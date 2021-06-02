Cowley 24, Shelton 14 (8)
Game 11 Cowley Shelton State
ab r h bi ab r h bi Madron cf 5 3 3 5 Clower ss 4 2 2 2
Reeder lf 5 3 3 2 Ragsdale ph 1 0 1 0
Robertson dh 6 2 3 2 Day pr 0 1 0 0
Artzberger 1b 5 3 1 1 Smelley c 5 2 2 1
Freeman c 5 3 3 5 Nichols ph 1 0 1 2
Herring ss 3 4 2 2 Carroll 1b 4 2 1 1
Jackson 2b 5 4 2 1 Walton ph 1 0 0 0
Chnr-Rondea lf 3 0 0 0 Bailey rf 4 1 2 1
Wohl ph 2 0 0 0 McMillan dh 4 0 3 4
DeGarmo 3b 2 2 1 3 Logan 3b 5 1 1 0
Eldridge cf 3 1 1 0
Parker lf 2 2 1 0
Hamonds ph 1 0 0 0
Hammonds 2b 2 1 1 1
SHirley ph 1 1 1 0
Totals 41 24 18 22 Totals 38 14 17 12
Cowley 602 510 46 — 24
Shelton State 151 130 12 — 14
E—Herring, DeGarmo; Clowers 2, Smalley, Hammonds. DP—C 3, SS 3. LOB—C 5, SS 10.
2B—Madron 2, Freeman; Clowers 2, Ragsdale, Smelley, Bailey. 3B—Robertson. HR—Herring, Jackson.
Sac—Parker. SF—Freeman; Hammonds.
Cowley IP H R ER BB SO
Adler 1.2 6 6 6 2 1
Obeso 2.1 6 5 3 2 2
Stebens (W, 1-0) 3 2 1 0 2 6
VanDeventer 1 3 2 2 0 0
Shelton State IP H R ER BB SO
Hickman 0.1 2 6 6 4 0
Hutto (L, 0-1) 3.1 6 6 2 5 2
Giles 2.1 4 6 1 0 0
Chastine 1.1 4 4 4 1 2
Thomasson 0.2 2 2 2 0 0
WP—Adler 2, Stebens; Hutto, Chastine 2. PB—Smelley. HBP—Clowers (by Obeso); Ethridge (by Stenebs).
Umpires— Gustafson (HP); Dickinson (1B); Torfin (3B).
T—3:30. A—1,568.
Crowder 12, Indian Hills 8
Game 12 Crowder Indian Hills
ab r h bi ab r h bi Chambers 1b 5 1 3 3 Tachioka rf 4 0 2 0
Mercado ss 5 0 0 0 Castillo 2b 5 0 0 0
Holt 2b 5 2 2 4 Ebest dh 3 1 0 0
Wilkerson rf 5 2 2 1 Perez 1b 5 2 3 2
Patrick 3b 3 1 2 0 Boucher lf 5 1 2 1
Glasgow dh 4 1 1 1 Van Grieken ss 5 2 2 0
Criss cf 4 1 1 0 Janssen c 4 1 1 2
Stroth c 3 2 0 1 Rodriguez 3b 4 1 1 1
Gray lf 4 2 2 2 Morrow ph 1 0 1 0
Fortier cf 4 0 2 1
Totals 38 12 13 12 Totals 40 8 14 7
Crowder 012 018 000 — 12
Indian Hills 030 210 002 — 8
E—Van Grieken, Fortier. DP—IH 3. LOB—C 4, IH 10.
2B—Chambers, Wilkerson, Gray; Van Grieken 2, Rodriguez, Morrow. 3B—Boucher. HR—Holt 2, Wilkerson; Perez, Janssen.; CS—Patrick; Tachioka.
Crowder IP H R ER BB SO
Voss 2 5 3 3 0 0
Hollis 1.1 2 2 2 1 1
Thornton (W, 1-0) 1.2 2 1 1 0 1
Yarbo 2 1 0 0 1 0
Presley 1 2 0 0 0 0
Floyd 1 2 2 2 2 1
Home IP H R ER BB SO
Hinckley 5 6 4 3 1 3
Hensley 0 3 4 4 1 0
Lefebvre (L, 0-2) 0 2 3 3 1 0
Marshall 1.2 2 1 1 1 2
Rojas 2.1 0 0 0 1 4
WP—Voss, Hollis, Thornton; Rojas. HBP—Fortier (by Hollis).
Umpires— Ferrans (HP); Johnston (1B); Powe (3B).
T—3:09. A—2,933.
San Jacinto 7, Central Arizona 4Game 13
Central Arizona San Jacinto
ab r h bi ab r h bi Godfrey dh 5 1 1 1 Auer cf 4 2 1 2
McLaughlin lf 4 1 1 0 Lytle rf 3 1 1 0
Dooney 2b 4 0 3 1 A. Sanchez 1b 2 0 0 1
Romero 1b 4 0 0 0 Adkinson c 3 1 0 0
Garcia cf 3 1 1 0 Ceballos 3b 3 1 1 1
Jarvis rf 4 1 1 1 Shibley 2b 4 0 0 0
Griggs 3b 2 0 0 0 Coll ss 3 1 2 1
Aribal ph 2 0 0 0 Pactol dh 2 0 0 0
Grabosch c 3 0 1 0 Hellums ph 1 0 0 0
Dixon ss 2 0 1 0 Cervantez ph 1 0 0 0
Laster lf 2 1 0 0
Totals 33 4 9 4 Totals 28 7 5 5
Central Arizona 120 010 000 — 4
San Jacinto 210 021 10x — 7
E—McLaughlin, Garcia, Sommers; Auer 2. DP—SJ 3. LOB—CA 6, SJ 6.
2B—McLaughlin, Dooney 2, Grabosch. HR—Godfrey; Auer, Ceballos, Coll.; SF—A. Sanchez. SB—Ceballos, Coll. CS—A. Sanchez.
Visitor IP H R ER BB SO
Omlid (L, 0-1) 5 4 6 5 2 7
Sommers 2 0 1 1 3 4
C. Sanchez 1 1 0 0 0 3
Home IP H R ER BB SO
Tieding 4.1 8 4 3 0 3
Hiatt (W, 1-0) 1.2 0 0 0 2 2
McMillan (S, 1) 3 1 0 0 2 2
WP—Sommers. HBP—A. Sanchez (by Omlid), Lytle (by Omlid), Laster (by Dommers. BK—Omlid.
Umpires— Dickinson (HP); Torfin (1B); Gustafson (3B).
T—3:10. A—8,475.