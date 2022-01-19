State Rankings
On the Mat
Class 5A
Team Rankings
Team Prev.
1. Pomona 1
2. Ponderosa 2
3. Adams City 3
4. Monarch 5
5. Chaparral 4
6. Brighton 6
7. Poudre 7
8. Pine Creek 8
9. Regis Jesuit 9
10. Grandview 10
Individual Rankings
106 pounds — 1. Isaiah Sisneros, Lakewood; 2. Declan Strait, Chaparral; 3. Griffin Rial, Pine Creek; 4. Ramon Hernandez, Pomona
113 pounds — 1. Ane’e Vigil, Prairie View; 2. Lincoln Gregerson, Ralston Valley; 3. Sir Israel Pulido, Pine Creek; 4. Geno Cardenas, Pomona
120 pounds — 1. Brandon Cannon, Ponderosa; 2. Derek Glenn, Cherokee Trail; 3. Tony Garcia Lopez, Poudre; 4. Noah Kubala, Chaparral
126 pounds — 1. Jeremiah Steele, Pomona; 2. Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction; 3. Billy Greenwood, Poudre; 4. Jacob Myers, Ponderosa
132 pounds — 1. Jakob Romero, Pomona; 2. Joey Airola, Boulder; 3. Emilio Trujillo-Deen, Monarch; 4. Jace Long, Adams City
138 pounds — 1. Elijah Olguin, Pomona; 2. Dillon Roman, Monarch; 3. Jacob Bostelman, Ponderosa; 4. Sammy Mobly, Rock Canyon
145 pounds — 1. Levi Deaguero, Adams City; 2. Josiah Parsons, Pomona; 3. Ty Eise, Ponderosa; 4. Patrick Brackett, Monarch
152 pounds — 1. Daniel Cardenas, Pomona; 2. Aiden Cartwright, Mountain Vista; 3. Justin Kelchen, Douglas County; 4. Dominik Gendreau, Monarch
160 pounds — 1. Murphy Menke, Ponderosa; 2. Zack Zuniga, Thornton; 3. Dante Hutchings, Pomona; 4. Micah Kenney, Grand Junction
170 pounds — 1. Karter Johnson, Ponderosa; 2. Roman Cruz, Pomona; 3. Ryan Hensley, Overland; 4. Daniel Long, Adams City
182 pounds — 1. Jacob Judd, Pomona; 2. Cole Carlucci, Monarch; 3. Gregory Brooks, Rangeview; 4. Saje Camirand, Poudre
195 pounds — 1. Geoffery Freeman, Chaparral; 2. Gavin Funk, Legacy; 3. Zavier Carroll, Regis; 4. Maxwell Kibbee, Grandview
220 pounds — 1. Dylan BravoPacker, Brighton; 2. Haegun Hoffschneider, Ponderosa; 3. Zach Ferrera, Monarch; 4. Dirk Morley, Regis
285 pounds — 1. Cade Whish, Fort Collins; 2. Jose Rosales, Pomona; 3. Luke Sandy, Legend; 4. Angelo Falise, Grandview
Class 4A
Team Rankings
Team Prev.
1. Falcon 1
2. Cheyenne Mountain 2
3. Pueblo East 3
4. Pueblo County 4
5. Roosevelt 7
6. Greeley Central 6
7. Thompson Valley 8
8. Broomfield 5
9. Mesa Ridge 9
10. Erie 10
Individual Rankings
106 pounds — 1. Zion Mares, Pueblo County; 2. Manul (Pocky) Amaro, Pueblo East; 3. James Pantoja, Windsor; 4. Cody Tanner, Broomfield
113 pounds — 1. Jackzen Rairdon, Thompson Valley; 2. Izaiah Padilla, Pueblo County; 3. AJ Hague, Riverdale Ridge; 4. LJ Herburger, Pueblo East
120 pounds — 1. Kobi Johnson, Loveland; 2. Noah Lopez, Erie; 3. Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge; 4. Travis Long, Roosevelt
126 pounds — 1. Ramon Salazar, Erie; 2. Makai Alirez, Greeley Central; 3. Patrick Ransom, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Mickail Skeldum, Mesa Ridge
132 pounds — 1. Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon; 2. Boden White, Pueblo County; 3. Landon Drury, Falcon; 4. Alex Carrillo, Frederick
138 pounds — 1. Ezavian Ortega, Canon City; 2. Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain; 3. Jake Glade, Mead; 4. Titus Juergensen, Thompson Valley
145 pounds — 1. Weston Dalton, Pueblo East; 2. Ryan Vigil, Broomfield; 3. Tyler Valdez, Falcon; 4. Ignacio Velasco, Battle Mountain
152 pounds — 1. Sebastian Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Javani Majoor, Falcon; 3. Raife Manjarrez, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Matthew Balzano, Broomfield
160 pounds — 1. Aydin Rix McElhinney, Falcon; 2. Clayton Robinson, Roosevelt; 3. Mason Moskalski, Loveland; 4. Zach Kotteastette, Pueblo West
170 pounds — 1. Bryce Garcia, Pueblo County; 2. Bronco Hartson, Roosevelt; 3. Jude Quinlan, Loveland; 4. Matthew Holdredge, Pueblo West
182 pounds — 1. Max Coddington, Vista Ridge; 2. Yahir Chairez-Salazar, Greeley Central; 3. Ryan Patterson, Falcon; 4. Ezra Mabe, Cheyenne Mountain
195 pounds — 1. Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain; 2. William Geiman, Eagle Valley; 3. Gavin Malek, Erie; 4. Isaiah Jones, Mesa Ridge
220 pounds — 1. Xavier Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Josiah Aldinger, Falcon; 3. Jesse Boley, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Morgen Watt, Broomfield
285 pounds — 1. Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge; 2. Dmarian Lopez, Montrose; 3. Leon Ramirez, Greeley Central; 4. Alexis Rosa Serrano, Northridge
Class 3A
Team Rankings
Team Prev.
1. Mullen 1
2. Eaton 3
3. Jefferson 2
4. Valley 4
5. Platte Valley 5
6. Severance 6
7. Alamosa 8
8. Moffat County 10
9. Gunnison 9
10. Brush 7
Individual Rankings
106 pounds — 1. Dale O’Blia, Mullen; 2. Brayden Bach, Holy Family; 3. Elijah Montalvan, La Junta; 4. Sam Rosales, Jefferson
113 pounds — 1. Dempsey Gibbs, Alamosa; 2. Daniel Soto, Jefferson; 3. Gilbert Antillon, Mullen; 4. Aden Young, Sterling
120 pounds — 1. Roberto Estrada, Weld Central; 2. Anthony Isek, Colorado Springs Christian; 3. Devin Gomez, Gunnison; 4. Kaden Hixson, Moffat County
126 pounds — 1. Angelo Lozado, Jefferson; 2. Royce Uhrig, Gunnison; 3. John Faczak, Bennett; 4. Daryl Mills, Sierra
132 pounds — 1. Alex Castaneda, Eaton; 2. Noah Linares, Mullen; 3. Trevor Maestas, Alamosa; 4. Tommy Thomas, Severance
138 pounds — 1. D’mitri Garza-Alarcon, Fort Lupton; 2. Brady Hankin, Woodland Park; 3. Brandon Boehm, Florence; 4. Isaac Ibarra, Skyview
145 pounds — 1. Zach Marrero, Strasburg; 2. Jonathan Malovich, Platte Valley; 3. Wil Moneypenney, Berthoud; 4. Kyler Liddell, Alamosa
152 pounds — 1. Silas Thompson, Jefferson; 2. Casteus Combs, Sterling; 3. Colin Brown, Valley; 4. Dilan Ruiz, La Junta
160 pounds — 1. Mark Troni, Mullen; 2. Eddie Lemos, Resurrection Christian; 3. Orrin Jackson, Platte Valley; 4. Paxton Daggett, University
170 pounds — 1. Ryan Dirksen, Eaton; 2. Kaleb Valdez-Lemos, Mullen; 3. Kobe Prior, Bayfield; 4. Pepper Rhyne, Moffat County
182 pounds — 1. Colby Runner, Severance; 2. Drew Johnson, Salida; 3. Cal Sidwell, Eaton; 4. Dorian Pacheco, Lutheran
195 pounds — 1. Wil Aucoin, Pagosa Springs; 2. Zayne Stam, Weld Central; 3. Chris Hinds, The Classical Academy; 4. Adam Garner, Woodland Park
220 pounds — 1. Jake Hustoles, James Irwin; 2. Dominick Ontiveros, Brush; 3. Ryder True, Eaton; 4. Abram Moore, Holy Family
285 pounds — 1. Aidan Trujillo, Valley; 2. Lane Weimer, Platte Valley; 3. Jesse Burt, Strasburg; 4. Lucas Cass, Eaton
Class 2A
Team Rankings
Team Prev.
1. Centauri 1
2. Wray 3
3. Buena Vista 4
4. Cedaredge 2
5. Highland 5
6. Meeker 6
7. Rocky Ford 7
8. Mancos 8
9. Crowley County 9
10. Wiggins 10
Individual Rankings
106 pounds — 1. Dominic Gauna, Rocky Ford; 2. Tripp Duvall, Holly; 3. Tel Geyer, Cedaredge; 4. Jordan Duran, Center
113 pounds — 1. Caleb Camp, Buena Vista; 2. Riley Valdez, Centauri; 3. Coen Schmidt, Merino; 4. Tayton Nelson, Cedaredge
120 pounds — 1. Chris Hutchings, Buena Vista; 2. Malachi Gallegos, Del Norte; 3. Mario Vigil, Centauri; 4. Dezmon Reyes, Rocky Ford
126 pounds — 1. Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge; 2. Levi Martin, Mancos; 3. John Smith, Yuma; 4. Damian Lopez, Monte Vista
132 pounds — 1. Joe Zamora, Rocky Ford; 2. Eddie Bowman, Trinidad; 3. Jackson Helmke, Buena Vista; 4. Ty Goedert, Meeker
138 pounds — 1. Brady Collins, Wray; 2. Lain Yapoujian, Byers; 3. Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge; 4. DeAngelo Archuleta, Monte Vista
145 pounds — 1. Zach Tittle, Highland; 2. Dylan Zimmerman, Hayden; 3. David Arellano, Buena Vista; 4. Dawson Morgan, North Fork
152 pounds — 1. Eyan Chavez, Centauri; 2. Tach Brewer, Crowley County; 3. Zane Varner, Rangely; 4. Jaden Gardner, Lyons
160 pounds — 1. Hayden Burr, Sedgwick County/Fleming; 2. Connor Blunt, Meeker; 3. Greg Coy, Highland; 4. Ayden Mathews, Mancos
170 pounds — 1. Erik Mestas, Centauri; 2. Payton Wade, Wray; 3. Kelton Turner, Meeker; 4. Skeater Baker, Crowley County
182 pounds — 1. Pepper Rusher, Wiggins; 2. Gavin Brown, Akron; 3. Caeden Bauer, Wray; 4. Zach Buhr, Centauri
195 pounds — 1. Remington Peterson, Rye; 2. Byron Shawcroft, Centauri; 3. Zak Cobb, Peyton; 4. Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge
220 pounds — 1. Xavier Livesay, Akron; 2. Trenton Lovelace, Sargent; 3. Carter Jennings, Highland; 4. Judd Harvey, Meeker
285 pounds — 1. Laith Ibrihim, Wiggins; 2. Tel Wade, Wray; 3. Tanner Musser, Meeker; 4. Kevin Tillman, Rocky Ford