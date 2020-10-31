Ponderosa 45, Grand Junction 14
Saturday at Stocker Stadium
Ponderosa 14 10 14 7 — 45
Grand Junction 0 6 0 8 — 14
PHS — Jack Hanenburg 67 run (Hayden Huckaby kick)
PHS — Kolton Miller 7 pass from Hanenburg (Huckaby kick)
PHS — Hanenburg 12 run (Huckaby kick)
GJ — Aiden Johnson 1 run (kick no good)
PHS — Huckaby 28 field goal
PHS — Carter Motichka 10 pass from Hanenburg (Huckaby kick)
PHS — Miller 71 pass from Hanenburg (Huckaby kick)
GJ — Kieran Thompson 2 run (Braden Prettyman pass from Peyton Brock)
PHS — Jonah Mackey 32 pass from Malcolm Kinzer (Preston Kilzer kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Ponderosa: Hanenburg 4-70, Bode Jensen 13-29, Cael Porter 10-26, Alexandar Taylor 1-13, Hayden Cagianut 1-4, Kinzer 1-(minus-5). Grand Junction: Thompson 10-42, Kory Christensen 6-17, Johnson 11-15, Jake Peltier 1-4, Brock 8-(minus-9).
PASSING — Ponderosa: Hanenburg 16-27-1-314, Kinzer 1-1-0-32. Grand Junction: Brock 9-23-2-117.
RECEIVING — Ponderosa: Miller 5-116, Motichka 6-98, Alex Tongren 3-47, Brady Ingalls 1-47, Mackey 1-32. Grand Junction: Aidan Lane 5-51, Prettyman 3-47, Chayton Moffitt 1-12, Gavin Walsh 1-7.