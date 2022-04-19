agate High school golf results, April 18, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Glenwood Springs InvitationalMonday at River Valley RanchTeam Scores1. Fruita Monument 287; 2. Glenwood Springs 301; 3. Palisade 315; 4. Rifle 318; 5. Aspen 337; 6. Grand Junction 339; 7. Meeker 373; 8. Moffat County 379Individual Scores (Top 15)Cierra Noetzelmann, Fruita Monument 85Lenna Persson, Aspen 87Jadyn Mullaney, Palisade 98Katelyn Brennan, Glenwood Springs 99Brooklyn Montgomery, Fruita Monument 100Sarah Friemel, Glenwood Springs 101Jadyn Petree, Rifle 101Marley Horch, Glenwood Springs 101Keely Sego, Battle Mountain 102Bailey Loesch, Fruita Monument 102Hailey Tuller, Palisade 106Briar Smith, Grand Junction 107Blayke Hostettler, Rifle 107Madison Blaney, Fruita Monument 107Reagan Hafey,Moffat County 110Jocelyn Cutshall, Fruita Monument 110Caroline Hays, Rifle 110Taylor Joslin, Glenwood Springs 110Other District 51 ScoresKenzie Rewold, Palisade 111Ally Seriani, Palisade 115Chloe Hunter, Grand Junction 115Stefani Mendez, Grand Junction 117Kashlynn Simon, Grand Junction 117Shea Satterfield, Palisade 120Kylee Mull, Grand Junction 121 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Golf High School Botany Military School Sport Fruita Monument Team Palisade Moffat County Ranch Grand Junction Stefani Mendez Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Tue 0% 44° 80° Tue Tuesday 80°/44° Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:22 AM Sunset: 07:55:47 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: SSW @ 25 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wed 1% 47° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/47° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:29:58 AM Sunset: 07:56:45 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 55° 81° Thu Thursday 81°/55° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:35 AM Sunset: 07:57:42 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: S @ 19 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 39% 39° 69° Fri Friday 69°/39° Windy, afternoon showers developing. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 39% Sunrise: 06:27:12 AM Sunset: 07:58:40 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: SSW @ 22 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 20% 37° 59° Sat Saturday 59°/37° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 06:25:51 AM Sunset: 07:59:37 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 6 High Saturday Night Mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 3% 37° 61° Sun Sunday 61°/37° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 06:24:31 AM Sunset: 08:00:35 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: N @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 1% 40° 67° Mon Monday 67°/40° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:23:11 AM Sunset: 08:01:32 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business