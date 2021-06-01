San Jacinto 11, Shelton St. 10 (10)
Game 8
Shelton State San Jacinto
ab r h bi ab r h bi Clowers ss 5 0 1 2 Auer cf 5 3 2 0
Smelley c 6 1 2 1 Lytle rf 5 1 0 0
Carroll 1b 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b/1b 4 3 1 1
Mangione ph 1 0 0 0 Adkison c 5 0 4 4
Bailey rf/1b 5 2 1 1 Ceballos 1b/3b 4 2 1 2
McMillan dh 4 2 2 0 Shibley 2b 5 0 2 3
Logan 3b 5 2 2 2 Coll ss 5 0 1 0
Eldridge cf 6 1 3 2 Greer dh 3 1 0 0
Allen lf 4 1 1 1 Hellums ph 1 0 0 0
Hammonds 2b 4 1 2 1 Laster lf 1 1 0 0
Williams ph/lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 43 10 14 10 Totals 39 11 11 10
Shelton State 104 001 012 1 — 10
San Jacinto 103 011 030 2 — 11
E—Carson Clowers (1); Griffin Carroll (1); Drake Logan (1); Armani Sanchez (2); Sabin Ceballos (1). LOB—Shelton State 13, San Jacinto 9.
2B—Garrett McMillan (1); Drake Logan (1); Chase Adkison (2).
Sac—Carson Clowers (1); Nolan Hammonds (1); Warren Laster (1). SF—Armani Sanchez (1). SB—Mason Auer (2); Mason Lytle (1); Armani Sanchez (2); Sabin Ceballos (1); Alan Shibley (1). CS—Ben Greer (1); Warren Laster (1).
Shelton State IP H R ER BB SO
Reynolds 7 7 7 3 5 8
Hutto 0.2 2 2 2 1 0
Chastine 1.1 0 1 1 1 1
Giles (L, 0-1) 0.1 2 1 1 0 0
San Jacinto IP H R ER BB SO
Burbank 2.2 6 5 5 1 3
Garcia 4.2 3 2 2 2 6
McMillan 0.2 0 0 0 1 0
Wilkerson 0.0 3 2 2 0 0
Hiatt 1.1 1 1 1 3 2
Tieding (W, 1-0) 0.2 1 0 0 0 0
WP—Matthew Tieding. PB—Colby Smelley, Chase Adkison. HBP—Griffin Carroll (by Thomas Burbank); Sabin Ceballos (by Ty Hutto).
Umpires—Scott Johnston (HP); Skip Powe (1B); Jared Ferrans (3B).
T—3:57. A—5,268.
Crowder 14, Walters State 6
Game 9
Crowder Walters State
ab r h bi ab r h bi Chambers 1b 4 2 1 4 McNeely ss 4 2 3 1
Mercado ss 4 1 2 3 Hammons 3b 4 0 1 1
Holt 2b 5 1 2 1 Ellis c 3 2 2 1
Wilkerson rf 5 1 1 1 Osuna 1b 4 0 2 1
Patrick 3b 4 1 2 3 Fisher lf 2 1 0 0
Glasgow dh 4 0 1 0 Block rf 3 0 0 0
Criss cf 4 1 1 0 Gent dh 4 1 1 0
Poppy c 2 4 1 0 Ott 2b 3 0 1 1
Gray lf 2 3 2 2 Butler cf 3 0 1 0
Totals 34 14 13 14 Totals 30 6 11 5
Crowder 153 013 1 — 14
Walters State 112 101 0 — 6
E—Peyton Holt (1); Clayton Gray (1); Dylan Carter (1); Caleb McNeely (1). LOB—Crowder 6, Walters State 7.
2B—Peyton Holt (1); Josh Patrick (1); Chaz Poppy (1); Matthew Ellis (1); Alberto Osuna (1). HR—
Logan Chambers (1); Jeffry Mercado (1); Landrey Wilkerson (1); Josh Patrick (1); Clayton Gray (1); Matthew Ellis (1).
SF—Jeffry Mercado (1). SB—Jeffry Mercado (1).
Crowder IP H R ER BB SO
Carter (W, 1-0) 7 11 6 6 3 11
Walters State IP H R ER BB SO
Knapp (L, 0-1) 1 3 4 4 3 1
Hickman 4.2 9 9 8 3 7
Romanoli 1.1 1 1 1 0 1
WP—Dylan Carter. HBP—Nick Block (by Dylan Carter).
Umpires—Andrew Torfin (HP); Jake Gustafson (1B); Robert Dickinson (3B).
T—2:22. A—4,676.
McLennan 13, Indian Hills 11
Game 10
Indian Hills McLennan
ab r h bi ab r h bi Tachioka rf 4 1 1 0 Santos 2b 4 1 1 0
Castillo 2b 6 2 4 2 Jackson dh 5 1 2 4
Ebest dh 4 2 2 1 Martin lf 4 2 1 1
Perez 1b 5 2 3 4 Greer 3b 5 1 1 1
Boucher lf 2 1 0 0 Tamez c 4 1 2 2
Van Grieken ss 4 0 2 2 Lopez 1b 4 3 1 1
Janssen c 5 1 1 0 Williams cf 3 2 2 1
Rodriguez 3b 4 1 0 0 Jackson rf 4 1 1 2
Fortier cf 3 1 0 0 Lopez ss 3 1 1 0
Rosengard ph/ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 11 13 9 Totals 37 13 12 12
Indian Hills 250 130 000 — 11
McLennan 300 600 31x — 13
E—Ricardo Van Grieken (1); Miguel Santos (1); Dominic Tamez (1). LOB—Indian Hills 10, McLennan 7.
2B—Ricardo Van Grieken (1); Miguel Santos (1); Mason Greer (1); Jaylen Williams (1). HR—Noel Perez (1); Blake Jackson (1); Garrett Martin (1); Alex Lopez (1); Marquis Jackson (1).
SB—Pier-Olivier Boucher (1); Jaylen Williams (1). CS—Samuel Fortier (1).
Indian Hills IP H R ER BB SO
Wendell 3 6 7 7 1 2
Marshall 1 2 2 2 1 2
Rojas 2.1 1 3 3 2 2
Lefebvre (L, 0-1) 1.2 3 1 1 1 2
McLennan IP H R ER BB SO
Rose 1.2 7 7 7 3 1
Harrison 2.2 2 4 2 3 0
Threadgill (W, 1-0) 2.2 2 0 0 1 3
Brinson 0.0 0 0 0 1 0
Williams 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wideman 1 2 0 0 0 0
WP—Riggs Threadgill. HBP—Arturo Rodriquez (by Gray Harrison); Samuel Fortier (by Gray Harrison); Jaylen Williams (twice by Wyatt Wendell).
Umpires—Skip Powe (HP); Jared Ferrans (1B); Scott Johnston (3B).
T—3:27.