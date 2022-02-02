Boys Rankings
On the Mat
Class 5A
Team LW
1. Pomona 1
2. Ponderosa 2
3. Adams City 3
4. Monarch 4
5. Brighton 6
6. Chaparral 5
7. Grandview 8
8. Poudre 7
9. Regis Jesuit 9
10. Pine Creek 10
106 pounds — 1. Geno Cardenas, Pomona; 2. Isaiah Sisneros, Lakewood; 3. Declan Strait, Chaparral; 4. DJ Wince, Ponderosa
113 pounds — 1. Noah Kubala, Chaparral; 2. Ane’e Vigil, Prairie View; 3. Lincoln Gregerson, Ralston Valley; 4. Mark Cardenas, Pomona
120 pounds — 1. Derek Glenn, Cherokee Trail; 2. Tony Garcia Lopez, Poudre; 3. Jacob Myers, Ponderosa’ 4. Jeremiah Steele, Pomona
126 pounds — 1. Jakob Romero, Pomona; 2. Brandon Cannon, Ponderosa; 3. Garrett Reece, Regis Jesuit; 4. Billy Greenwood, Poudre
132 pounds — 1. Joey Airola, Boulder; 2. Emilio Trujillo-Deen, Monarch; 3. Jace Long, Adams City; 4. Elijah Olguin, Pomona
138 pounds — 1. Jacob Bostelman, Ponderosa; 2. Vincent Cabral, Pomona; 3. Dillon Roman, Monarch; 4. Sammy Mobly, Rock Canyon
145 pounds — 1. Levi Deaguero, Adams City; 2. Josiah Parsons, Pomona; 3. Ty Eise, Ponderosa; 4. Patrick Brackett, Monarch
152 pounds — 1. Daniel Cardenas, Pomona; 2. Justin Kelchen, Douglas County; 3. Aiden Cartwright, Mountain Vista; 4. DJ Rock, Brighton
160 pounds — 1. Murphy Menke, Ponderosa; 2. Zack Zuniga, Thornton; 3. Dante Hutchings, Pomona; 4. Charlie Herting, Grandview
170 pounds — 1. Roman Cruz, Pomona; 2. Karter Johnson, Ponderosa; 3. Daniel Long, Adams City; 4. Brent Langer, Mountain Vista
182 pounds — 1. Cole Carlucci, Monarch; 2. Jacob Judd, Pomona; 3. Gregory Brooks, Rangeview; 4. Saje Camirand, Poudre
195 pounds — 1. Geoffery Freeman, Chaparral; 2. Gavin Funk, Legacy; 3. Maxwell Kibbee, Grandview; 4. Zach Ferrera, Monarch
220 pounds — 1. Dylan BravoPacker, Brighton; 2. Dirk Morley, Regis Jesuit; 3. Haegun Hoffschneider, Ponderosa; 4. Tyler Doyle, ThunderRidge
285 pounds — 1. Cade Whish, Fort Collins; 2. Luke Sandy, Legend; 3. Michael Witt, Eaglecrest; 4. Maxwell Clifford, Pomona
Class 4A
Team LW
1. Pueblo East 2
2. Cheyenne Mountain 3
3. Falcon 1
4. Pueblo County 6
5. Greeley Central 4
6. Roosevelt 5
7. Broomfield 7
8. Mesa Ridge 8
9. Loveland 9
10. Erie 10
106 pounds — 1. Zion Mares, Pueblo County; 2. Manul (Pocky) Amaro, Pueblo East; 3. James Pantoja, Windsor; 4. Cody Tanner, Broomfield
113 pounds — 1. Jackzen Rairdon, Thompson Valley; 2. Izaiah Padilla, Pueblo County; 3. AJ Hague, Riverdale Ridge; 4. LJ Herburger, Pueblo East
120 pounds — 1. Kobi Johnson, Loveland; 2. Noah Lopez, Erie; 3. Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge; 4. John Kenney, Windsor
126 pounds — 1. Ramon Salazar, Erie; 2. Mateo Luna, Roosevelt; 3. Trevor Hermosillo, Broomfield; 4. Patrick Ransom, Cheyenne Mountain
132 pounds — 1. Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon; 2. Boden White, Pueblo County; 3. Judah Guajardo, Palisade; 4. Daunte Limon, Wheat Ridge
138 pounds — 1. Ezavian Ortega, Canon City; 2. Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain; 3. Jake Glade, Mead; 4. Juan Garcia, Roosevelt
145 pounds — 1. Weston Dalton, Pueblo East; 2. Ryan Vigil, Broomfield; 3. Tyler Valdez, Falcon; 4. Isaac Padgett, Loveland
152 pounds — 1. Sebastian Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Javani Majoor, Falcon; 3. Raife Manjarrez, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Matthew Balzano, Broomfield
160 pounds — 1. Clayton Robinson, Roosevelt; 2. Zander Alirez, Greeley Central; 3. Mason Moskalski, Loveland; 4. Zach Kotteastette, Pueblo West
170 pounds — 1. Bryce Garcia, Pueblo County; 2. Bronco Hartson, Roosevelt; 3. Jude Quinlan, Loveland; 4. Matthew Holdredge, Pueblo West
182 pounds — 1. Max Coddington, Vista Ridge; 2. Yahir Chairez-Salazar, Greeley Central; 3. Ryan Patterson, Falcon; 4. Ezra Mabe, Cheyenne Mountain
195 pounds — 1. Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain; 2. William Geiman, Eagle Valley; 3. Gavin Malek, Erie; 4. Isaiah Jones, Mesa Ridge
220 pounds — 1. Xavier Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Josiah Aldinger, Falcon; 3. Jesse Boley, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Victor Martinez, Greeley Central
285 pounds — 1. Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge; 2. Dmarian Lopez, Montrose; 3. Leon Ramirez, Greeley Central; 4. Alexis Rosa Serrano, Northridge
Class 3A
Team LW
1. Mullen 1
2. Eaton 2
3. Jefferson 3
4. Severance 5
5. Alamosa 4
6. Gunnison 6
7. Platte Valley 7
8. Brush 9
9. Valley 8
10. Moffat County 10
106 pounds — 1. Dale O’Blia, Mullen; 2. Brayden Bach, Holy Family; 3. Elijah Montalvan, La Junta; 4. Sam Rosales, Jefferson
113 pounds — 1. Dempsey Gibbs, Alamosa; 2. Nick Dardanes, Brush; 3. Daniel Soto, Jefferson; 4. Gilbert Antillon, Mullen
120 pounds — 1. Roberto Estrada, Weld Central; 2. Anthony Isek, Colorado Springs Christian; 3. Dario Valdez, Alamosa; 4. Devin Gomez, Gunnison
126 pounds — 1. Angelo Lozado, Jefferson; 2. Royce Uhrig, Gunnison; 3. John Faczak, Bennett; 4. Daryl Mills, Sierra
132 pounds — 1. Alex Castaneda, Eaton; 2. Noah Linares, Mullen; 3. Trevor Maestas, Alamosa; 4. Carson Hawkins, Bennett
138 pounds — 1. D’mitri Garza-Alarcon, Fort Lupton; 2. Brady Hankin, Woodland Park; 3. Brandon Boehm, Florence; 4. Isaac Ibarra, Skyview
145 pounds — 1. Zach Marrero, Strasburg; 2. Jonathan Malovich, Platte Valley; 3. Wil Moneypenney, Berthoud; 4. Kyler Liddell, Alamosa
152 pounds — 1. Silas Thompson, Jefferson; 2. Casteus Combs, Sterling; 3. Colin Brown, Valley; 4. Paxton Daggett, University
160 pounds — 1. Mark Troni, Mullen; 2. Eddie Lemos, Resurrection Christian; 3. Genaro Pino, Pueblo Central; 4. Wesley Dubois, Bennett
170 pounds — 1. Ryan Dirksen, Eaton; 2. Kaleb Valdez-Lemos, Mullen; 3. Drew Johnson, Salida; 4. Gage Olson, James Irwin
182 pounds — 1. Colby Runner, Severance; 2. Cal Sidwell, Eaton; 3. Dorian Pacheco, Lutheran; 4. Kaleb Vincent, Gunnison
195 pounds — 1. Chris Hinds, The Classical Academy; 2. Wil Aucoin, Pagosa Springs; 3. Adam Garner, Woodland Park; 4. Zayne Stam, Weld Central
220 pounds — 1. Jake Hustoles, James Irwin; 2. Dominick Ontiveros, Brush; 3. Ryder True, Eaton; 4. Tanner Eide, The Classical Academy
285 pounds — 1. Aidan Trujillo, Valley; 2. Lane Weimer, Platte Valley; 3. Jesse Burt, Strasburg; 4. Kane Fobare, Weld Central
Class 2A
Team LW
1. Centauri 1
2. Wray 2
3. Cedaredge 3
4. Buena Vista 4
5. Meeker 5
6. Rocky Ford 6
7. Crowly County 8
8. Highland 7
9. Wiggins 9
10. Mancos 10
106 pounds — 1. Dominic Gauna, Rocky Ford; 2. Tripp Duvall, Holly; 3. Jordan Duran, Center; 4. Tel Geyer, Cedaredge
113 pounds — 1. Caleb Camp, Buena Vista; 2. Jon Yapoujian, Byers; 3. Coen Schmidt, Merino; 4. Waitley Sharon, Fowler
120 pounds — 1. Malachi Gallegos, Del Norte; 2. Chris Hutchings, Buena Vista; 3. Dezmon Reyes, Rocky Ford; 4. Mario Vigil, Centauri
126 pounds — 1. Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge; 2. Jackson Helmke, Buena Vista; 3. Levi Martin, Mancos; 4. John Smith, Yuma
132 pounds — 1. Brady Collins, Wray; 2. Joe Zamora, Rocky Ford; 3. Ty Goedert, Meeker; 4. Dillon Buford, Crowley County
138 pounds — 1. Lain Yapoujian, Byers; 2. Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge; 3. Eddie Bowman, Trinidad; 4. Jarrett Sinks, Norwood
145 pounds — 1. Zach Tittle, Highland; 2. Dylan Zimmerman, Hayden; 3. David Arellano, Buena Vista; 4. Dawson Morgan, North Fork
152 pounds — 1. Eyan Chavez, Centauri; 2. Connor Blunt, Meeker; 3. Tach Brewer, Crowley County; 4. Jaden Gardner, Lyons
160 pounds — 1. Hayden Burr, Sedgwick County/Fleming; 2. Greg Coy, Highland; 3. Brayden Magallon, Norwood; 4. Ayden Mathews, Mancos
170 pounds — 1. Erik Mestas, Centauri; 2. Kelton Turner, Meeker; 3. Payton Wade, Wray; 4. Skeater Baker, Crowley County
182 pounds — 1. Pepper Rusher, Wiggins; 2. Caeden Bauer, Wray; 3. Zach Buhr, Centauri; 4. Gavin Brown, Akron
195 pounds — 1. Remington Peterson, Rye; 2. Byron Shawcroft, Centauri; 3. Israel Santos, Hayden; 4. Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge
220 pounds — 1. Trenton Lovelace, Sargent; 2. Carter Jennings, Highland; 3. Judd Harvey, Meeker; 4. Jackson Bledsoe, Wray
285 pounds — 1. Laith Ibrihim, Wiggins; 2. Tel Wade, Wray; 3. Tanner Musser, Meeker; 4. Kevin Tillman, Rocky Ford