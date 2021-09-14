Football
CHSAANow.com coaches polls
CLASS 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Valor Christian (11) 3-0 146 2 1-0
2. Cherry Creek (4) 2-1 137 1 0-1
3. Columbine 3-0 117 3 1-0
4. Ralston Valley 3-0 99 5 1-0
5. Grandview 3-0 85 6 1-0
6. Regis Jesuit 2-1 78 4 1-0
7. ThunderRidge 3-0 52 NR 1-0
8. Castle View 3-0 33 10 1-0
9. Legend 2-1 21 8 1-0
10. Cherokee Trail 2-1 12 NR 1-0
Receiving votes: Mountain Vista 11, Pomona 8, Arvada West 6, Chaparral 6, Fairview 6, Arapahoe 5, Douglas County 3
CLASS 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Palmer Ridge (9) 3-0 195 1 1-0
2. Dakota Ridge (4) 3-0 180 3 1-0
3. Pine Creek (5) 3-0 160 5 1-0
4. Montrose (1) 3-0 133 4 1-0
5. Chatfield (1) 3-0 130 8 1-0
6. Erie (1) 3-0 105 6 1-0
7. Loveland 2-1 92 2 0-1
8. Golden 3-0 60 9 1-0
9. Fountain-Fort Carson 2-1 30 7 0-1
10. Fruita Monument 2-1 22 NR 1-0
Receiving votes: Ponderosa 21, Vista PEAK 19, Vista Ridge 15, Windsor 15, Pueblo West 11, Silver Creek 5, Skyline 5, Denver South 4, Air Academy 3, Longmont 3, Broomfield 2
CLASS 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Roosevelt (13) 2-0 156 1 1-0
2. Mead (2) 2-0 150 3 1-0
3. Lutheran (2) 3-0 126 4 1-0
4. Durango 2-1 107 2 0-1
5. Fort Morgan 2-0 96 5 0-0
6. Frederick 2-0 61 7 0-0
7. Glenwood Springs 3-0 59 NR 1-0
8. Discovery Canyon 2-1 39 6 0-1
9. Evergreen 3-0 33 9 1-0
10. Holy Family 1-1 30 8 0-0
Receiving votes: Palisade 26, Green Mountain 19, Northridge 11, Pueblo South 7, Pueblo East 5, Conifer 3, Eagle Valley 3, Riverdale Ridge 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
CLASS 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Eaton (14) 2-0 201 1 1-0
2. Resurrection Christian (5) 2-0 187 2 0-0
3. The Classical Academy (2) 3-0 166 3 1-0
4. Basalt 3-0 122 6 1-0
5. Severance 3-0 106 7 1-0
6. Delta 2-1 99 4 0-1
7. Platte Valley 1-1 67 5 0-1
8. University 3-0 66 8 1-0
9. Moffat County 3-0 65 9 1-0
10. Rifle 1-2 19 10 1-0
Receiving votes: The Academy 12, Alamosa 11, Elizabeth 11, Brush 6, Weld Central 5, Faith Christian 3, Lamar 3, Aspen 2, Kent Denver 2, Bayfield 1, La Junta 1
CLASS 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Limon (16) 2-0 205 1 1-0
2. Centauri (5) 3-0 182 2 1-0
3. Florence 3-0 143 4 1-0
4. Holyoke 2-0 118 5 1-0
5. Buena Vista 3-0 105 7 1-0
6. Strasburg 1-2 90 3 0-1
7. Wray 2-1 87 6 1-0
8. North Fork 2-0 76 8 1-0
9. Wiggins 3-0 72 9 1-0
10. Highland 2-1 27 NR 1-0
Receiving votes: Flatirons Academy 17, Yuma 14, Ignacio 4, Burlington 3, Manual 3, Bennett 2, Meeker 2, Rye 2, Gunnison 1, Monte Vista 1, Peyton 1.
CLASS 8-MAN
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Sanford (8) 3-0 130 1 1-0
2. Sedgwick County (5) 1-1 121 2 0-0
3. Mancos (1) 3-0 106 3 1-0
4. Haxtun 3-0 91 5 1-0
5. Akron 3-0 67 9 1-0
6. Dayspring Christian 2-1 61 7 1-0
7. Dove Creek 3-0 55 6 1-0
8. Simla 2-1 42 10 0-1
9. Merino 1-1 21 4 0-1
10. Calhan 2-0 18 NR 0-0
Receiving votes: Vail Christian 17, Holly 13, McClave 10, Crowley County 8, Fowler 3, Swink 3, Hoehne 2, Front Range Christian 1, Pikes Peak Christian 1.
CLASS 6-MAN
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Granada (130) 2-0 202 1 1-0
2. Cheyenne Wells (6) 3-0 191 2 1-0
3. Fleming (1) 2-1 152 3 0-1
4. Stratton 1-2 136 4 1-0
5. Briggsdale 3-0 104 7 1-0
6. Idalia 2-1 80 5 0-1
7. Branson/Kim 3-0 72 10 1-0
8. Prairie 2-1 71 6 1-0
9. Sierra Grande 3-0 63 9 1-0
10. Genoa-Hugo 3-0 52 8 1-0
Receiving votes: Cheraw 21, Arickaree/Woodlin 5, Mountain Valley 3, Peetz 2, Eads 1.
Volleyball
CHSAAnow.com coaches polls
CLASS 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Grandview (12) 8-0 181 1 2-0
2. Cherry Creek (6) 8-0 170 2 4-0
3. Chaparral 7-2 138 3 2-0
4. Mountain Vista 2-1 83 5 0-0
5. Broomfield 8-2 74 10 4-1
6. Rampart 5-2 69 6 2-2
7. Valor Christian 4-1 59 8 2-0
8. Highlands Ranch (1) 6-3 47 7 0-1
9. Ralston Valley 6-1 46 4 3-1
10. Heritage 5-1 38 NR 3-1
Receiving votes: Legend 33, Pueblo West 24, Cherokee Trail 14, Douglas County 13, Regis Jesuit 9, Doherty 7, Eaglecrest 5, Monarch 5, Chatfield 4, Denver East 4, Rock Canyon 4, Castle View 3, Dakota Ridge 3, Denver South 3, Pine Creek 3, Rangeview 3, Legacy 2, Arvada West 1
CLASS 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Palmer Ridge (17) 7-0 179 1 1-0
2. Cheyenne Mountain (2) 3-2 108 2 1-1
3. Windsor (1) 5-2 105 4 4-2
4. Frederick 9-1 103 7 3-0
5. Thompson Valley 8-4 95 3 3-3
6. Niwot 4-3 67 5 2-3
7. The Classical Academy 7-1 64 NR 1-0
8. Montrose 7-2 61 8 3-2
9. Erie 4-1 41 NR 2-0
10. Thomas Jefferson 7-2 40 9 1-0
Receiving votes: Palisade 31, Mead 28, Holy Family 27, Falcon 25, Mullen 25, Berthoud 24, Lewis-Palmer 19, Discovery Canyon 16, Pueblo County 11, Coronado 7, Riverdale Ridge 5, Woodland Park 4, Denver North 3, Eagle Valley 3, Green Mountain 3, Fort Morgan 2, Canon City 1, Evergreen 1, Pueblo South 1, Skyline 1
CLASS 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Lamar (12) 4-0 172 1 2-0
2. Resurrection Christian (3) 6-0 163 6 5-0
3. University (4) 7-1 127 3 1-0
4. Liberty Common (1) 9-0 97 8 4-0
5. Eaton 3-3 91 2 1-0
6. Lutheran 5-1 77 4 1-0
7. Pagosa Springs 8-0 76 9 2-0
8. DSST: Montview 7-1 65 5 3-1
9. Sterling 5-2 55 7 4-1
10. Faith Christian 4-2 27 NR 4-1
Receiving votes: Bayfield 25, Kent Denver 22, Centauri 19, Delta 18, Manitou Springs 16, Platte Valley 16, Strasburg 16, Colorado Springs Christian 11, Valley 11, The Academy 10, James Irwin 8, Alamosa 5, Basalt 5, Montezuma-Cortez 5, Aspen 4, Colorado Academy 4, Coal Ridge 3, Lake County 2, Middle Park 2, St. Mary’s 2, Bennett 1
CLASS 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Sedwick County (5) 7-0 102 2 2-0
2. Wiggins (2) 7-1 83 1 2-0
3. Meeker (3) 6-0 79 3 1-0
4. Fowler (1) 5-0 70 5 1-0
5. Dayspring Christian 7-1 59 4 2-0
6. Soroco 6-1 35 NR 1-1
7. Hoehne 6-1 33 7 2-0
8. Olathe 7-1 25 10 0-1
9. Denver Christian 3-1 24 6 2-0
10. Limon 4-1 20 NR 1-0
Receiving votes: Holyoke 18, Byers 11, Yuma 11, Sargent 8, Sanford 7, West Grand 6, Addenbrooke Classical 4, Ignacio 4, Center 2, John Mall 2, Monte Vista 1, Vail Christian 1
CLASS 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Merino (10) 5-0 143 2 1-0
2. Briggsdale (3) 7-2 124 3 2-1
3. Fleming (2) 7-1 120 1 2-0
4. Wiley 4-0 107 4 1-0
5. Haxtun 7-2 72 7 4-0
6. Liberty/Stratton 6-1 55 NR 2-0
7. McClave 5-0 38 NR 3-0
8. Cheraw 6-1 32 NR 4-0
9. Genoa-Hugo/Karval 4-2 28 5 0-2
10. Belleview Christian 14-1 21 6 3-1
Receiving votes: Dove Creek 20, North Park 18, Simla 16, Weldon Valley 12, Kit Carson 11, Evangelical Christian 10, Elbert 7, Otis 7, Flagler 6, Cotopaxi 5, Deer Trail 5, Prairie 5, Manzanola 4, Cheyenne Wells 3, Pikes Peak Christian 3, Cripple Creek-Victor 2, Idalia 2, Longmont Christian 2, Granada 1, Hanover 1
Softball
CHSAAnow.com coaches polls
CLASS 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Fossil Ridge (19) 11-0 199 1 1-0
2. Legacy (1) 12-3 115 8 4-0
3. Legend 10-3 109 4 3-0
4. Columbine 9-3 107 6 3-1
5. Horizon 10-1 105 5 2-0
6. Mountain Vista 11-3 104 2 4-2
7. Smoky Hill 9-3 78 3 2-1
8. Central 9-3 64 10 3-2
9. Chaparral 11-4 52 9 2-1
10. Chatfield 10-4 29 NR 3-0
Receiving votes: Lakewood 26, Arvada West 20, Cherokee Trail 20, Eaglecrest 11, Douglas County 9, Fort Collins 8, Highlands Ranch 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 5, Cherry Creek 4, Broomfield 2, Loveland 2, Rocky Mountain 2, Castle View 1, Prairie View 1.
CLASS 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Erie (7) 11-1 129 1 2-0
2. Riverdale Ridge (1) 12-2 111 3 5-2
3. Conifer (2) 9-1 91 2 4-1
4. Holy Family (1) 11-3 89 6 6-1
5. Mead 9-5 86 5 5-0
6. Windsor (2) 11-4 82 4 6-0
7. Pueblo South (2) 12-1 80 8 2-0
8. Ponderosa (1) 12-1 42 NR 4-1
9. Roosevelt 11-3 35 9 4-1
10. Elizabeth 7-3 30 NR 2-1
Receiving votes: D’Evelyn 25, Berthoud 21, Frederick 20, Pueblo County 5, Silver Creek 5, Air Academy 4, Golden 4, Green Mountain 4, Northfield 4, Evergreen 3, Bear Creek 2, Longmont 2, Pueblo Cenral 2, George Washington 1, Greeley Central 1, Palisade 1, Wheat Ridge 1.
CLASS 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Lutheran (13) 13-0 130 1 1-0
2. Eaton 9-3 109 3 1-0
3. University 9-3 92 2 1-1
4. Strasburg 10-2 91 4 1-0
5. Sterling 9-3 65 5 1-0
6. La Junta 11-3 57 6 3-1
7. Limon (1) 8-5 48 9 4-1
8. Montezuma-Cortez 8-3 34 7 2-2
9. Lamar 9-4 33 8 3-1
10. The Academy 8-5 23 NR 1-2
Receiving votes: Fort Lupton 18, Brush 9, Gunnison 9, Rocky Ford 8, James Irwin 7, Mitchell 6, Sand Creek 5, Weld Central 5, Arvada 4, Delta 4, Dolores Huerta 4, Sierra 3, Lyons 2, Harrison 1, Meeker 1, Peak to Peak 1, The Classical Academy 1.
Boys Soccer
CHSAAnow.com coaches poll
CLASS 5A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS LW
1. Castle View (24) 5-0 284 1 1-0
2. Boulder (3) 4-1 250 2 0-1
3. Arapahoe (1) 7-0 211 3 2-0
4. Legacy (1) 5-0 197 4 1-0
5. Cherokee Trail (1) 6-0 93 7 1-0
6. Fairview 2-1-2 86 6 1-0
7. Fort Collins 4-1 77 8 1-1
8. Silver Creek 4-0 66 NR 0-0
9. Rock Canyon 5-1 65 NR 2-0
10. Cherry Creek 3-3 61 5 1-1
Receiving votes: Broomfield 44, Valor Christian 39, Fossil Ridge 38, Liberty 30, Denver East 29, Poudre 22, Lakewood 18, Regis Jesuit 18, Grandview 17, Adams City 13, Columbine 11, Pine Creek 11, Horizon 6, Skyline 6, Denver South 5, Mountain Vista 3, Bear Creek 2, Far Northeast 1, Ponderosa 1, ThunderRidge 1
CLASS 4A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS LW
1. Mullen (20) 6-0 268 1 2-0
2. Northfield (4) 6-0 210 3 1-0
3. The Classical Acad. (1) 5-0 200 5 2-0
4. Denver North (2) 5-0-1 185 2 2-0
5. Durango (2) 7-0-1 180 4 2-0
6. Pueblo Centennial 5-0-1 80 NR 2-0
7. Mead 5-0 76 8 1-0
8. Thomas Jefferson 5-1 57 NR 2-0
9. Regis Groff 4-2 55 7 1-1
10. Battle Mountain 3-2 36 NR 0-0
Receiving votes: Niwot 35, Cheyenne Mountain 27, Pueblo West 27, Golden 24, Fort Morgan 21, George Washington 21, Centaurus 11, Thompson Valley 11, Windsor 9, Green Mountain 8, Montrose 7, Wheat Ridge 7, Air Academy 6, Palmer Ridge 6, Lewis-Palmer 5, Eagle Valley 4, Evergreen 4, Erie 3, Grand Junction Central 3, Steamboat Springs 3, Denver West 2, Glenwood Springs 2, Grand Junction 1, Littleton 1
CLASS 3A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS LW
1. Jefferson Academy (14) 5-0 196 1 2-0
2. Coal Ridge (3) 5-1 137 2 1-1
3. Colorado Academy 2-1-1 114 3 1-1
4. Faith Christian 4-1 105 4 2-0
5. DSST: College View (2) 5-0 92 9 2-0
6. Arrupe Jesuit (2) 4-0 88 8 2-0
7. Vail Mountain 3-0 75 NR 2-0
8. Roaring Fork (1) 3-0 72 10 1-0
9. Lutheran 4-0 71 5 1-0
10. Aurora West Prep 5-2 45 NR 3-0
Receiving votes: Peak to Peak 38, Prospect Ridge 35, Liberty Common 22, Atlas Prep 19, Frontier Academy 19, KIPP Denver Collegiate 17, Estes Park 15, Aspen 14, DSST: Conservatory Green 12, Jefferson 11, Berthoud 10, Sterling 10, Fort Lupton 9, Weld Central 8, Arvada 7, Lamar 7, Englewood 5, Kent Denver 4, STRIVE Prep-SMART 4, Valley 2, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 1, SkyView Academy 1
CLASS 2A
TEAM W-L-T PTS PVS LW
1. Crested Butte (8) 8-0 89 1 2-0
2. Loveland Classical 3-0 60 4 1-0
3. Fountain Valley (1) 4-1 51 3 2-0
4. Heritage Christian 3-0 50 2 0-0
5. Ridgway 3-1 43 5 0-1
6. Lotus 4-1 40 6 2-1
7. Lake County 5-2 34 9 2-0
8. Thomas MacLaren 1-1 28 7 1-1
9. Denver Christian 3-3 26 10 2-0
10. Front Range Christian 3-1 16 NR 2-0
Receiving votes: Telluride 15, Campion Academy 12, Denver Academy 9, Dawson 7, Colorado Rocky Mountain 6, Mile High Academy 5, Ellicott 2, Front Range Baptist 1, Nederland 1