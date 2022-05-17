agate High school baseball rankings, May 16, 2022 May 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print State RankingsCHSAAnow.com poll; voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.Class 5ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Legacy (7) 20-1 106 2 4 W2. Regis Jesuit (4) 20-3 100 1 3 W3. Chaparral 18-5 84 4 5 W4. Mountain Vista 19-4 83 3 1 L5. Mullen 18-5 59 6 4 W6. Douglas County 15-7 43 5 1 L7. Vista Ridge 20-3 30 9 7 W8. Cherokee Trail 16-6 24 8 3 W9. Pueblo West 16-6 15 - 8 W10. Rocky Mountain 15-7 13 - 1 LReceiving votes: Brighton 11, Legend 10, Fossil Ridge 7, Grandview 7, Broomfield 6, Rock Canyon 6, Ralston Valley 1Class 4ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Palisade (9) 20-2 144 1 7 W2. Golden (3) 19-4 127 3 14 W3. Ponderosa (3) 15-7 117 2 1 W4. Cheyenne Mountain 17-6 73 4 3 W5. Pueblo Central 17-5 50 8 3 W6. Pueblo County 15-6 46 5 2 W7. Northfield 19-3 44 - 5 W8. Riverdale Ridge 15-7 41 6 2 W9. Rifle 19-4 40 9 8 W10. Windsor 17-6 31 7 1 LReceiving votes: Falcon 28, Montrose 26, Fort Morgan 15, Summit 15, Lewis-Palmer 8, Severance 8, D’Evelyn 7, Air Academy 2, Battle Mountain 1, Pueblo Centennial 1, Thomas Jefferson 1Class 3ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Eaton (8) 20-2 115 1 4 W2. Lutheran (4) 22-1 110 2 21 W3. University 19-4 93 3 5 W4. Sterling 17-5 82 4 1 L5. Brush 16-7 67 5 9 W6. North Fork 18-5 48 6 1 L7. Resurrection Christian 12-7 36 9 1 W8. The Classical Academy 18-4 31 7 2 W9. Colorado Academy 15-6 30 8 1 L10. Manitou Springs 16-6-1 16 10 1 WReceiving votes: Lamar 14, Bayfield 10, Delta 4, Faith Christian 3, Coal Ridge 1Class 2ATEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK1. Limon (9) 20-0 99 1 20 W2. Peyton (1) 22-1 90 2 19 W3. Highland 16-2 78 3 2 W4. Rye 18-3 71 4 1 W5. St. Mary’s 15-7 53 5 1 L6. Burlington 16-5 46 7 8 W7. Swink 15-6 32 9 1 L8. Buena Vista 12-10 30 6 6 L9. Trinidad 13-5 20 8 2 W10. Wiggins 14-8 19 - 5 WReceiving votes: Ignacio 5, Lyons 5, Dawson School 1, Denver Christian 1 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Strk Seeding Ranking School Sport Politics Linguistics Pvs Vote Coal Pt Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Mon 0% 54° 88° Mon Monday 88°/54° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:00:18 AM Sunset: 08:21:16 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: E @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Monday Night Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 2% 56° 87° Tue Tuesday 87°/56° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:59:28 AM Sunset: 08:22:10 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: NW @ 15 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Wed 0% 57° 85° Wed Wednesday 85°/57° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:58:40 AM Sunset: 08:23:03 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: WNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 0% 47° 89° Thu Thursday 89°/47° Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57:54 AM Sunset: 08:23:55 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: WSW @ 24 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. WNW winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Fri 13% 38° 62° Fri Friday 62°/38° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 13% Sunrise: 05:57:09 AM Sunset: 08:24:47 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 3% 44° 68° Sat Saturday 68°/44° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 05:56:25 AM Sunset: 08:25:39 PM Humidity: 23% Wind: NNW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 50° 78° Sun Sunday 78°/50° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:55:44 AM Sunset: 08:26:30 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business