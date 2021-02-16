Boys
CHSAAnow.com Coaches Poll
(First-place votes)
CLASS 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Cherry Creek (12) 6-0 273 1 2-0
2. Rangeview (2) 7-0 266 2 2-0
3. ThunderRidge (3) 3-0 254 6 2-0
4. Regis Jesuit (3) 6-0 227 4 2-0
5. Chaparral 6-0 213 7 2-0
6. Mountain Vista 5-1 202 3 1-1
7. Fossil Ridge 7-0 158 8 3-0
8. Denver East 7-2 136 - 3-0
9. Overland 5-1 115 8 1-1
10. George Washington 4-2 98 5 1-2
11. Valor Christian (1) 5-2 80 13 3-0
12. Chatfield 7-0 75 - 3-0
13. Eaglecrest 3-2 62 12 2-1
14. Doherty 6-1 54 10 1-1
15. Rampart 5-1 49 - 2-0
Receiving votes: Fairview 46, Smoky Hill 35, Rock Canyon 31, Douglas County 24, Vista PEAK 19, Silver Creek 18, Gateway 16, Mullen 15, Ralston Valley 14, Mountain Range 8, Columbine 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 7, Arapahoe 5, Grandview 3, Boulder 3, Legend 2, Highlands Ranch 2, Horizon 1, Far Northeast Warriors 1
CLASS 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Mead (13) 5-0 333 1 2-0
2. Windsor (6) 6-0 287 2 3-0
3. Longmont (2) 6-0 275 3 4-0
4. Lewis-Palmer 4-1 253 4 3-0
5. Pueblo Central (1) 7-1 203 6 3-1
6. Evergreen 6-1 182 7 1-1
7. Montrose (1) 7-0 172 10 5-0
8. Erie 4-1 144 5 2-0
9. Pueblo South 6-1 131 8 3-0
10. Centaurus 3-3 125 8 2-2
11. Golden 6-2 102 11 2-0
12. Aurora Central 6-1 74 14 6-1
13. Pueblo East 2-2 72 13 1-1
14. Steamboat Springs 5-0 71 - 0-0
15 Green Mountain 5-2 70 12 1-1
Receiving votes: Thompson Valley 37, Canon City 32, Frederick 30, Palisade 25, Roosevelt 20, Severance 20, Sand Creek 19, D’Evelyn 19, Mountain View 16, Harrison 15, Denver North 7, Thomas Jefferson 7, Cheyenne Mountain 5, Wheat Ridge 5, Weld Central 4, Holy Family 2, Pueblo Centennial 1, Falcon 1, Durango 1
CLASS 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. St. Mary’s (9) 7-0 351 2 3-0
2. Lutheran (15) 5-1 331 1 2-0
3. Manitou Springs 7-0 276 3 3-0
4. Sterling 6-1 244 7 3-0
5. Centauri 6-0 214 5 2-0
6. Faith Christian 4-3 187 4 2-1
7. Colorado Academy 4-0 164 8 0-0
8. Resurrection Christian 4-2 155 6 1-1
9. Manual 4-2 149 11 2-0
10. Kent Denver 6-1 134 8 2-0
11. Coal Ridge 5-1 116 13 3-0
12. Highland 6-1 107 12 2-0
13. Englewood 5-1 82 14 2-0
14. The Pinnacle 8-0 66 - 3-0
15. Strasburg 5-1 61 - 2-0
Receiving votes: Buena Vista 48, Colorado Springs Christian 46, Eaton 44, Salida 35, Brush 31, Aspen 21, University 20, Alamosa 18, Estes Park 17, The Vanguard School 10, Bishop Machebeuf 9, Gunnison 9, Bennett 8, Pagosa Springs 8, DSST: Byers 8, DSST: Conservatory Green 6, Arrupe Jesuit 5, Basalt 5, Platte Valley 4, Moffat County 4, Woodland Park 2, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 1, Frontier Academy 1, Liberty Common 1, Fort Lupton 1, Roaring Fork 1
CLASS 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Limon (20) 7-0 349 1 2-0
2. Wray (2) 6-0 319 2 3-0
3. Mancos 6-0 271 3 1-0
4. Denver Christian (1) 4-1 216 5 1-0
5. Sanford 5-2 210 7 2-1
6. Yuma 4-3 208 6 2-0
7. Peyton 4-1 197 12 3-0
8. Holly 7-1 188 8 3-1
9. Fowler 4-3 143 4 1-2
10. Wiggins 5-1 111 14 1-1
11. Sedgwick County 5-3 107 8 2-1
12. Meeker 4-1 106 10 1-1
13. Ignacio 4-2 75 11 3-0
14. Crested Butte 3-1 70 13 1-0
15. Soroco (1) 5-1 48 - 2-1
Receiving votes: West Grand 40, Monte Vista 34, Holyoke 29, Gilpin County 22, Byers 19, Clear Creek 19, Del Norte 18, Thomas MacLaren 14, Lyons 13, Vail Mountain 11, Dayspring Christian Academy 10, Center 8, Vail Christian 5, Golden View Classical 4, Dolores 4, Rye 4, Cedaredge 3, Atlas Prep 2, South Park 1, Heritage Christian 1, Swallows Charter Academy 1
CLASS 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Belleview Christian (16) 7-0 298 2 3-0
2. De Beque (2) 5-1 255 1 0-1
3. Cheraw 7-0 237 6 2-0
4. Primero 7-0 219 5 3-0
5. Merino (1) 4-2 160 4 2-1
6. Evangelical Christian 6-1 157 12 2-0
7. Mile High Academy (2) 0-1 123 3 0-1
8. Haxtun 5-2 118 7 1-1
9. Granada 5-1 111 8 1-1
10. Denver Jewish Day 4-1 94 15 1-0
11. Flatirons Academy 4-1 80 13 1-1
12. Sangre de Cristo 4-1 79 11 1-1
13. Eads 4-1 73 - 1-1
14. Briggsdale 5-2 68 8 2-1
15. Caprock Academy 5-1 66 - 2-0
Receiving votes: Cheyenne Wells 61, Simla 61, Genoa-Hugo 52, Denver Waldorf 49, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 38, Kit Carson 28, McClave 17, Kim/Branson 11, Springfield 10, Longmont Christian 10, Sierra Grande 8, Creede 8, Ouray 7, Walsh 7, Elbert 4, Fleming 3, Idalia 3, Dove Creek 2, Prairie 2, Arickaree/Woodlin 1
Girls
CLASS 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Grandview (14) 6-0 289 1 2-0
2. Valor Christian (5) 7-0 278 2 3-0
3. Regis Jesuit (1) 7-0 254 4 2-0
4. Highlands Ranch 5-2 210 3 1-1
5. Fossil Ridge 7-0 186 7 3-0
6. Ralston Valley 6-2 180 5 3-0
7. Arapahoe 5-1 163 6 1-1
8. Chaparral 6-1 146 8 3-0
9. Rangeview 6-0 138 8 2-0
10. Cherry Creek 3-3 73 12 2-0
11. Doherty 6-1 60 14 3-0
12. Westminster 3-0 58 - 1-0
13. Vista PEAK 3-1 49 10 0-1
14. Chatfield 6-1 48 13 2-1
15. Monarch 5-1 43 - 2-1
Receiving votes: Denver South 40, Fruita Monument 36, ThunderRidge 29, Eaglecrest 21, Lakewood 15, Arvada West 14, Broomfield 13, Ponderosa 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 9, Pueblo West 8, Columbine 7, Mountain Vista 6, Fairview 5, Rocky Mountain 4, Pine Creek 4, Denver East 2, Horizon 1
CLASS 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Mullen (19) 5-1 368 1 2-0
2. George Washington (4) 7-0 341 4 3-0
3. Green Mountain (1) 7-0 339 3 2-0
4. Windsor 6-0 307 6 2-0
5. Falcon (4) 7-0 303 5 3-0
6. Holy Family 5-1 296 2 2-0
7. Erie (1) 5-1 212 7 2-0
8. The Classical Academy 7-1 211 8 3-0
9. D’Evelyn (1) 7-0 179 10 3-0
10. Berthoud 5-1 154 12 2-0
11. Canon City 5-1 111 13 2-0
12. Mead 4-1 100 15 2-0
13. Severance 5-1 92 11 2-0
14. Central 4-2 75 8 0-2
15. Palmer Ridge 6-2 74 - 3-0
Receiving votes: Northridge 71, Evergreen 49, Roosevelt 48, Coronado 45, Lewis-Palmer 40, Thornton 25, Battle Mountain 25, Weld Central 18, Thompson Valley 14, Littleton 13, Grand Junction 12, Durango 10, Thomas Jefferson 9, Longmont 7, Cheyenne Mountain 7, Sand Creek 6, Northfield 6, Mesa Ridge 6, Rifle 5, Discovery Canyon 5, Harrison 4, Pueblo County 4, Centaurus 3, Palisade 3, Pueblo East 1, Aurora Central 1, Pueblo Centennial 1
CLASS 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. The Vanguard School (7) 6-0 319 2 2-0
2. Lutheran (6) 6-1 308 1 2-1
3. Centauri (7) 7-0 301 4 2-0
4. Eaton (4) 6-0 278 3 2-0
5. The Academy 4-0 210 5 2-0
6. Platte Valley 5-1 201 8 3-0
7. Pagosa Springs 6-1 183 6 1-1
8. Delta 6-1 173 8 3-0
9. St. Mary’s 6-1 134 7 2-1
10. Brush 4-2 130 10 1-1
11. Kent Denver 5-1 90 - 2-0
12. University 4-4 79 11 2-1
13. Basalt 7-0 64 - 2-0
14. Manitou Springs 4-2 60 12 3-0
15. Coal Ridge 5-0 59 14 1-0
Receiving votes: Peak to Peak 51, Ellicott 48, Lamar 38, Resurrection Christian 29, Faith Christian 25, Colorado Academy 25, Alamosa 22, Moffat County 13, St. Mary’s Academy 10, Sterling 8, Machebeuf 5, Valley 4, Colorado Springs Christian 3, Fort Lupton 3, Bennett 2, Prospect Ridge 1, Stargate School 1, La Junta 1, DSST: Byers 1, Middle Park 1
CLASS 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Sanford (8) 7-0 228 2 3-0
2. Rye (7) 5-1 220 1 1-0
3. Holyoke 7-0 193 3 1-0
4. Rocky Ford 6-0 188 6 3-0
5. Wray 5-1 168 4 1-1
6. Sedgwick County (1) 8-0 162 13 3-0
7. Cedaredge 7-1 137 5 2-1
8. Heritage Christian (1) 6-0 128 8 3-0
9. Limon 6-1 127 7 2-0
10. Soroco 6-0 87 8 3-0
11. Paonia 5-1 81 11 1-1
12. Lotus School 7-0 71 10 2-0
13. Ignacio 3-1 56 12 2-0
14. Burlington 5-2 38 - 2-1
15. Del Norte 5-3 36 14 1-1
Receiving votes: Peyton 19, Fowler 15, Front Range Christian 15, Center 12, Meeker 12, Gilpin County 11, Olathe 11, Akron 7, Sargent 5, Dayspring Christian 4, Monte Vista 3, Mancos 2, Rangely 2, Calhan 1, Swink 1
CLASS 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Briggsdale (11) 7-0 240 1 3-0
2. Kit Carson (4) 7-0 229 2 2-0
3. McClave (1) 4-1 174 6 2-0
4. Sangre de Cristo (1) 4-1 172 3 1-1
5. Flatirons Academy 5-1 167 5 2-0
6. Kim/Branson 7-0 161 8 2-0
7. Simla 5-1 156 4 1-1
8. South Baca 5-1 114 14 3-0
9. Elbert 5-1 105 8 2-1
10. Shining Mountain 5-1 86 12 2-0
11. Sierra Grande 5-1 79 - 2-0
12. Dove Creek 6-0 54 - 3-0
13. Fleming 2-2 52 7 0-1
14. Springfield 3-2 49 13 0-2
15. Haxtun 4-3 45 11 1-1
Receiving votes: Cotopaxi 43, Kiowa 35, Lone Star 27, Eads 22, Longmont Christian 19, Merino 18, Cripple Creek-Victor 15, Caliche 14, Beth Eden Baptist 13, Cheraw 11, Cheyenne Wells 9, Wiley 9, North Park 7, Idalia 7, Belleview Christian 6, Denver Waldorf 5, Front Range Baptist 5, Moffat 4, Antonito 3, Centennial 3, Creede 2