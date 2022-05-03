State Rankings

CHSAAnow.com poll. Voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will factor into postseason seeding.

Class 5A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Legacy (14) 16-0 140 1 16 W

2. Regis Jesuit 15-2 124 3 8 W

3. Mountain Vista 16-3 109 2 1 L

4. Mullen 14-3 85 7 6 W

5. Brighton 13-3 71 5 7 W

6. Douglas County 12-4 69 4 1 W

7. Chaparral 13-5 62 6 1 L

8. Cherokee Trail 12-5 35 8 1 L

9. Vista Ridge 16-3 21 - 3 W

10. Horizon 14-5 13 - 2 W

Others receiving votes: Legend 12, Rocky Mountain 11, Pueblo West 5, Broomfield 3, Fossil Ridge 3, Ralston Valley 3, Grandview 2, Dakota Ridge 1, Loveland 1

Class 4A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Palisade (7) 16-2 126 2 3 W

2. Ponderosa (4) 11-6 119 4 1 W

3. Cheyenne Mountain (2) 14-5 113 1 1 L

4. Golden (2) 13-4 107 3 8 W

5. Windsor 15-3 84 5 6 W

6. Pueblo Central 14-4 50 6 1 L

7. Pueblo County 12-4 45 9 8 W

8. Riverdale Ridge 10-5 38 - 3 W

9. Falcon 14-4 26 7 4 W

10. Montrose 13-5 21 - 4 W

Others receiving votes: Rifle 14, Severance 14, Air Academy 10, Fort Morgan 10, Northfield 8, Northridge 7, Thomas Jefferson 7, Lewis-Palmer 6, Pueblo East 4, Thompson Valley 4, Evergreen 3, Holy Family 3, Longmont 3, Summit 2, Roosevelt 1

Class 3A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Eaton (13) 14-1 153 1 8 W

2. Lutheran (1) 18-1 127 3 17 W

3. University (1) 14-4 126 2 2 L

4. Sterling 13-4 93 4 2 W

5. Brush 11-7 59 6 4 W

6. Colorado Academy 12-4 56 - 10 W

7. The Classical Academy 15-3 49 5 1 W

8. Bayfield 16-4 44 8 10 W

9. North Fork 15-3 35 7 8 W

10. Resurrection Christian 8-6 15 - 2 W

Others receiving votes: Lamar 13, Delta 12, Manitou Springs 12, Kent Denver 10, Jefferson Academy 7, Bennett 4, The Academy 4, Faith Christian 3, Basalt 2, Montezuma-Cortez 1

Class 2A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Limon (11) 15-0 110 1 15 W

2. Peyton 15-1 97 2 12 W

3. Highland 13-1 82 4 7 W

4. Rye 13-1 80 3 3 W

5. St. Mary’s 11-6 66 5 1 W

6. Buena Vista 12-5 53 6 1 L

7. Burlington 11-5 27 9 3 W

8. Denver Christian 13-4 25 10 6 W

9. Trinidad 9-3 17 7 1 L

10. Swink 12-5 15 8 2 W

Others receiving votes: Lyons 14, Wiggins 11, Wray 3, Ignacio 2, Yuma 2, Dawson 1

Class 1A

TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK

1. Holly (5) 15-2 59 1 13 W

2. Merino 17-2 49 2 3 W

3. Granada (1) 9-4 43 4 1 L

4. Cheyenne Wells 12-4 41 3 1 W

5. Simla 13-3 32 7 1 L

6. Nucla 11-4 28 5 1 L

7. Haxtun 12-6 27 6 3 W

8. Evangelical Christian 9-5 19 9 1 L

9. Dayspring Christian Academy 6-13 16 8 1 L

10. Stratton 9-9 6 10 1 L

Others receiving votes: Dove Creek 5, Otis 4, Eads 1