Grand Junction Tennis Club Fall City League

Drop Shot Women's Doubles — Melody Charles & Karen Allen
US Women's Doubles — Hannah Bou-Matar & Susan Erb; Vicki Schoeber & Sharon Reiner; Angie Vance & Carla Kohls
Ace Women's Doubles — Melissa Reams & Stephanie Baughman
Smash Women's Doubles — Darcy Case & Darcy Beus
Drop Shot Mixed Doubles — Brian Alano & Julie Hearing
Smash Mixed Doubles — Dale & Bill Gates
Ace Mixed Doubles — Richard Plett & Kathy Den Dink
Mixed Doubles — John & Carla Kohls
Ace Men's Singles — Steven Oberle
Drop Shot Men's Singles — Don Ligrani
Smash Men's Doubles — Curt Hansen & James D'Annibale
Smash Women's Singles — Beth Millward
Bounce Women's Singles — Megan Barnhurst
Ace Women's Singles — Debbie Sutherland