State Rankings
On the Mat
Boys
Class 5A
Rank, Team LW
1. Pomona 1
2. Ponderosa 2
3. Adams City 3
4. Monarch 4
5. Chaparral 5
6. Brighton 6
7. Poudre 7
8. Grandview 10
9. Regis Jesuit 9
10. Pine Creek 8
106 pounds — 1. Geno Cardenas, Pomona; 2. Isaiah Sisneros, Lakewood; 3. Declan Strait, Chaparral; 4. Geno Gallegos, Fruita Monument
113 pounds — 1. Lincoln Gregerson, Ralston Valley; 2. Ane’e Vigil, Prairie View; 3. Mark Cardenas, Pomona; 4. Sir Israel Pulido, Pine Creek
120 pounds — 1. Derek Glenn, Cherokee Trail; 2. Tony Garcia Lopez, Poudre; 3. Jeremiah Steele, Pomona; 4. Noah Kubala, Chaparral
126 pounds — 1. Jakob Romero, Pomona; 2. Brandon Cannon, Ponderosa; 3. Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction; 4. Garrett Reece, Regis
132 pounds — 1. Emilio Trujillo-Deen, Monarch; 2. Joey Airola, Boulder; 3. Elijah Olguin, Pomona; 4. Jace Long, Adams City
138 pounds — 1. Dillon Roman, Monarch; 2. Jacob Bostelman, Ponderosa; 3. Vincent Cabral, Pomona; 4. Sammy Mobly, Rock Canyon
145 pounds — 1. Levi Deaguero, Adams City; 2. Josiah Parsons, Pomona; 3. Ty Eise, Ponderosa; 4. Patrick Brackett, Monarch
152 pounds — 1. Daniel Cardenas, Pomona; 2. Aiden Cartwright, Mountain Vista; 3. Justin Kelchen, Douglas County; 4. Dominik Gendreau, Monarch
160 pounds — 1. Murphy Menke, Ponderosa; 2. Zack Zuniga, Thornton; 3. Dante Hutchings, Pomona; 4. Charlie Herting, Grandview
170 pounds — 1. Karter Johnson, Ponderosa; 2. Roman Cruz, Pomona; 3. Daniel Long, Adams City; 4. Brent Langer, Mountain Vista
182 pounds — 1. Jacob Judd, Pomona; 2. Gregory Brooks, Rangeview; 3. Cole Carlucci, Monarch; 4. Saje Camirand, Poudre
195 pounds — 1. Geoffery Freeman, Chaparral; 2. Gavin Funk, Legacy; 3. Zavier Carroll, Regis; 4. Zach Ferrera, Monarch
220 pounds — 1. Dylan BravoPacker, Brighton; 2. Haegun Hoffschneider, Ponderosa; 3. Dirk Morley, Regis; 4. Jose Rosales, Pomona
285 pounds — 1. Cade Whish, Fort Collins; 2. Luke Sandy, Legend; 3. Michael Witt, Eaglecrest; 4. Angelo Falise, Grandview
Class 4A
Rank, Team LW
1. Falcon 1
2. Pueblo East 3
3. Cheyenne Mountain 2
4. Greeley Central 6
5. Roosevelt 5
6. Pueblo County 4
7. Broomfield 8
8. Mesa Ridge 9
9. Loveland -
10. Erie 10
106 pounds — 1. Zion Mares, Pueblo County; 2. Manul (Pocky) Amaro, Pueblo East; 3. James Pantoja, Windsor; 4. Cody Tanner, Broomfield
113 pounds — 1. Jackzen Rairdon, Thompson Valley; 2. Izaiah Padilla, Pueblo County; 3. AJ Hague, Riverdale Ridge; 4. LJ Herburger, Pueblo East
120 pounds — 1. Kobi Johnson, Loveland; 2. Noah Lopez, Erie; 3. Frankie Gallegos, Mesa Ridge; 4. Travis Long, Roosevelt
126 pounds — 1. Makai Alirez, Greeley Central; 2. Ramon Salazar, Erie; 3. Mateo Luna, Roosevelt; 4. Trevor Hermosillo, Broomfield
132 pounds — 1. Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon; 2. Boden White, Pueblo County; 3. Landon Drury, Falcon; 4. Alex Carrillo, Frederick
138 pounds — 1. Ezavian Ortega, Canon City; 2. Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain; 3. Jake Glade, Mead; 4. Juan Garcia, Roosevelt
145 pounds — 1. Weston Dalton, Pueblo East; 2. Ryan Vigil, Broomfield; 3. Tyler Valdez, Falcon; 4. Ignacio Velasco, Battle Mountain
152 pounds — 1. Sebastian Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Javani Majoor, Falcon; 3. Raife Manjarrez, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Matthew Balzano, Broomfield
160 pounds — 1. Aydin Rix McElhinney, Falcon; 2. Clayton Robinson, Roosevelt; 3. Mason Moskalski, Loveland; 4. Zach Kotteastette, Pueblo West
170 pounds — 1. Bryce Garcia, Pueblo County; 2. Bronco Hartson, Roosevelt; 3. Jude Quinlan, Loveland; 4. Matthew Holdredge, Pueblo West
182 pounds — 1. Max Coddington, Vista Ridge; 2. Yahir Chairez-Salazar, Greeley Central; 3. Ryan Patterson, Falcon; 4. Ezra Mabe, Cheyenne Mountain
195 pounds — 1. Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain; 2. William Geiman, Eagle Valley; 3. Gavin Malek, Erie; 4. Isaiah Jones, Mesa Ridge
220 pounds — 1. Xavier Freeman, Pueblo East; 2. Josiah Aldinger, Falcon; 3. Jesse Boley, Cheyenne Mountain; 4. Victor Martinez, Greeley Central
285 pounds — 1. Matthew Moore, Mesa Ridge; 2. Dmarian Lopez, Montrose; 3. Leon Ramirez, Greeley Central; 4. Alexis Rosa Serrano, Northridge
Class 3A
Rank, Team LW
1. Mullen 1
2. Eaton 2
3. Jefferson 3
4. Alamosa 7
5. Severance 6
6. Gunnison 9
7. Platte Valley 5
8. Valley 5
9. Brush 10
10. Moffat County 8
106 pounds — 1. Dale O’Blia, Mullen; 2. Brayden Bach, Holy Family; 3. Elijah Montalvan, La Junta; 4. Sam Rosales, Jefferson
113 pounds — 1. Dempsey Gibbs, Alamosa; 2. Nick Dardanes, Brush; 3. Daniel Soto, Jefferson; 4. Gilbert Antillon, Mullen
120 pounds — 1. Roberto Estrada, Weld Central; 2. Anthony Isek, Colorado Springs Christian School; 3. Dario Valdez, Alamosa; 4. Devin Gomez, Gunnison
126 pounds — 1. Angelo Lozado, Jefferson; 2. Royce Uhrig, Gunnison; 3. John Faczak, Bennett; 4. Daryl Mills, Sierra
132 pounds — 1. Alex Castaneda, Eaton; 2. Noah Linares, Mullen; 3. Trevor Maestas, Alamosa; 4. Carson Hawkins, Bennett
138 pounds — 1. D’mitri Garza-Alarcon, Fort Lupton; 2. Brady Hankin, Woodland Park; 3. Brandon Boehm, Florence; 4. Isaac Ibarra, Skyview
145 pounds — 1. Zach Marrero, Strasburg; 2. Jonathan Malovich, Platte Valley; 3. Wil Moneypenney, Berthoud; 4. Kyler Liddell, Alamosa
152 pounds — 1. Silas Thompson, Jefferson; 2. Casteus Combs, Sterling; 3. Colin Brown, Valley; 4. Paxton Daggett, University
160 pounds — 1. Mark Troni, Mullen; 2. Eddie Lemos, Resurrection Christian; 3. Genaro Pino, Pueblo Central; 4. Wesley Dubois, Bennett
170 pounds — 1. Ryan Dirksen, Eaton; 2. Kaleb Valdez-Lemos, Mullen; 3. Drew Johnson, Salida; 4. Gage Olson, James Irwin
182 pounds — 1. Colby Runner, Severance; 2. Cal Sidwell, Eaton; 3. Dorian Pacheco, Lutheran; 4. Kaleb Vincent, Gunnison
195 pounds — 1. Chris Hinds, The Classical Academy; 2. Wil Aucoin, Pagosa Springs; 3. Adam Garner, Woodland Park; 4. Zayne Stam, Weld Central
220 pounds — 1. Jake Hustoles, James Irwin; 2. Dominick Ontiveros, Brush; 3. Ryder True, Eaton; 4. Dominic Butts, Severance
285 pounds — 1. Aidan Trujillo, Valley; 2. Lane Weimer, Platte Valley; 3. Jesse Burt, Strasburg; 4. Kane Fobare, Weld Central
Class 2A
Rank, Team LW
1. Centauri 1
2. Wray 2
3. Cedaredge 4
4. Buena Vista 3
5. Meeker 6
6. Rocky Ford 7
7. Highland 5
8. Crowley County 9
9. Wiggins 10
10. Mancos 8
106 pounds — 1. Dominic Gauna, Rocky Ford; 2. Tripp Duvall, Holly; 3. Tel Geyer, Cedaredge; 4. Jordan Duran, Center
113 pounds — 1. Caleb Camp, Buena Vista; 2. Jon Yapoujian, Byers; 3. Coen Schmidt, Merino; 4. Tayton Nelson, Cedaredge
120 pounds — 1. Malachi Gallegos, Del Norte; 2. Mario Vigil, Centauri; 3. Chris Hutchings, Buena Vista; 4. Dezmon Reyes, Rocky Ford
126 pounds — 1. Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge; 2. Levi Martin, Mancos; 3. Jackson Helmke, Buena Vista; 4. John Smith, Yuma
132 pounds — 1. Brady Collins, Wray; 2. Joe Zamora, Rocky Ford; 3. Eddie Bowman, Trinidad; 4. Ty Goedert, Meeker
138 pounds — 1. Lain Yapoujian, Byers; 2. Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge; 3. DeAngelo Archuleta, Monte Vista; 4. Jarrett Sinks, Norwood
145 pounds — 1. Zach Tittle, Highland; 2. Dylan Zimmerman, Hayden; 3. David Arellano, Buena Vista; 4. Dawson Morgan, North Fork
152 pounds — 1. Eyan Chavez, Centauri; 2. Tach Brewer, Crowley County; 3. Zane Varner, Rangely; 4. Jaden Gardner, Lyons
160 pounds — 1. Hayden Burr, Sedgwick; County/Fleming; 2. Connor Blunt, Meeker; 3. Ayden Mathews, Mancos; 4. Josh Polkowske, Centauri
170 pounds — 1. Erik Mestas, Centauri; 2. Payton Wade, Wray; 3. Kelton Turner, Meeker; 4. Skeater Baker, Crowley County
182 pounds — 1. Pepper Rusher, Wiggins; 2. Caeden Bauer, Wray; 3. Zach Buhr, Centauri; 4. Gavin Brown, Akron
195 pounds — 1. Remington Peterson, Rye; 2. Byron Shawcroft, Centauri; 3. Zak Cobb, Peyton; 4. Jory Hoerr, Cedaredge
220 pounds — 1. Xavier Livesay, Akron; 2. Trenton Lovelace, Sargent; 3. Carter Jennings, Highland; 4. Judd Harvey, Meeker
285 pounds — 1. Laith Ibrihim, Wiggins; 2. Tel Wade, Wray; 3. Tanner Musser, Meeker; 4. Kevin Tillman, Rocky Ford
Girls
Rank, Team LW
1. Chatfield 1
2. Pomona 2
3. Doherty 3
4. Discovery Canyon 4
5. Loveland 5
6. Vista Ridge 6
7. Jefferson 7
8. Douglas County 8
9. Legacy 9
10. Alamosa 10
100 pounds — 1. Larhae Whaley, Soroco; 2. Katie Valdez, Doherty; 3. Emmy Kiefer, Riverdale Ridge; 4. Caley King, Chatfield
105 pounds — 1. Morgan Johnson, Loveland; 2. Janessa George, Chatfield; 3. Rylee Balcazar, Fort Lupton; 4. Mia Hargrove, Discovery Canyon
111 pounds — 1. Sarah DeLaCerda, Alamosa; 2. Shayla Gallegos, Jefferson; 3. Isabella Cross, Mesa Ridge; 4. Kelly Clingan, Loveland
118 pounds — 1. Persaeus Gomez, Pomona; 2. Nicole Koch, Olathe; 3. Journey Ruiz, Chatfield; 4. Israel “Izzy” Resendez, Denver East
127 pounds — 1. Sarah Savidge, Doherty; 2. Alexis Sequra, Regis Jesuit; 3. Sierra Moskaiski, Loveland; 4. Crystalyn Felan, Lamar; 5. Breannuah Robles, Douglas County
136 pounds — 1. Alina Antillon, Jefferson; 2. Taylor Miess, Chatfield; 3. Sydney Wu, Broomfield; 4. Kaydence Bonewell, Vista Ridge
147 pounds — 1. Victoria Guinard, Discovery Canyon; 2. Desza Munson, Pomona; 3. Kenya Contreas, Central; 4. Kacey Walck, North Fork
161 pounds — 1. Alison Evans, Vista Ridge; 2. Anastacia Fucci, Pomona; 3. Navea Garcia, Platte Valley; 4. Jenna Joseph, Mead
185 pounds — 1. Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest; 2. Marissa Rosario, Coronado; 3. Madison Farris, Legacy; 4. Lauren DiPasquade, Mountian Vista
215 pounds — 1. Stefania Jaramillo, Far Northeast; 2. Isabella Durgan, Alamosa; 3. Stevie Quayle, Chatfield; 4. Mahalia Jones, Mesa Ridge