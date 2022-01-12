Boys
On the Mat Rankings
Class 5A
Team Prev.
1. Pomona 1
2. Ponderosa 2
3. Adams City 3
4. Chaparral 4
5. Monarch 6
6. Brighton 5
Individual Rankings
106 pounds — 1. Declan Strait, Chaparral; 2. Isaiah Sisneros, Lakewood; 3. Griffin Rial, Pine Creek; 4. Ramon Hernandez, Pomona
113 pounds — 1. Ane’e Vigil, Prairie View; 2. Lincoln Gregerson, Ralston Valley; 3. Sir Israel Pulido, Pine Creek; 4. Geno Cardenas, Pomona/ Londyn Martinez, Pomona
120 pounds — 1. Brandon Cannon, Ponderosa; 2. Derek Glenn, Cherokee Trail; 3. Tony Garcia Lopez, Poudre; 4. Noah Kubala, Chaparral
126 pounds — 1. Jeremiah Steele, Pomona; 2. Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction 3. Billy Greenwood, Poudre; 4. Jacob Myers, Ponderosa
132 pounds — 1. Jakob Romero, Pomona; 2. Emilio Trujillo-Deen, Monarch; 3. Joey Airola, Boulder; 4. Garrett Reece, Regis
138 pounds — 1. Elijah Olguin, Pomona; 2. Jacob Bostelman, Ponderosa; 3. Dillon Roman, Monarch; 4. Kegan Swain, Chaparral
145 pounds — 1. Josiah Parsons, Pomona; 2. Maximus Gutierrez, Adams City; 3. Ty Eise, Ponderosa; 4. Patrick Brackett, Monarch
152 pounds — 1. Daniel Cardenas, Pomona; 2. Levi Deaguero, Adams City; 3. Aiden Cartwright, Mountain Vista; 4. Dominik Gendreau, Monarch
160 pounds — 1. Murphy Menke, Ponderosa; 2. Zach Zuniga, Thornton; 3. Dante Hutchings, Pomona; 4. Mickael Byers, Pine Creek
170 pounds — 1. Karter Johnson, Ponderosa; 2. Roman Cruz, Pomona; 3. Ryan Hensley, Overland; 4. Daniel Long, Adams City
182 pounds — 1. Jacob Judd, Pomona; 2. Gregory Brooks, Rangeview; 3. Saje Camirand, Poudre; 4. Talen Rice, Grandview
195 pounds — 1. Geoffery Freeman, Chaparral; 2. Zavier Carroll, Regis; 3. Gavin Funk, Legacy; 4. Gabe Vigil, Rampart
220 pounds — 1. Dylan BravoPacker, Brighton; 2. Haegun Hoffschneider, Ponderosa; 3. Zach Ferrera, Monarch; 4. Dirk Morley, Regis
285 pounds — 1. Cade Whish, Fort Collins; 2. Jose Rosales, Pomona; 3. Luke Sandy, Legend; 4. Angelo Falise, Grandview
Class 4A
Team Prev.
1. Falcon 1
2. Cheyenne Mountain 2
3. Pueblo East 3
4. Pueblo County 4
5. Broomfield 5
6. Greeley Central 6
106 pounds — 1. Zion Mares, Pueblo County; 2. Manul (Pocky) Amaro, Pueblo East; 3. Cody Tanner, Broomfield; 4. Damien Reyes, Mesa Ridge
113 pounds — 1. Izaiah Padilla, Pueblo County; 2. AJ Hague, Riverdale Ridge; 3. LJ Herburger, Pueblo East; 4. Calvin Mendez, Skyline
120 pounds — 1. Jackzen Rairdon, Thompson Valley; 2. Kobi Johnson, Loveland; 3. Noah Lopez, Erie; 4. Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge
126 pounds — 1. Ramon Salazar, Erie; 2. Makai Alirez, Greeley Central; 3. Mickail Skeldum, Mesa Ridge; 4. Trevor Hermosillo, Broomfield
132 pounds — 1. Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon; 2. Boden White, Pueblo County; 3. Landon Drury, Falcon; 4. Alex Carrillo, Frederick
138 pounds — 1. Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain; 2. Jack Glade, Mead; 3. Titus Juergensen, Thompson Valley; 4. Tatum Rivera-Sargent, Pueblo East
145 pounds — 1. Weston Dalton, Pueblo East; 2. Ryan Vigil, Broomfield; 3. Ezavian Ortega, Canon City; 4. Tyler Valdez, Falcon
152 pounds — 1. Sebastian Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Raife Manjarrez, Cheyenne Mountain; 3. Javani Majoor, Falcon; 4. Matthew Balzano, Broomfield
160 pounds — 1. Aydin Rix McElhinney, Falcon; 2. Clayton Robinson, Roosevelt; 3. Zander Alirez, Greeley Central; 4. Mason Moskalski, Loveland
170 pounds — 1. Bryce Garcia, Pueblo County; 2. Bronco Hartson, Roosevelt; 3. Jude Quinlan, Loveland; 4. Matthew Holdredge, Pueblo West
182 pounds — 1. Max Coddington, Vista Ridge; 2. Yahir Chairez-Salazar, Greeley Central; 3. Ryan Patterson, Falcon; 4. Ezra Mabe, Cheyenne Mountain
195 pounds — 1. Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain; 2. William Geiman, Eagle Valley; 3. Gavin Malek, Erie; 4. Ronan Bittner, Thompson Valley
220 pounds — 1. Xavier Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Josiah Aldinger, Falcon; 3. Morgen Watt, Broomfield; 4. Jesse Boley, Cheyenne Mountain
285 pounds — 1. Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge; 2. Dmarian Lopez, Montrose; 3. Leon Ramirez, Greeley Central; 4. Alexis Rosa Serrano, Northridge
Class 3A
Team Prev.
1. Mullen 1
2. Jefferson 2
3. Eaton 3
4. Valley 4
5. Platte Valley 5
6. Severance 6
106 pounds — 1. Dale O’Blia, Mullen; 2. Sam Rosales, Jefferson; 3. Andrew Isek, Colorado Springs Christian; 4. Caed Slinkard, Resurrection Christian
113 pounds — 1. Dempsey Gibbs, Alamosa; 2. Nick Dardanes, Brush; 3. Daniel Soto, Jefferson; 4. Gilbert Antillon, Mullen
120 pounds — 1. Roberto Estrada, Weld Central; 2. Anthony Isek, Colorado Springs Christian; 3. Devin Gomez, Gunnison; 4. Kaden Hixson, Moffat County
126 pounds — 1. Angelo Lozado, Jefferson; 2. Royce Uhrig, Gunnison; 3. John Faczak, Bennett; 4. Christian Corral, Valley
132 pounds — 1. Alex Castaneda, Eaton; 2. Noah Linares, Mullen; 3. Trevor Maestas, Alamosa; 4. Tommy Thomas, Severance
138 pounds — 1. D’mitri Garza-Alarcon, Fort Lupton; 2. Brady Hankin, Woodland Park; 3. Brandon Boehm, Florence; 4. Isaac Ibarra, Skyview
145 pounds — 1. Zach Marrero, Strasburg; 2. Jonathan Malovich, Platte Valley; 3. Wil Moneypenney, Berthoud; 4. Kyler Liddell, Alamosa
152 pounds — 1. Colin Brown, Valley; 2. Silas Thompson, Jefferson; 3. Casteus Combs, Sterling; 4. Dilan Ruiz, La Junta
160 pounds — 1. Eddie Lemos, Resurrection Christian; 2. Mark Troni, Mullen; 3. Orrin Jackson, Platte Valley; 4. Paxton Daggett, University
170 pounds — 1. Ryan Dirksen, Eaton; 2. Kaleb Valdez-Lemos, Mullen; 3. Kobe Prior, Bayfield; 4. Wesley Dubois, Bennett
182 pounds — 1. Colby Runner, Severance; 2. Drew Johnson, Salida; 3. Dorian Pacheco, Lutheran; 4. Will Reeves, Resurrection Christian
195 pounds — 1. Wil Aucoin, Pagosa Springs; 2. Zayne Stam, Weld Central; 3. Chris Hinds, The Classical Academy; 4. Adam Garner, Woodland Park
220 pounds — 1. Jake Hustoles, James Irwin; 2. Dominick Ontiveros, Brush; 3. Ryder True, Eaton; 4. Dominic Butts, Severance
285 pounds — 1. Aidan Trujillo, Valley; 2. Lane Weimer, Platte Valley; 3. Terry Lindh, Manitou Springs 4. Jesse Burt, Strasburg
Class 2A
Team Prev.
1. Centauri 1
2. Cedaredge 3
3. Wray 2
4. Buena Vista 4
5. Highland 5
6. Meeker 7
106 pounds — 1. Dominic Gauna, Rocky Ford; 2. Tripp Duvall, Holly; 3. Tel Geyer, Cedaredge; 4. Jordan Duran, Center
113 pounds — 1. Riley Valdez, Centauri; 2. Waitley Sharon, Fowler; 3. Isaiah Martinez, Mancos; 4. Luke Wilfong, Peyton
120 pounds — 1. Caleb Camp, Buena Vista; 2. Mario Vigil, Centauri; 3. Malachi Gallegos, Del Norte; 4. JW Yapoujian, Byers
126 pounds — 1. Levi Martin, Mancos; 2. Dezmon Reyes, Rocky Ford/Benny Carl Gonzales, Rocky Ford; 3. Landon Martin, Cedaredge; 4. Nathaniel Juarez, Monte Vista
132 pounds —1. Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge; 2. Joe Zamora, Rocky Ford; 3. Chris Hutchings, Buena Vista; 4. Eddie Bowman, Trinidad
138 pounds — 1. Brady Collins, Wray; 2. Lain Yapoujian, Byers; 3. Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge; 4. DeAngelo Archuleta, Monte Vista
145 pounds — 1. Zach Tittle, Highland; 2. David Arellano, Buena Vista; 3. Dylan Zimmerman, Hayden; 4. Dawson Morgan, North Fork
152 pounds — 1. Eyan Chavez, Centauri; 2. Tach Brewer, Crowley County; 3. Connor Blunt, Meeker; 4. Zane Varner, Rangely
160 pounds — 1. Greg Coy, Highland; 2. Josh Polkowske, Centauri; 3. Ayden Mathews, Mancos; 4. Aiden Holloran, Crowley County
170 pounds — 1. Erik Mestas, Centauri; 2. Hayden Burr, Sedgwick County/Fleming; 3. Payton Wade, Wray; 4. Kelton Turner, Meeker
182 pounds — 1. Pepper Rusher, Wiggins; 2. Caeden Bauer, Wray; 3. Zach Buhr, Centauri; 4. Ty Walck, Cedaredge
195 pounds — 1. Remington Peterson, Rye; 2. Gavin Brown, Akron; 3. Seth Moss, Buena Vista; 4. Byron Shawcroft, Centauri
220 pounds — 1. Carter Jennings, Highland; 2. Judd Harvey, Meeker; 3. Trenton Lovelace, Sargent; 4. Tyler Martin, John Mall
285 pounds — 1. Laith Ibrihim, Wiggins; 2. Tel Wade, Wray; 3. Xavier Livesay, Akron; 4. Kevin Tillman, Rocky Ford
Girls
On the Mat Rankings
Team Prev.
1. Chatfield 1
2. Pomona 5
3. Doherty 3
4. Discovery Canyon -
5. Loveland -
6. Vista Ridge 2
100 pounds — 1. Larhae Whaley, Soroco; 2. Emmy Kiefer, Riverdale Ridge; 3. Caley King, Chatfield; 4. Alica Soto, Jefferson
105 pounds — 1. Morgan Johnson, Loveland; 2. Janessa George, Chatfield; 3. Rylee Balcazar, Fort Lupton; 4. Mia Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
111 pounds — 1. Sarah DeLaCerda, Alamosa; 2. Kelly Clingan, Loveland; 3. Kiana Suro, Denver South; 4. Mia Thorne, Discovery Canyon
118 pounds — 1. Persaeus Gomez, Pomona; 2. Nicole Koch, Olathe; 3. Shayla Gallegos, Jefferson; 4. Isabella Cross, Mesa Ridge
127 pounds — 1. Sarah Savidge, Doherty; 2. Alexis Sequra, Regis Jesuit; 3. Sierra Moskaiski, Loveland; 4. Breannuah Robles, Douglas County
136 pounds — 1. Alina Antillon, Jefferson; 2. Taylor Miess, Chatfield; 3. Annika Stuart, Middle Park; 4. Angel Arends, Palmer Ridge
147 pounds — 1. Victoria Guinard, Discovery Canyon; 2. Desza Munson, Pomona; 3. Kacey Walck, North Fork; 4. Aspen Barber, Palmer Ridge
161 pounds — 1. Alison Evans, Vista Ridge; 2. Anastacia Fucci, Pomona; 3. Navea Garcia, Platte Valley; 4. Jenna Joseph, Mead
185 pounds — 1. Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest; 2. Adalia George, Steamboat Springs; 3. Marissa Rosario, Coronado; 4. Madison Farris, Mead
215 pounds — 1. Stefania Jaramillo, Far Northeast; 2. Isabella Durgan, Alamosa; 3. Stevie Quayle, Chatfield; 4. Mahalia Jones, Mesa Ridge