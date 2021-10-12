Football
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Valor Christian (11) 7-0 146 1 7 W
2. Cherry Creek (4) 6-1 139 2 4 W
3. Legend 6-1 112 6 5 W
4. Columbine 5-2 76 7 1 W
5. Grandview 5-2 71 4 1 L
6. Arvada West 6-1 70 8 3 W
7. Ralston Valley 6-1 62 3 1 L
8. Arapahoe 6-1 51 9 4 W
9. Regis Jesuit 4-3 46 5 1 L
10. ThunderRidge 6-1 24 - 3 W
Others receiving votes: Pomona 20, Castle View 3, Douglas County 3, Cherokee Trail 1, Smoky Hill 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Montrose (10) 7-0 193 1 7 W
2. Dakota Ridge (6) 7-0 164 2 7 W
3. Pine Creek (3) 6-1 157 3 1 W
4. Erie (1) 7-0 146 4 7 W
5. Palmer Ridge 6-1 130 5 1 W
6. Loveland (1) 6-1 118 6 4 W
7. Golden 7-0 66 9 7 W
8. Ponderosa 5-2 52 8 1 L
9. Fountain-Fort Carson 6-1 39 10 4 W
10. Vista Ridge 5-1 29 - 4 W
Others receiving votes: Chatfield 20, Pueblo West 11, Denver South 9, Aurora Central 6, Bear Creek 5, Cheyenne Mountain 3, Longmont 3, Skyline 2, Fruita Monument 1, Vista PEAK 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Roosevelt (14) 6-0 158 1 6 W
2. Lutheran (2) 6-0 138 3 6 W
3. Fort Morgan 5-0 118 4 5 W
4. Mead 4-1 106 2 1 L
5. Frederick 5-0 97 5 5 W
6. Durango 4-2 86 6 2 W
7. Holy Family 4-2 44 8 2 W
8. Palisade 4-2 35 9 2 W
9. Pueblo South 4-2 34 10 4 W
10. Evergreen 5-1 33 7 1 L
Others receiving votes: Northridge 8, Discovery Canyon 7, Pueblo East 6, Green Mountain 2, Pueblo Central 2, Pueblo County 2, Summit 2, Glenwood Springs 1, Thomas Jefferson 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (17) 6-0 187 1 6 W
2. The Classical Academy (2) 5-0 162 3 5 W
3. Resurrection Christian 4-1 133 2 1 L
4. Moffat County 6-0 131 4 6 W
5. Severance 6-0 128 5 6 W
6. Delta 5-1 91 6 3 W
7. Basalt 5-1 67 7 1 W
8. Brush 4-2 41 9 3 W
9. Elizabeth 5-2 33 10 3 W
10. Bayfield 4-1 30 - 4 W
Others receiving votes: University 15, Platte Valley 9, Alamosa 5, Woodland Park 5, Northfield 3, Kent Denver 2, La Junta 2, Weld Central 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Limon (13) 6-0 189 1 6 W
2. Centauri (7) 5-0 185 2 5 W
3. Florence 7-0 154 3 7 W
4. Buena Vista 7-0 141 4 7 W
5. Wray 5-1 114 5 5 W
6. Wiggins 5-1 83 8 1 W
7. Strasburg 4-3 52 9 3 W
8. Holyoke 4-2 49 6 1 L
9. North Fork 4-2 38 7 2 L
10. Meeker 4-2 36 - 2 W
Others receiving votes: Gunnison 27, Yuma 11, Monte Vista 9, Bennett 5, Highland 5, Manual 1, Peyton 1
8-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Haxtun (12) 7-0 138 2 7 W
2. Mancos (2) 4-0 123 1 4 W
3. Vail Christian 6-0 82 6 6 W
4. Sanford 4-1 76 5 1 L
4. Sedgwick County 3-2 76 3 1 L
6. Dayspring Christian Academy 5-2 62 4 2 W
7. Akron 4-2 61 7 1 W
8. Dove Creek 4-2 43 8 1 W
9. Holly 5-1 34 10 4 W
10. Pikes Peak Christian 3-1 21 - 3 W
Others receiving votes: Simla 15, Fowler 12, Calhan 11, Merino 7, Crowley County 6, Front Range Christian 2, Byers 1
6-man
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Cheyenne Wells (15) 7-0 150 1 7 W
2. Stratton 5-1 120 2 4 W
3. Fleming 6-1 117 3 4 W
4. Granada 5-1 112 4 3 W
5. Idalia 4-2 77 7 1 W
6. Branson/Kim 6-0 66 6 6 W
7. Sierra Grande 5-0 56 8 5 W
8. Prairie 5-2 53 5 1 L
9. Genoa-Hugo 5-0 39 9 5 W
10. Cheraw 4-3 20 10 1 L
Others receiving votes: Arickaree/Woodlin 7, Briggsdale 6, Hanover 2
Softball
Class 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Horizon (13) 22-1 157 1 15 W
2. Columbine (2) 20-3 135 5 13 W
3. Fossil Ridge (2) 20-3 133 2 2 W
4. Legend 19-4 116 3 7 W
5. Legacy 19-4 106 4 1 L
6. Smoky Hill 20-3 78 6 11 W
7. Grand Junction Central 19-4 67 8 4 W
8. Chaparral 17-6 50 9 1 L
9. Mountain Vista 17-6 49 7 1 W
10. Lakewood 15-8 19 10 1 W
Others receiving votes: Chatfield 8, Vista Ridge 5, Broomfield 4, Cherokee Trail 4, Arvada West 2, Fountain-Fort Carson 1, Ralston Valley 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Pueblo South (4) 21-2 131 2 1 L
2. Holy Family (5) 19-4 129 3 1 W
3. Erie (4) 19-4 120 1 1 W
4. Riverdale Ridge (1) 20-3 109 4 8 W
5. Windsor (1) 18-5 100 5 1 W
6. Ponderosa (1) 20-3 95 7 2 W
7. Mead 15-8 71 6 2 W
8. Roosevelt 17-6 49 8 1 W
9. Elizabeth 18-4 39 - 2 W
10. D’Evelyn 15-8 26 10 3 W
Others receiving votes: Conifer 19, Wheat Ridge 11, Golden 10, Northfield 10, Frederick 5, Niwot 4, Pueblo East 4, Severance 2, Palisade 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Lutheran 23-0 145 1 23 W
2. Eaton 20-3 133 2 15 W
3. University 18-5 116 3 2 W
4. La Junta 17-5 92 4 1 L
5. Sterling 18-5 89 5 4 W
6. Strasburg 15-8 74 6 1 L
7. Limon 17-6 53 7 9 W
8. Lamar 16-7 37 8 4 W
9. Fort Lupton 15-8 24 - 4 W
10. Brush 13-10 23 10 1 W
Others receiving votes: Montezuma-Cortez 22, Weld Central 7, Meeker 4, The Academy 3, Delta 1, Lyons 1, Rocky Ford 1