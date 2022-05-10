CHSAANow.com; voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will factor into postseason seeding.
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Regis Jesuit (9) 17-2 117 2 10 W
2. Legacy (3) 17-1 109 1 1 W
3. Mountain Vista 18-3 97 3 2 W
4. Chaparral 16-5 71 7 3 W
5. Douglas County 13-5 61 6 1 W
6. Mullen 15-5 60 4 1 W
7. Brighton 15-3 37 5 9 W
8. Cherokee Trail 14-6 33 8 1 W
9. Vista Ridge 18-3 28 9 5 W
10. Legend 12-7 15 - 1 L
Receiving votes: Grandview 10, Pueblo West 7, Rocky Mountain 6, Fruita Monument 3, Rock Canyon 3, Horizon 2, Fossil Ridge 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Palisade (10) 18-2 143 1 5 W
2. Ponderosa (3) 13-6 128 2 3 W
3. Golden (3) 16-4 125 4 11 W
4. Cheyenne Mountain (1) 15-6 103 3 1 W
5. Pueblo County 13-5 64 7 1 L
6. Riverdale Ridge 12-6 63 8 1 W
7. Windsor 16-4 54 5 1 W
8. Pueblo Central 15-5 47 6 1 W
9. Rifle 16-4 44 - 5 W
10. Falcon 15-5 40 9 1 W
Receiving votes: Severance 31, Northfield 26, Lewis-Palmer 16, Montrose 10, Air Academy 9, Summit 8, Pueblo South 5, Fort Morgan 4, Sierra 4, Discovery Canyon 3, Thomas Jefferson 3, Canon City 2, Battle Mountain 1, Denver North 1, Widefield 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (4) 16-2 103 1 1 L
2. Lutheran (7) 20-1 101 2 19 W
3. University 17-4 92 3 3 W
4. Sterling 16-4 75 4 5 W
5. Brush 14-7 51 5 7 W
6. North Fork 17-3 43 9 10 W
7. The Classical Academy 16-4 34 7 1 L
8. Colorado Academy 14-5 26 6 2 W
9. Resurrection Christian 10-6 21 10 4 W
10. Manitou Springs 15-5-1 18 - 2 W
Receiving votes: Bayfield 13, Delta 11, The Academy 7, Faith Christian 5, Kent Denver 2, Lamar 2, Jefferson Academy 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Limon (10) 16-0 100 1 16 W
2. Peyton 20-1 88 2 17 W
3. Highland 14-2 74 3 1 L
4. Rye 17-1 72 4 7 W
5. St. Mary’s 14-6 65 5 4 W
6. Buena Vista 12-7 43 6 3 L
7. Burlington 12-5 31 7 4 W
8. Trinidad 9-4 22 9 2 L
9. Swink 14-5 17 10 4 W
10. Lyons 15-4 14 - 5 W
Receiving votes: Denver Christian 11, Wiggins 7, Yuma 6