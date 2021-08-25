Rankings
CHSAAnow.com coaches poll
CLASS 5A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Grandview (8) 0-0 120 1 0-0
2. Cherry Creek (4) 1-0 96 2 1-0
3. Chaparral (1) 0-0 91 3 0-0
4. Mountain Vista 0-0 87 4 0-0
5. Rampart 1-0 68 5 1-0
6. Valor Christian 0-0 54 6 0-0
7. Legend 1-0 53 9 1-0
8. Ralston Valley 1-0 47 8 1-0
9. Cherokee Trail 1-0 31 7 1-0
10. Pueblo West 0-0 16 NR 0-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Liberty 8, Rock Canyon 8, Highlands Ranch 7, Broomfield 6, Castle View 6, Chatfield 6, Columbine 5, Pine Creek 4, Fort Collins 1, Rocky Mountain 1
CLASS 4A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Palmer Ridge (13) 0-0 142 1 0-0
2. Cheyenne Mountain (2) 0-1 135 2 0-1
3. Mead 0-0 103 4 0-0
4. Windsor 0-0 83 3 0-0
5. Coronado 0-1 61 5 0-1
6. Discovery Canyon 0-0 60 6 0-0
7. Thompson Valley 1-0 43 NR 1-0
8. Thomas Jefferson 1-0 38 NR 1-0
9. Niwot 0-0 31 NR 0-0
10. Palisade 0-0 29 10 0-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Lewis-Palmer 28, The Classical Academy 27, Green Mountain 18, Fort Morgan 18, D’Evelyn 16, Holy Family 16, Northfield 14, Canon City 13, Golden 12, Woodland Park 10, George Washington 9, Windsor 9, Conifer 7, Regis Groff 7, Erie 7, Falcon 6, Elizabeth 6, Denver North 5, Eagle Valley 5, John F. Kennedy 4, Durango 4, Battle Mountain 3, Denver West 3, Frederick 3, Mesa Ridge 3, Alameda 2, Aurora Central 2, Wheat Ridge 2, Evergreen 1, Harrison 1, Montrose 1, Mountain View 1, Mullen 1, Pueblo South 1
CLASS 3A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Eaton (11) 0-0 172 1 0-0
2. Sterling (1) 0-0 147 2 0-0
3. Lamar (4) 1-0 114 3 1-0
4. Resurrection Christian (1) 0-0 90 6 0-0
5. Lutheran 1-0 86 4 1-0
6. University 0-0 82 5 0-0
7. Montezuma-Cortez 1-0 40 7 1-0
8. Alamosa 0-0 32 NR 0-0
9. Platte Valley 1-0 31 10 1-0
10. Liberty Common 1-0 28 8 1-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Delta 26, Prospect Ridge 24, Valley 21, Faith Christian 21, DSST: Montview 18, St. Mary’s 17, Bayfield 17, Coal Ridge 14, James Irwin 10, Manitou Springs 10, Centauri 7, Cedaredge 5, Colorado Academy 5, Colorado Springs Christian 5, Middle Park 5, Sheridan 4, Basalt 4, Arrupe Jesuit 3, Arvada 2, Bennett 1, Frontier Academy 1, Gunnison 1, Kent Denver 1, The Vanguard
CLASS 2A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Wiggins (7) 2-1 99 3 2-1
2. Sedgwick County 2-0 78 9 2-0
3. Meeker (2) 0-0 69 1 0-0
4. Denver Christian 0-0 61 2 0-0
5. Yuma 2-1 64 5 2-1
6. Dayspring Christain 1-0 50 4 1-0
7. Hoehne (1) 2-0 38 8 2-0
8. Fowler 0-0 37 7 0-0
9. Holyoke 0-0 21 NR 0-0
10. Limon 0-0 14 NR 0-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Vail Christian 11, Rye 11, Custer County 8, Sargent 8, Center 7, Lyons 7, Ridgway 7, Olathe 6, Dawson 4, Rocky Ford 4, Akron 3, Center 3, Union Colony 3, Dolores 2, Monte Vista 1.
CLASS 1A
TEAM W-L PTS PVS LW
1. Merino (7) 0-0 96 1 0-0
2. Fleming (3) 3-0 82 3 3-0
3. Briggsdale 2-1 63 5 2-1
4. Wiley 0-0 49 4 0-0
5. Simla 0-1 42 2 0-1
6. Kit Carson 0-2 33 8 0-2
7..Haxtun 0-2 27 10 0-2
8. Otis 0-0 25 9 0-0
9. Sangre de Cristo 0-1 22 6 0-1
10. Liberty/Stratton 0-0 20 NR 0-0
RECEIVING VOTES: Dove Creek 14, Weldon Valley 13, Idalia 12, Cheraw 6, Flatirons Academy 6, Genoa-Hugo 6, McClave 6, South Baca 6, La Veta 5, Springfield 5, Lone Star 3, Cheraw 2, Elbert 2, Evangelical Christian1.