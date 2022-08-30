Football
CHSAAnow.com polls; voted on by coaches
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cherry Creek (22) 1-0 220 1 1 W
2. Regis Jesuit 1-0 178 4 1 W
3. Grandview 1-0 175 3 1 W
4. Columbine 1-0 144 5 1 W
5. Valor Christian 0-1 117 2 1 L
6. Ralston Valley 0-1 83 6 1 L
7. Pine Creek 1-0 75 7 1 W
8. Legend 1-0 65 8 1 W
9. ThunderRidge 1-0 48 - 1 W
10. Arapahoe 1-0 36 10 1 W
Receiving votes: Cherokee Trail 17, Fountain-Fort Carson 15, Mountain Vista 12, Rock Canyon 9, Eaglecrest 5, Fossil Ridge 5, Pomona 4, Arvada West 1, Rocky Mountain 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Palmer Ridge (18) 1-0 241 4 1 W
2. Ponderosa (6) 1-0 225 7 1 W
3. Pueblo West (2) 2-0 187 9 2 W
4. Erie 0-1 171 1 1 L
5. Montrose 0-1 145 2 1 L
6. Broomfield 1-0 130 8 1 W
7. Dakota Ridge (1) 0-1 106 3 1 L
8. Vista Ridge 0-1 73 6 1 L
9. Loveland 0-1 71 5 1 L
10. Fruita Monument 1-0 53 10 1 W
Receiving votes: Denver South 31, Bear Creek 15, Rampart 10, Falcon 7, Standley Lake 5, Golden 3, Heritage 3, Thornton 3, Mesa Ridge 2, Air Academy 1, Silver Creek 1, Thomas Jefferson 1, Windsor 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Roosevelt (11) 1-0 240 2 1 W
2. Mead (9) 1-0 234 1 1 W
3. Durango (7) 1-0 230 5 1 W
4. Holy Family 1-0 178 6 1 W
5. Lutheran 0-1 109 4 1 L
6. Resurrection Christian 1-0 93 10 1 W
7. Northridge (2) 1-0 91 9 1 W
8. Frederick 0-1 63 8 1 L
9. Green Mountain 1-0 50 - 1 W
10. Fort Morgan 0-1 48 3 1 L
Receiving votes: Conifer 46, Severance 45, Evergreen 35, Palisade 34, Pueblo County 21, Pueblo East 19, George Washington 17, Riverdale Ridge 12, Pueblo Central 9, Northfield 7, Discovery Canyon 5, Summit 5, Harrison 2, Denver North 1, Mitchell 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Classical Acad. (17) 1-0 243 3 1 W
2. Delta (8) 1-0 230 2 1 W
3. Eaton (1) 0-1 208 1 1 L
4. Elizabeth 1-0 141 6 1 W
5. Platte Valley 1-0 134 7 1 W
6. Basalt 1-0 101 9 1 W
7. University 0-1 79 5 1 L
8. La Junta 1-0 47 - 1 W
9. Brush 0-1 46 4 1 L
10. Florence 0-1 30 8 1 L
Receiving votes: The Academy 23, Bennett 22, Berthoud 22, Rifle 21, Kent Denver 17, Lamar 15, Moffat County 15, Faith Christian 9, Alamosa 7, Steamboat Springs 6, Montezuma-Cortez 5, Arvada 4, Salida 4, D’Evelyn 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Limon (16) 1-0 236 1 1 W
2. Centauri (5) 1-0 208 2 1 W
3. Wray (4) 1-0 195 3 1 W
4. Wiggins 1-0 153 6 1 W
5. Buena Vista 1-0 145 4 1 W
6. Strasburg 1-0 129 5 1 W
7. Meeker 1-0 97 7 1 W
8. Yuma 1-0 60 10 1 W
9. North Fork 0-1 29 8 1 L
10. Gunnison 1-0 28 - 1 W
Receiving votes: Colorado Springs Christian 26, Monte Vista 26, Holyoke 18, Banning Lewis Academy 7, Burlington 4, Flatirons Academy 4, Manual 4, Denver Christian 2, Cedaredge 1, Peyton 1, Platte Canyon 1, Rye 1
8-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Haxtun (17) 0-0 215 1 -
2. Akron (3) 1-0 182 3 1 W
3. Mancos (2) 1-0 166 2 1 W
4. Dove Creek 1-0 127 4 1 W
5. Merino 1-0 106 8 1 W
6. Sanford 1-0 94 9 1 W
7. Holly 1-0 88 6 1 W
8. Simla 1-0 74 10 1 W
9. Swink 1-0 40 - 1 W
10. Dayspring Christian 0-1 39 5 1 L
Receiving votes: Crowley County 19, Vail Christian 19, Sedgwick County 18, Belleview Christian 14, Lyons 13, Caliche 12, McClave 11, West Grand 10, Byers 7, Elbert 4, Calhan 3, Front Range Christian 3, Hayden 1
6-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Stratton (17) 1-0 179 1 1 W
2. Fleming (1) 1-0 146 2 1 W
3. Granada 1-0 143 4 1 W
4. Cheraw 1-0 109 7 1 W
5. Cheyenne Wells 0-1 90 3 1 L
6. Sierra Grande 1-0 68 8 1 W
7. Genoa-Hugo 1-0 66 10 1 W
8. Arickaree 1-0 64 9 1 W
9. Briggsdale 1-0 33 - 1 W
Receiving votes: Idalia 20, Otis 16, Kit Carson 7, Deer Trail 6, Hanover 5, North Park 3, Cotopaxi 2, Eads 2, Branson/Kim 1, Sangre de Cristo 1
Softball
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Legend (12) 5-2 165 1 1 L
2. Columbine (4) 6-0 146 2 6 W
3. Fossil Ridge 4-2 114 3 1 L
4. Horizon 5-1 108 4 4 W
5. Arvada West (2) 6-3 87 5 1 W
6. Chatfield (1) 6-2 86 - 1 L
7. Douglas County 7-1 78 10 3 W
8. Valor Christian 7-2 53 7 3 W
9. Ponderosa 8-0 46 - 8 W
10. Legacy 2-3 27 6 1 L
Receiving votes: Cherokee Trail 25, Broomfield 21, Central 19, Heritage 15, Bear Creek 13, Mountain Range 13, Erie 12, Rock Canyon 11, Ralston Valley 10, Eaglecrest 9, ThunderRidge 8, Chaparral 7, Rocky Mountain 6, Dakota Ridge 5, Grandview 4, Lakewood 4, Arapahoe 3, Mountain Vista 2, Rangeview 2, Liberty 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Lutheran (19) 5-0 190 1 5 W
2. Holy Family (2) 4-2 148 2 4 W
3. Riverdale Ridge 5-0 142 3 5 W
4. Windsor 5-2 98 4 1 L
5. Frederick 4-0 84 8 4 W
6. D’Evelyn 3-1 83 6 1 W
7. Roosevelt 5-0 77 10 5 W
8. Mead 3-5 74 5 3 L
9. Elizabeth 3-2 52 9 1 W
10. Pueblo South 3-4 47 7 1 W
Receiving votes: Conifer 38, Air Academy 21, Lewis-Palmer 18, Palisade 17, Pueblo County 17, Greeley West 10, Golden 9, Berthoud 8, Palmer Ridge 6, Severance 6, Wheat Ridge 5, Rifle 2, Discovery Canyon 1, Falcon 1, Greeley Central 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (10) 5-1 159 1 1 L
2. Strasburg (4) 8-0 138 3 8 W
3. University (1) 4-2 129 2 1 L
4. Lamar 4-3 95 4 1 W
5. Sterling 5-1 71 5 1 W
6. Brush 1-0 65 9 1 W
7. The Academy (2) 6-0 59 8 6 W
8. Limon 2-5 46 6 3 L
9. Fort Lupton 4-3 38 7 2 W
10. La Junta 4-2 36 10 2 W
Receiving votes: Resurrection Christian 19, Wiley 19, Rocky Ford 16, Platte Valley 10, STRIVE Prep — SMART 8, Montezuma-Cortez 7, Lyons 6, Thomas Jefferson 5, Faith Christian 4, Holyoke 2, Delta 1, Middle Park 1, Weld Central 1