2 (Kolisch, Maestas), Rifle 2 (Luna, Ward).Total Fouls: Palisade 21, Rifle 18. Fouled out: Yanowich, Hisel. Technicals: none.Montrose 56, Grand Junction 21Friday at MontroseGRAND JUNCTION — Feather 0 0-0 0, Queen 0 0-0 0, Hanson 0 0-0 0, Bond 2 2-2 6, Dottson 1 0-0 2, Wilkins 2 0-1 4, Applegate 3 2-4 9, Carver 0 0-0 0, Wrich 0 0-0 0, Maas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-7 21.MONTROSE — Coulter 2 5-6 9, Berry 0 2-6 2, Rocco 3 0-2 6, Mihavetz 5 0-0 13, Bush 0 1-2 1, Ortega 3 2-4 9, Johnson 1 2-4 2, Moss 0 0-2 0, Yanosky 3 1-1 8, Power 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 13-27 56.Grand Junction 4 4 5 8 — 21Montrose 11 13 19 13 — 56 3-point goals: GJ 1 (Applegate), Montrose 5 (Mihavetz 3, Ortega, Yanosky).Total Fouls: GJ 19, Montrose 12. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Technical Foul Out Basketball Sport Loser Xxxx Prep Foul Winner Boys Box Girl Hisel Santana Luna Montrose Orozco Palisade Rifle Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 23° 45° Sat Saturday 45°/23° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:09 AM Sunset: 05:48:04 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: E @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 2% 23° 49° Sun Sunday 49°/23° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:07:49 AM Sunset: 05:49:14 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: E @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Mon 2% 31° 51° Mon Monday 51°/31° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:06:38 AM Sunset: 05:50:23 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 4% 31° 54° Tue Tuesday 54°/31° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:05:26 AM Sunset: 05:51:31 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 22° 43° Wed Wednesday 43°/22° Cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:04:12 AM Sunset: 05:52:40 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 3% 21° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/21° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:02:58 AM Sunset: 05:53:48 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Thursday Night Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 23° 47° Fri Friday 47°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:01:42 AM Sunset: 05:54:56 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: N @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business