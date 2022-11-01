Others receiving votes: Chatfield 15, Pueblo West 9, Eaglecrest 5, Heritage 5, Douglas County 3, Ralston Valley 1
Class 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Palmer Ridge (11) 21-2 173 2 1 L
2. Thompson Valley (5) 21-2 165 1 2 L
3. Windsor 20-3 138 3 3 W
4. Lutheran 18-5 116 4 1 W
5. Lewis-Palmer 15-8 98 5 1 W
6. Green Mountain (2) 22-1 76 6 18 W
7. Discovery Canyon 14-9 75 7 2 L
8. Niwot 16-7 53 8 1 L
9. Cheyenne Mountain 13-10 31 9 5 W
10. Holy Family 16-7 18 - 2 W
Others receiving votes: Eagle Valley 14, Falcon 8, Durango 7, D’Evelyn 5, Roosevelt 5, Woodland Park 5, Elizabeth 2, Mullen 1
Class 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Eaton (7) 19-4 118 2 3 L
2. Lamar (5) 23-0 107 1 23 W
3. Platte Valley 19-4 93 3 13 W
4. University 18-5 78 5 9 W
5. Faith Christian 19-4 67 4 1 W
6. Alamosa 15-7 53 6 1 W
7. Valley 17-6 39 10 3 W
8. Resurrection Christian 15-8 32 8 1 L
9. Jefferson Academy 17-6 24 7 2 L
10. Centauri 16-6 21 9 7 W
Others receiving votes: Liberty Common 17, Delta 16, Manitou Springs 10, James Irwin 9, Fort Lupton 8, Kent Denver 5, Prospect Ridge Academy 5, Stargate School 5, The Vanguard School 4, Pagosa Springs 2, Bayfield 1, St. Mary’s Academy 1
Class 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Wiggins (6) 20-3 68 1 1 W
2. Meeker 21-2 62 2 1 W
3. Sedgwick County 20-2 59 3 6 W
4. Fowler (1) 21-1 57 4 8 W
5. Strasburg 20-3 38 5 5 W
6. Holyoke 13-10 23 - 1 W
7. Vail Christian 18-3 22 7 4 W
8. St. Mary’s 17-6 20 - 1 L
9. Sanford 17-6 15 9 3 W
10. Denver Christian 16-6 12 - 9 W
Others receiving votes: Dayspring Christian Academy 11, Mancos 10, Ignacio 8, Buena Vista 7, North Fork 6, Burlington 4, Olathe 4, Hayden 3, Lake County 3, Yuma 3, Del Norte 2, Highland 1, Rye 1, Vail Mountain 1
Class 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS STRK
1. Merino (9) 20-3 115 1 3 W
2. McClave 22-1 86 2 2 W
3. Dove Creek (3) 23-0 83 4 23 W
4. Kit Carson 19-4 81 3 2 W
5. Fleming 18-5 75 6 1 W
6. Simla 19-4 52 5 13 W
7. Idalia 20-3 50 9 4 W
8. Wiley 17-3 43 7 1 L
9. La Veta 22-1 39 8 11 W
10. Otis 17-5 14 10 12 W
Others receiving votes: Briggsdale 13, Haxtun 4, Stratton 2, Evangelical Christian 1, Nucla 1, Springfield 1