Baseball
Voted upon by coaches around the state. These rankings will factor into postseason seeding.
(First-place votes)
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Legacy (16) 13-0 160 1 13 W
2. Mountain Vista 15-1 135 3 4 W
3. Regis Jesuit 13-2 131 2 6 W
4. Douglas County 11-2 104 4 1 W
5. Brighton 11-3 72 6 5 W
6. Chaparral 12-4 65 - 7 W
7. Mullen 11-3 64 5 3 W
8. Cherokee Trail 10-4 38 9 2 W
9. Legend 9-4 35 8 1 L
10. Rocky Mountain 11-4 29 7 2 W
Others receiving votes: Vista Ridge 19, Lakewood 9, Pueblo West 5, Ralston Valley 4, Valor Christian 3, Arvada West 2, Broomfield 2, Grandview 2, Prairie View 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cheyenne Mountain (11) 13-3 143 1 1 W
2. Palisade (3) 13-2 123 2 1 L
3. Golden (1) 12-4 110 4 7 W
4. Ponderosa (1) 9-5 103 3 2 L
5. Windsor 13-3 71 5 4 W
6. Pueblo Central 13-3 57 7 3 W
7. Falcon 12-4 43 8 2 W
8. Air Academy 10-5 39 6 1 W
9. Pueblo County 10-4 28 - 6 W
10. Rifle 11-3 27 - 8 W
Others receiving votes: Montrose 25, Conifer 21, Thompson Valley 21, Riverdale Ridge 16, Fort Morgan 10, Northfield 8, Denver North 7, Holy Family 7, Longmont 4, Pueblo South 4, Lewis-Palmer 3, Severance 3, Battle Mountain 2, Canon City 1, Evergreen 1, Mountain View 1, Summit 1, Thomas Jefferson 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (12) 12-1 147 1 6 W
2. University (2) 13-2 127 2 9 W
3. Lutheran (1) 15-1 112 3 14 W
4. Sterling 11-3 103 4 2 L
5. The Classical Academy 13-2 84 5 3 W
6. Brush 8-7 54 6 1 W
7. North Fork 12-3 40 10 5 W
8. Bayfield 12-4 37 8 6 W
9. Lamar 8-6 24 9 3 L
10. The Academy 9-2-1 22 7 1 L
Others receiving votes: Delta 15, Colorado Academy 13, Resurrection Christian 11, Manitou Springs 10, Kent Denver 7, Coal Ridge 6, Montezuma-Cortez 5, Faith Christian 4, Berthoud 2, Jefferson 1, Jefferson Academy 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Limon (11) 12-0 110 1 12 W
2. Peyton 12-1 97 2 9 W
3. Rye 10-0 85 3 10 W
4. Highland 10-1 79 4 4 W
5. St. Mary’s 9-5 68 5 2 W
6. Buena Vista 11-4 50 6 7 W
7. Trinidad 8-2 33 8 6 W
8. Swink 10-5 19 7 1 L
9. Burlington 8-5 16 - 2 L
10. Denver Christian 11-4 15 9 4 W
Others receiving votes: Wiggins 13, Lyons 9, County Line (Wiley/McClave) 3, Colorado Springs Christian 2, Dawson 2, Yuma 2, Monte Vista 1, Wray 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Holly (6) 13-2 69 1 11 W
2. Merino 16-2 59 2 2 W
3. Cheyenne Wells 8-3 46 3 1 W
4. Granada (1) 6-3 45 4 4 W
5. Nucla 10-3 34 5 1 W
6. Haxtun 9-5 33 10 3 W
7. Simla 9-3 32 6 1 L
8. Dayspring Christian 11-5 28 7 1 W
9. Evangelical Christian 8-4 19 8 1 W
10. Stratton 8-7 12 - 6 W
Others receiving votes: Eads 8