Boys Rankings
On the Mat
Class 5A
Team Prev.
1. Pomona 1
2. Ponderosa 2
3. Adams City 3
4. Monarch 4
5. Brighton 5
106 pounds — 1. Geno Cardenas, Pomona 2. Isaiah Sisneros, Lakewood; 3. Declan Strait, Chaparral; 4. DJ Wince, Ponderosa
113 pounds — 1. Noah Kubala, Chaparral; 2. Ane’e Vigil, Prairie View; 3. Lincoln Gregerson, Ralston Valley; 4. Mark Cardenas, Pomona
120 pounds — 1. Derek Glenn, Cherokee Trail; 2. Tony Garcia Lopez, Poudre; 3. Jacob Myers, Ponderosa; 4. Jeremiah Steele, Pomona
126 pounds — 1. Jakob Romero, Pomona; 2. Brandon Cannon, Ponderosa; 3. Garrett Reece, Regis; 4. Billy Greenwood, Poudre
132 pounds — 1. Joey Airola, Boulder; 2. Emilio Trujillo-Deen, Monarch; 3. Jace Long, Adams City; 4. Elijah Olguin, Pomona
138 pounds — 1. Jacob Bostelman, Ponderosa; 2. Vincent Cabral, Pomona; 3. Dillon Roman, Monarch; 4. Sammy Mobly, Rock Canyon
145 pounds — 1. Levi Deaguero, Adams City; 2. Josiah Parsons, Pomona; 3. Ty Eise, Ponderosa; 4. Patrick Brackett, Monarch
152 pounds — 1. Daniel Cardenas, Pomona; 2. Aiden Cartwright, Mountain Vista; 3. DJ Rock, Brighton; 4. Seth Deaguero, Adams City
160 pounds — 1. Murphy Menke, Ponderosa; 2. Zack Zuniga, Thornton; 3. Dante Hutchings, Pomona; 4. Charlie Herting, Grandview
170 pounds — 1. Roman Cruz, Pomona; 2. Karter Johnson, Ponderosa; 3. Daniel Long, Adams City; 4. Jack Cuthburt, Rock Canyon
182 pounds — 1. Cole Carlucci, Monarch; 2. Jacob Judd, Pomona; 3. Gregory Brooks, Rangeview; 4. Saje Camirand, Poudre
195 pounds — 1. Geoffery Freeman, Chaparral; 2. Justin Cullen, Pomona; 3. Gavin Funk, Legacy; 4. Maxwell Kibbee, Grandview
220 pounds — 1. Dylan BravoPacker, Brighton; 2. Dirk Morley, Regis; 3. Haegun Hoffschneider, Ponderosa; 4. Tyler Doyle, Thunderridge
285 pounds — 1. Cade Whish, Fort Collins; 2. Luke Sandy, Legend; 3. Roman Schwab, Highlands Ranch; 4. Michael Witt, Eaglecrest
Class 4A
Team Prev.
1. Pueblo East 1
2. Cheyenne Mountain 2
3. Falcon 3
4. Pueblo County 4
5. Roosevelt 6
106 pounds — 1. Zion Mares, Pueblo County; 2. Manul (Pocky) Amaro, Pueblo East; 3. James Pantoja, Windsor; 4. Cody Tanner, Broomfield
113 pounds — 1. Jackzen Rairdon, Thompson Valley; 2. Izaiah Padilla, Pueblo County; 3. AJ Hague, Riverdale Ridge; 4. LJ Herburger, Pueblo East
120 pounds — 1. Kobi Johnson, Loveland; 2. Noah Lopez, Erie; 3. Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge; 4. John Kenney, Windsor
126 pounds — 1. Ramon Salazar, Erie; 2. Mateo Luna, Roosevelt; 3. Patrick Ransom, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Tony Macaluso, Pueblo County
132 pounds — 1. Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon; 2. Boden White, Pueblo County; 3. Judah Guajardo, Palisade; 4. Jorge Torres, Roosevelt
138 pounds — 1. Ezavian Ortega, Canon City; 2. Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain; 3. Jake Glade, Mead; 4. Juan Garcia, Roosevelt
145 pounds — 1. Weston Dalton, Pueblo East; 2. Ryan Vigil, Broomfield; 3. Tyler Valdez, Falcon; 4. Isaac Padgett, Loveland
152 pounds — 1. Sebastian Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Javani Majoor, Falcon; 3. Raife Manjarrez, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Matthew Balzano, Broomfield
160 pounds — 1. Clayton Robinson, Roosevelt; 2. Zander Alirez, Greeley Central; 3. Solomon Arnds-Volcin, Vista Ridge; 4. Mason Moskalski, Loveland
170 pounds — 1. Bryce Garcia, Pueblo County; 2. Bronco Hartson, Roosevelt; 3. Jude Quinlan, Loveland; 4. Matthew Holdredge, Pueblo West
182 pounds — 1. Max Coddington, Vista Ridge; 2. Yahir Chairez-Salazar, Greeley Central; 3. Ryan Patterson, Falcon; 4. Ezra Mabe, Cheyenne Mountain
195 pounds — 1. Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain; 2. William Geiman, Eagle Valley; 3. Gavin Malek, Erie; 4. Isaiah Jones, Mesa Ridge
220 pounds — 1. Xavier Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Josiah Aldinger, Falcon; 3. Jesse Boley, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Morgen Watt, Broomfield
285 pounds — 1. Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge; 2. Dmarian Lopez, Montrose; 3. Leon Ramirez, Greeley Central; 4. Alexis Rosa Serrano, Northridge
Class 3A
Team Prev.
1. Mullen 1
2. Eaton 2
3. Jefferson 3
4. Severance 4
5. Alamosa 5
106 pounds — 1. Dale O’Blia, Mullen; 2. Brayden Bach, Holy Family; 3. Elijah Montalvan, La Junta; 4. Sam Rosales, Jefferson
113 pounds — 1. Dempsey Gibbs, Alamosa; 2. Nick Dardanes, Brush; 3. Daniel Soto, Jefferson; 4. Gilbert Antillon, Mullen
120 pounds — 1. Roberto Estrada, Weld Central; 2. Anthony Isek, Colorado Springs Christian School; 3. Dario Valdez, Alamosa; 4. Devin Gomez, Gunnison
126 pounds — 1. Angelo Lozado, Jefferson; 2. Royce Uhrig, Gunnison; 3. John Faczak, Bennett; 4. Daryl Mills, Sierra
132 pounds — 1. Alex Castaneda, Eaton; 2. Noah Linares, Mullen; 3. Trevor Maestas, Alamosa; 4. Carson Hawkins, Bennett
138 pounds — 1. D’mitri Garza-Alarcon, Fort Lupton; 2. Brady Hankin, Woodland Park; 3. Brandon Boehm, Florence; 4. Isaac Ibarra, Skyview
145 pounds — 1. Zach Marrero, Strasburg; 2. Jonathan Malovich, Platte Valley; 3. Wil Moneypenny, Berthoud; 4. Cyrus Madrid, Lamar
152 pounds — 1. Silas Thompson, Jefferson; 2. Casteus Combs, Sterling; 3. Paxton Daggett, University; 4. Orrin Jackson, Platte Valley
160 pounds — 1. Mark Troni, Mullen; 2. Eddie Lemos, Resurrection Christian; 3. Genaro Pino, Pueblo Central; 4. Wesley Dubois, Bennett
170 pounds — 1. Ryan Dirksen, Eaton; 2. Kaleb Valdez-Lemos, Mullen; 3. Gage Olson, James Irwin; 4. Kobe Prior, Bayfield
182 pounds — 1. Cory Runner, Severance; 2. Drew Johnson, Salida; 3. Cal Sidwell, Eaton; 4. Dorian Pacheco, Lutheran
195 pounds — 1. Chris Hinds, The Classical Academy; 2. Wil Aucoin, Pagosa Springs; 3. Adam Garner, Woodland Park; 4. Zayne Stam, Weld Central
220 pounds — 1. Jake Hustoles, James Irwin; 2. Dominick Ontiveros, Brush; 3. Tanner Eide, The Classical Academy; 4. Abram Moore, Holy Family
285 pounds — 1. Aidan Trujillo, Valley; 2. Lane Weimer, Platte Valley; 3. Kane Fobare, Weld Central; 4. Jesse Burt, Strasburg
Class 2A
Team Prev.
1. Centauri 1
2. Wray 2
3. Cedaredge 3
4. Meeker 5
5. Buena Vista 4
106 pounds — 1. Dominic Gauna, Rocky Ford; 2. Tripp Duvall, Holly; 3. Miguel Franco, Dolores Huerta; 4. Traven Sharon, Fowler
113 pounds — 1. Caleb Camp, Buena Vista; 2. Coen Schmidt, Merino; 3. Scotty Engle, Fleming/Sedgwick Cty; 4. Waitley Sharon, Fowler
120 pounds — 1. Malachi Gallegos, Del Norte; 2. Chris Hutchings, Buena Vista; 3. Dezmon Reyes, Rocky Ford; 4. Mario Vigil, Centauri
126 pounds — 1. Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge; 2. Levi Martin, Mancos; 3. Daniel Apodaca, Dolores Huerta; 4. John Smith, Yuma
132 pounds — 1. Brady Collins, Wray; 2. Joe Zamora, Rocky Ford; 3. Jackson Helmke, Buena Vista; 4. Ty Goedert, Meeker
138 pounds — 1. Lain Yapoujian, Byers; 2. Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge; 3. Eddie Bowman, Trinidad; 4. Jarrett Sinks, Norwood
145 pounds — 1. Zach Tittle, Highland; 2. Dylan Zimmerman, Hayden; 3. David Arellano, Buena Vista; 4. Aiden Halloran, Crowley County
152 pounds — 1. Eyan Chavez, Centauri; 2. Connor Blunt, Meeker; 3. Tach Brewer, Crowley County; 4. Zane Varner, Rangely
160 pounds — 1. Hayden Burr, Sedgwick County/Fleming; 2. Josh Polkowske, Centauri; 3. Greg Coy, Highland; 4. Brayden Magallon, Norwood
170 pounds — 1. Erik Mestas, Centauri; 2. Kelton Turner, Meeker; 3. Payton Wade, Wray; 4. Gavin Brown, Akron
182 pounds — 1. Pepper Rusher, Wiggins; 2. Caeden Bauer, Wray; 3. Zach Buhr, Centauri; 4. Seth Moss, Buena Vista
195 pounds — 1. Remington Peterson, Rye; 2. Byron Shawcroft, Centauri; 3. Israel Santos, Hayden; 4. Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge
220 pounds — 1. Trenton Lovelace, Sargent; 2. Carter Jennings, Highland; 3. Judd Harvey, Meeker; 4. Jackson Bledsoe, Wray
285 pounds — 1. Laith Ibrahim, Wiggins; 2. Tel Wade, Wray; 3. Tanner Musser, Meeker; 4. Kevin Tillman, Rocky Ford
Girls Rankings
On the Mat
Team Prev.
1. Chatfield 1
2. Pomona 2
3. Doherty 3
4. Discovery Canyon 4
5. Loveland 5
100 pounds — 1. Katie Valdez, Doherty; 2. Larhae Whaley, Soroco; 3. Rylee Balcazar, Fort Lupton; 4. Hayden Newberg, Vista Ridge
105 pounds — 1. Morgan Johnson, Loveland; 2. Janessa George, Chatfield; 3. Mia Hargrove, Discovery Canyon; 4. Rosalind Ramos-Cruz, Mountain Vista
111 pounds — 1. Sarah DeLaCerda, Alamosa; 2. Shayla Gallegos, Jefferson; 3. Isabella Cross, Mesa Ridge; 4. Kelly Clingan, Loveland
118 pounds — 1. Persaeus Gomez, Pomona; 2. Nicole Koch, Olathe; 3. Journey Ruiz, Chatfield; 4. Israel “Izzy” Resendez, Denver East
127 pounds — 1. Sarah Savidge, Doherty; 2. Alexis Sequra, Regis Jesuit; 3. Sierra Moskaiski, Loveland; 4. Savannah Cosme, Pomona
136 pounds — 1. Alina Antillon, Jefferson; 2. Taylor Miess, Chatfield; 3. Sydney Wu, Broomfield; 4. Kaydence Bonewell, Vista Ridge
147 pounds — 1. Victoria Guinard, Discovery Canyon; 2. Desza Munson, Pomona; 3. Kenya Contreas, District 51; 4. Kacey Walck, North Fork
161 pounds — 1. Alison Evans, Vista Ridge; 2. Anastacia Fucci, Pomona; 3. Navea Garcia, Platte Valley; 4. Jenna Joseph, Mead
185 pounds — 1. Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest; 2. Marissa Rosario, Coronado; 3. Madison Farris, Legacy; 4. Lauren DiPasquade, Mountian Vista
215 pounds — 1. Stefania Jaramillo, Far Northeast; 2. Isabella Durgan, Alamosa; 3. Stevie Quayle, Chatfield; 4. Mahalia Jones, Mesa Ridge