San Jacinto 11, Shelton St. 10 (10)

Game 8

Shelton State San Jacinto

ab r h bi ab r h bi Clowers ss 5 0 1 2 Auer cf 5 3 2 0

Smelley c 6 1 2 1 Lytle rf 5 1 0 0

Carroll 1b 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b/1b 4 3 1 1

Mangione ph 1 0 0 0 Adkison c 5 0 4 4

Bailey rf/1b 5 2 1 1 Ceballos 1b/3b 4 2 1 2

McMillan dh 4 2 2 0 Shibley 2b 5 0 2 3

Logan 3b 5 2 2 2 Coll ss 5 0 1 0

Eldridge cf 6 1 3 2 Greer dh 3 1 0 0

Allen lf 4 1 1 1 Hellums ph 1 0 0 0

Hammonds 2b 4 1 2 1 Laster lf 1 1 0 0

Williams ph/lf 1 0 0 0

Totals 43 10 14 10 Totals 39 11 11 10

Shelton State 104 001 012 1 — 10

San Jacinto 103 011 030 2 — 11

E—Carson Clowers (1); Griffin Carroll (1); Drake Logan (1); Armani Sanchez (2); Sabin Ceballos (1). LOB—Shelton State 13, San Jacinto 9.

2B—Garrett McMillan (1); Drake Logan (1); Chase Adkison (2).

Sac—Carson Clowers (1); Nolan Hammonds (1); Warren Laster (1). SF—Armani Sanchez (1). SB—Mason Auer (2); Mason Lytle (1); Armani Sanchez (2); Sabin Ceballos (1); Alan Shibley (1). CS—Ben Greer (1); Warren Laster (1).

Shelton State IP H R ER BB SO

Reynolds 7 7 7 3 5 8

Hutto 0.2 2 2 2 1 0

Chastine 1.1 0 1 1 1 1

Giles (L, 0-1) 0.1 2 1 1 0 0

San Jacinto IP H R ER BB SO

Burbank 2.2 6 5 5 1 3

Garcia 4.2 3 2 2 2 6

McMillan 0.2 0 0 0 1 0

Wilkerson 0.0 3 2 2 0 0

Hiatt 1.1 1 1 1 3 2

Tieding (W, 1-0) 0.2 1 0 0 0 0

WP—Matthew Tieding. PB—Colby Smelley, Chase Adkison. HBP—Griffin Carroll (by Thomas Burbank); Sabin Ceballos (by Ty Hutto).

Umpires—Scott Johnston (HP); Skip Powe (1B); Jared Ferrans (3B).

T—3:57. A—5,268.

Crowder 14, Walters State 6

Game 9

Crowder Walters State

ab r h bi ab r h bi Chambers 1b 4 2 1 4 McNeely ss 4 2 3 1

Mercado ss 4 1 2 3 Hammons 3b 4 0 1 1

Holt 2b 5 1 2 1 Ellis c 3 2 2 1

Wilkerson rf 5 1 1 1 Osuna 1b 4 0 2 1

Patrick 3b 4 1 2 3 Fisher lf 2 1 0 0

Glasgow dh 4 0 1 0 Block rf 3 0 0 0

Criss cf 4 1 1 0 Gent dh 4 1 1 0

Poppy c 2 4 1 0 Ott 2b 3 0 1 1

Gray lf 2 3 2 2 Butler cf 3 0 1 0

Totals 34 14 13 14 Totals 30 6 11 5

Crowder 153 013 1 — 14

Walters State 112 101 0 — 6

E—Peyton Holt (1); Clayton Gray (1); Dylan Carter (1); Caleb McNeely (1). LOB—Crowder 6, Walters State 7.

2B—Peyton Holt (1); Josh Patrick (1); Chaz Poppy (1); Matthew Ellis (1); Alberto Osuna (1). HR—

Logan Chambers (1); Jeffry Mercado (1); Landrey Wilkerson (1); Josh Patrick (1); Clayton Gray (1); Matthew Ellis (1).

SF—Jeffry Mercado (1). SB—Jeffry Mercado (1).

Crowder IP H R ER BB SO

Carter (W, 1-0) 7 11 6 6 3 11

Walters State IP H R ER BB SO

Knapp (L, 0-1) 1 3 4 4 3 1

Hickman 4.2 9 9 8 3 7

Romanoli 1.1 1 1 1 0 1

WP—Dylan Carter. HBP—Nick Block (by Dylan Carter).

Umpires—Andrew Torfin (HP); Jake Gustafson (1B); Robert Dickinson (3B).

T—2:22. A—4,676.

McLennan 13, Indian Hills 11

Game 10

Indian Hills McLennan

ab r h bi ab r h bi Tachioka rf 4 1 1 0 Santos 2b 4 1 1 0

Castillo 2b 6 2 4 2 Jackson dh 5 1 2 4

Ebest dh 4 2 2 1 Martin lf 4 2 1 1

Perez 1b 5 2 3 4 Greer 3b 5 1 1 1

Boucher lf 2 1 0 0 Tamez c 4 1 2 2

Van Grieken ss 4 0 2 2 Lopez 1b 4 3 1 1

Janssen c 5 1 1 0 Williams cf 3 2 2 1

Rodriguez 3b 4 1 0 0 Jackson rf 4 1 1 2

Fortier cf 3 1 0 0 Lopez ss 3 1 1 0

Rosengard ph/ss 1 0 0 0

Totals 37 11 13 9 Totals 37 13 12 12

Indian Hills 250 130 000 — 11

McLennan 300 600 31x — 13

E—Ricardo Van Grieken (1); Miguel Santos (1); Dominic Tamez (1). LOB—Indian Hills 10, McLennan 7.

2B—Ricardo Van Grieken (1); Miguel Santos (1); Mason Greer (1); Jaylen Williams (1). HR—Noel Perez (1); Blake Jackson (1); Garrett Martin (1); Alex Lopez (1); Marquis Jackson (1).

SB—Pier-Olivier Boucher (1); Jaylen Williams (1). CS—Samuel Fortier (1).

Indian Hills IP H R ER BB SO

Wendell 3 6 7 7 1 2

Marshall 1 2 2 2 1 2

Rojas 2.1 1 3 3 2 2

Lefebvre (L, 0-1) 1.2 3 1 1 1 2

McLennan IP H R ER BB SO

Rose 1.2 7 7 7 3 1

Harrison 2.2 2 4 2 3 0

Threadgill (W, 1-0) 2.2 2 0 0 1 3

Brinson 0.0 0 0 0 1 0

Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1

Wideman 1 2 0 0 0 0

WP—Riggs Threadgill. HBP—Arturo Rodriquez (by Gray Harrison); Samuel Fortier (by Gray Harrison); Jaylen Williams (twice by Wyatt Wendell).

Umpires—Skip Powe (HP); Jared Ferrans (1B); Scott Johnston (3B).

T—3:27.