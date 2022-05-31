Wabash Valley 10, San Jacinto 8
Game 8
San Jacinto Wabash Valley
ab r h bi ab r h bi Williams cf 5 1 2 0 Lohry ss 3 2 1 1
Shibley 2b 5 3 3 4 McCoy 1b 4 1 1 3
Coll ss 5 1 5 2 Hogart rf 3 0 0 0
Ceballos 3b 5 0 1 0 Kalmer 3b 5 1 1 1
Greer lf 3 0 0 0 Adderly dh 4 1 1 1
Sanchez 1b 5 1 2 1 Austin cf 4 2 2 0
Pectol rf 3 0 0 0 Koszewski lf 1 1 0 1
Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 Preston c 4 1 2 2
Rodriguez 5 1 2 0 Sitzman 2b 3 1 0 0
Torres c 3 1 0 0
Totals 40 8 15 7 Totals 31 10 8 9
San Jacinto 012 400 001 — 8
Wabash Valley 910 000 00x — 10
E—Ben Greer (1), Jose Torres (1), Brian Kalmer (1). LOB—San Jacinto 8, Wabash Valley 7.
2B—Harold Coll (2), Ryan McCoy (1), Myles Austin (1), Knox Preston (1). 3B—Harold Coll (1). HR—Alan Shibley (2), Harold Coll (1), Armani Sanchez (1).
SB—Bradke Lohry (1), Myles Austin (2), Mike Koszewski (2). CS—Harold Coll (1).
San Jacinto IP H R ER BB SO
Stuart (L) 0.0 1 5 5 3 0
Godwin 0.1 1 2 2 0 0
Burke 0.0 0 2 2 2 0
Hellums 0.2 1 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 3.1 4 1 0 2 2
Knight 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sanchez 2.2 1 0 0 1 4
Wabash Valley IP H R ER BB SO
Miranda 3.1 7 6 5 1 4
Harper (W) 4 5 1 1 2 6
Coffman (S) 1.2 3 1 1 1 0
WP—Scott Harper. PB—Knox Preston. Bk—. HBP—Daleen Adderly (by Chris Stuart), Mike Koszewski (by Evan Godwin).
Umpires— Lance Vaughn (HP); Travis Roberts (1B); Skip Powe (3B).
T—3:40.
Cowley 10, McLennan 8
Game 9
Cowley McLennan
ab r h bi ab r h bi Madron cf 5 2 0 1 Johnson cf 4 1 1 0
Degarmo 3b 3 2 1 1 Grimes dh 4 2 2 3
Reeder lf 5 1 1 0 Fontenelle 3b 3 0 0 1
Gore 1b 4 2 1 1 Ceccoli 1b 5 2 2 2
Herring ss 5 0 1 1 Altman 2b 5 0 1 1
Vaughan c 3 1 1 0 Halligan lf 2 0 0 0
Hammack rf 6 1 1 1 Brown ph/lf 2 1 1 0
Miller dh 4 1 1 1 Lopez ss 3 0 1 1
O’Toole 2b 4 0 2 0 Rodriguez rf 4 0 1 0
Jackson ph 1 0 0 0
Hawkins c 3 2 1 0
Totals 39 10 10 7 Totals 36 8 11 8
Cowley 210 321 001 — 10
McLennan 211 102 100 — 8
E— Cole Fontenelle (1); Katcher Halligan (1); Izzy Lopez (2). LOB—Cowley 16, McLennan 9.
2B—.Ty Johnson (1); Hunter Grimes (1); Chase Brown (1). HR— Trey DeGarmo (1); Trayson Miller (1); Hunter Grimes (1); John Ceccoli (2).
SF—Hunter Grimes (1); Cole Fontenelle (1). SB— Bryce Madron (1); Cole Fontenelle (1).
Cowley IP H R ER BB SO
Cox 4 6 5 5 4 2
Perkins (W) 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fulgencio 1 4 3 3 0 1
Stebens (S) 3 0 0 0 1 5
McLennan IP H R ER BB SO
Bennett (L) 4 6 6 3 4 3
Ford 0.2 1 2 0 2 0
Matheson 1.2 1 1 1 5 3
Glatch 1.2 2 1 1 0 3
Harrison 1 0 0 0 1 1
WP—Carlton Perkins. PB—Jason Hawkins. HBP—David Herring (by Jared Matheson).
Umpires— Jarred Ferrans (HP); Scott Harris (1B); Pancho Flores (3B).
T—3:33.
Walters State 16, Central Florida 8
Game 10
Central Florida Walters St.
ab r h bi ab r h bi Kilpatrick cf 4 1 1 2 McNeely ss 3 1 1 2
Marant dh 4 0 0 0 Block rf 4 1 1 2
Cali c 3 2 2 1 Backus lf 4 1 1 3
Castillo lf 3 1 2 1 Gent 3b 3 2 3 2
Felix 2b 4 1 0 0 Shaw 1b 5 0 2 0
Calero ss 3 1 1 1 Klingenbeck c 3 3 1 0
Bayne rf 4 2 3 3 Ott 2b 3 2 2 1
Pereira c 4 0 1 0 McLain cf 4 4 3 1
Taylor 1b 4 0 0 0 Marmo dh 4 2 1 2
McCallum dh 1 0 1 1
Totals 33 8 11 8 Totals 34 16 16 14
Central Florida 201 230 000 — 8
Walters State 020 720 41x — 16
E— Edrick Felix (1); Nicholas Calero (1). LOB—Central Florida 5, Walters State 6.
2B—Nicholas Calero (1); Caleb McNeely (1); Noah Gent (1); Andrew Ott (1). 3B—Kory Klingenbeck (1). HR—Kevin Kilpatrick (1); Caleb Cali (1); Victor Castillo (1); Carson Bayne (1).
Sac—. SF—Nicholas Calero (1); Caleb McNeely (1); Colby Backus (1). CS—Dalton McLain (1).
Central Florida IP H R ER BB SO
Chestnutt 3.1 3 8 6 5 3
Swygert (L) 1.2 6 3 1 0 2
Ronan 2 5 4 4 2 4
Garcia 0.1 2 1 1 1 0
Walters State IP H R ER BB SO
Drake 3.2 8 5 5 1 4
Mitchell (W) 4.1 3 3 3 2 3
WP—Joey Mitchell. PB— David Pereira. HBP—Kory Klingenbeck (by Ben Chestnutt).
Umpires— Travis Roberts (HP); Skip Powe (1B); Lance Vaughn (3B).
T—3:00.