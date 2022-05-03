CHSAAnow.com poll. Voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will factor into postseason seeding.
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Legacy (14) 16-0 140 1 16 W
2. Regis Jesuit 15-2 124 3 8 W
3. Mountain Vista 16-3 109 2 1 L
4. Mullen 14-3 85 7 6 W
5. Brighton 13-3 71 5 7 W
6. Douglas County 12-4 69 4 1 W
7. Chaparral 13-5 62 6 1 L
8. Cherokee Trail 12-5 35 8 1 L
9. Vista Ridge 16-3 21 - 3 W
10. Horizon 14-5 13 - 2 W
Others receiving votes: Legend 12, Rocky Mountain 11, Pueblo West 5, Broomfield 3, Fossil Ridge 3, Ralston Valley 3, Grandview 2, Dakota Ridge 1, Loveland 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Palisade (7) 16-2 126 2 3 W
2. Ponderosa (4) 11-6 119 4 1 W
3. Cheyenne Mountain (2) 14-5 113 1 1 L
4. Golden (2) 13-4 107 3 8 W
5. Windsor 15-3 84 5 6 W
6. Pueblo Central 14-4 50 6 1 L
7. Pueblo County 12-4 45 9 8 W
8. Riverdale Ridge 10-5 38 - 3 W
9. Falcon 14-4 26 7 4 W
10. Montrose 13-5 21 - 4 W
Others receiving votes: Rifle 14, Severance 14, Air Academy 10, Fort Morgan 10, Northfield 8, Northridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 7, Lewis-Palmer 6, Pueblo East 4, Thompson Valley 4, Evergreen 3, Holy Family 3, Longmont 3, Summit 2, Roosevelt 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (13) 14-1 153 1 8 W
2. Lutheran (1) 18-1 127 3 17 W
3. University (1) 14-4 126 2 2 L
4. Sterling 13-4 93 4 2 W
5. Brush 11-7 59 6 4 W
6. Colorado Academy 12-4 56 - 10 W
7. The Classical Academy 15-3 49 5 1 W
8. Bayfield 16-4 44 8 10 W
9. North Fork 15-3 35 7 8 W
10. Resurrection Christian 8-6 15 - 2 W
Others receiving votes: Lamar 13, Delta 12, Manitou Springs 12, Kent Denver 10, Jefferson Academy 7, Bennett 4, The Academy 4, Faith Christian 3, Basalt 2, Montezuma-Cortez 1