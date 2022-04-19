Glenwood Springs Invitational

Monday at River Valley Ranch

Team Scores

1. Fruita Monument 287; 2. Glenwood Springs 301; 3. Palisade 315; 4. Rifle 318; 5. Aspen 337; 6. Grand Junction 339; 7. Meeker 373; 8. Moffat County 379

Individual Scores (Top 15)

Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 85

Lenna Persson, Aspen 87

Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 98

Katelyn Brennan, Glenwood Springs 99

Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 100

Sarah Friemel, Glenwood Springs 101

Jadyn Petree, Rifle 101

Marley Horch, Glenwood Springs 101

Keely Sego, Battle Mountain 102

Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 102

Hailey Tuller, Palisade 106

Briar Smith, Grand Junction 107

Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 107

Madison Blaney, Fruita Monument 107

Reagan Hafey,Moffat County 110

Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 110

Caroline Hays, Rifle 110

Taylor Joslin, Glenwood Springs 110

Other District 51 Scores

Kenzie Rewold, Palisade 111

Ally Seriani, Palisade 115

Chloe Hunter, Grand Junction 115

Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 117

Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 117

Shea Satterfield, Palisade 120

Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 121