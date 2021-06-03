Central Arizona 12, Cowley 8
Game 14 Central Arizona Cowley
ab r h bi ab r h bi Godfrey dh 3 0 0 1 Madron cf 4 2 3 3
Seldmridge dh 0 0 0 0 Reeder lf 4 1 2 1
McLaughlin lf 5 0 0 0 Robertson dh 4 0 2 2
Dooney 2b 4 1 2 0 Artzberger 1b 3 0 0 0
Stewart ph/2b 1 0 0 0 Freeman c 5 1 1 0
Romero 1b 4 3 3 2 Herring ss 5 0 1 0
Garcia cf 6 2 3 1 Jackson 2b 4 0 0 0
Jarvis rf 4 2 1 0 Chnr-Rond rf 5 2 2 0
Dixon ss 6 1 3 1 DeGarmo 3b 3 2 1 0
Beckstead c 5 1 3 3
Aribal 3b 4 2 2 3
Totals 42 12 17 11 Totals 37 8 12 6
Central Arizona 000 232 122 — 12
Cowley 001 100 240 — 8
E—Jarvis, Aribal; Madron, Obeso, Stebens. LOB—CA 15, C 9.
2B—Dooney, Romero; Madron, Reeder, Robertson 2, Freeman. 3B—Romero. HR—Aribal.
Sac—Aribal. SF—Godfrey. SB—McLaughlin, Garcia, Beckstead, Aribal. CS—Chenier-Rondeau.
Central Arizona IP H R ER BB SO
Woessner 4 4 2 2 2 3
Palacios (W, 1-0) 2.1 2 2 2 3 2
Carpenter 1.1 3 3 3 2 2
Davila 0 2 1 1 0 0
Sanchez (S, 1) 1.1 1 0 0 0 4
Cowley IP H R ER BB SO
Kimbro 3 2 0 0 2 4
Miller 1 3 2 2 0 0
Obeso (L, 0-1) 0 3 3 3 0 0
Fulgencio 1.1 2 1 1 1 4
Tylicki 1.2 3 2 2 3 2
Dowd 0.1 2 2 2 0 1
Brewer 0.2 1 1 1 0 1
Stebens 1 1 1 1 1 2
WP—Woessner, Palacios, Davila; Fulgencio, Tylicki, Brewer. Bk—Woessner. HBP—Godfrey (by Kimbro), Beckstead (by Fulgencio), Seldomridge (by Brewer.
Umpires— Johnston (HP); Powe (1B); Torfin (2B); Dickinson (3B).
T—3:57. A—2,612.
McLennan 13, San Jacinto 10
Game 15 McLennan San Jacinto ab r h bi ab r h bi Santos 2b 4 2 1 0 Auer cf/p 6 2 4 2
B. Jackson dh 4 2 3 2 Lytle rf 5 3 2 1
Morgan pr/dh 0 0 0 0 Adkison c 2 0 2 3
Bard ph 1 0 0 0 Rhodes c 1 0 0 0
Martin lf 4 3 2 0 Pectol ph 1 1 1 0
Tamez c 5 2 2 2 Cervantez 1b 1 0 0 0
M. Greer 3b 4 2 2 4 Cebllos 1b/c 3 1 0 1
A. Lopez 1b 5 1 2 1 Shibley 3b 5 0 2 1
Jy. Williams cf 5 0 0 0 Coll ss 5 0 0 0
M. Jackson rf 5 0 0 0 B. Greer 3 0 1 0
I. Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 Jo. Wllams dh 1 0 1 1
Roccforte 2b 5 1 3 1
Laster lf/cf 5 2 1 0
Totals 41 13 13 9 Totals 43 10 17 10
McLennan 105 501 001 — 13
San Jacinto 103 100 050 — 10
E—Santos, Tamez, I. Lopez 2; Ceballos, Shibley 2. DP—M 2. LOB—M 9, SJ 11.
2B—Martin, Tamez, I. Lopez; Auer. HR—B. Jackson, M. Greer; Auer.
SF—Ceballos, Jo. Williams. SB—Jy. Williams; Auer 2. CS—I. Lopez.
McLennan IP H R ER BB SO
Carsten (W, 1-0) 4.2 9 5 3 1 4
Skweres 2.1 4 2 2 0 3
Ja. Williams 1 4 3 3 0 1
Wideman (S, 1) 1 0 0 0 0 0
San Jacinto IP H R ER BB SO
Stuart (L, 0-1) 2 4 5 4 2 3
Jones 1.1 5 6 3 1 0
Mezzomo 1.2 2 0 0 2 3
Hilton 3 2 1 0 1 4
Swanson 0.2 0 1 1 2 1
Auer 0.1 0 0 0 0 1
WP—Carsten 2, Skweres; Jones, Swanson 2. PB—Adkison. Bk—Jk. Williams; Stuart. HBP—Adkison (by Carsten), Ceballos (by Jk. Williams).
Umpires— Gustafson (HP); Powe (1B); Ferrans (2B); Torfin (3B).
T—3:46. A—8,569.