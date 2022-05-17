State Rankings

CHSAAnow.com poll; voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will not factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Legacy (7) 20-1 106 2 4 W

2. Regis Jesuit (4) 20-3 100 1 3 W

3. Chaparral 18-5 84 4 5 W

4. Mountain Vista 19-4 83 3 1 L

5. Mullen 18-5 59 6 4 W

6. Douglas County 15-7 43 5 1 L

7. Vista Ridge 20-3 30 9 7 W

8. Cherokee Trail 16-6 24 8 3 W

9. Pueblo West 16-6 15 - 8 W

10. Rocky Mountain 15-7 13 - 1 L

Receiving votes: Brighton 11, Legend 10, Fossil Ridge 7, Grandview 7, Broomfield 6, Rock Canyon 6, Ralston Valley 1

Class 4A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Palisade (9) 20-2 144 1 7 W

2. Golden (3) 19-4 127 3 14 W

3. Ponderosa (3) 15-7 117 2 1 W

4. Cheyenne Mountain 17-6 73 4 3 W

5. Pueblo Central 17-5 50 8 3 W

6. Pueblo County 15-6 46 5 2 W

7. Northfield 19-3 44 - 5 W

8. Riverdale Ridge 15-7 41 6 2 W

9. Rifle 19-4 40 9 8 W

10. Windsor 17-6 31 7 1 L

Receiving votes: Falcon 28, Montrose 26, Fort Morgan 15, Summit 15, Lewis-Palmer 8, Severance 8, D’Evelyn 7, Air Academy 2, Battle Mountain 1, Pueblo Centennial 1, Thomas Jefferson 1

Class 3A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Eaton (8) 20-2 115 1 4 W

2. Lutheran (4) 22-1 110 2 21 W

3. University 19-4 93 3 5 W

4. Sterling 17-5 82 4 1 L

5. Brush 16-7 67 5 9 W

6. North Fork 18-5 48 6 1 L

7. Resurrection Christian 12-7 36 9 1 W

8. The Classical Academy 18-4 31 7 2 W

9. Colorado Academy 15-6 30 8 1 L

10. Manitou Springs 16-6-1 16 10 1 W

Receiving votes: Lamar 14, Bayfield 10, Delta 4, Faith Christian 3, Coal Ridge 1

Class 2A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Limon (9) 20-0 99 1 20 W

2. Peyton (1) 22-1 90 2 19 W

3. Highland 16-2 78 3 2 W

4. Rye 18-3 71 4 1 W

5. St. Mary’s 15-7 53 5 1 L

6. Burlington 16-5 46 7 8 W

7. Swink 15-6 32 9 1 L

8. Buena Vista 12-10 30 6 6 L

9. Trinidad 13-5 20 8 2 W

10. Wiggins 14-8 19 - 5 W

Receiving votes: Ignacio 5, Lyons 5, Dawson School 1, Denver Christian 1