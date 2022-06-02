agate JUCO World Series boxes, June 1, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central Arizona 11, Crowder 3Game 14Crowder Central Arizonaab r h bi ab r h bi King lf 3 0 1 0 Ball 2b 5 2 3 2Patrick 1b 3 0 0 0 Rae cf 4 2 1 0Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 Romero rf 5 3 3 4Cobb ss 3 0 2 0 Valencia 1b 4 1 2 1DiClmnte dh 3 0 0 0 Garcia dh 3 2 3 4Livingstn 3b 3 0 0 0 Johnson lf 2 0 1 0Wilkerson rf 3 2 2 1 Griggs 3b 4 0 1 0Stornello c 3 1 1 2 Valentine ss 3 0 1 0Gray cf 3 0 0 0 Newman c 3 1 0 0Totals 27 3 6 3 Totals 33 11 15 11Crowder 000 020 1 — 3 Central Arizona 201 022 4 — 11E—Livingston; Valencia. DP—C 1, CA 1. LOB—C 4, CA 9.2B—Valencia 2. HR—Wilkerson, Stornello; Ball, Romero 3, Garcia 2.SF—Garcia. SB—Johnson.Crowder IP H R ER BB SOHunsaker (L) 1 4 2 2 0 2Thornton 3 3 2 2 0 0Albat 1.1 4 2 2 1 1Voss 1 3 4 4 1 1McNabb 0 1 1 1 0 0Central Arizona IP H R ER BB SOHeaton (W) 6 6 3 3 1 6Sommers 1 0 0 0 03WP—Albat; Heaton. Bk—Thornton. HBP—Johnson (by Hunsaker), Valentine (by Thornton), Rae (by Voss).Umpires— Vaughn (HP); Flores (1B); Roberts (2B); Powe (3B).T—2:24. A—3,984.Walters State 8, Wabash Valley 3Game 15Wabash Waltersab r h bi ab r h biBradke Lohry ss 5 1 2 0 Caleb McNeely ss 4 1 2 2Ryan McCoy 1b 4 1 2 0 Nick Block rf 4 0 3 2Jonathan Hogart rf 4 0 2 0 Colby Backus lf 4 0 0 0Brian Kalmer 3b 5 1 1 1 Noah Gent 3b 3 1 0 0Daleen Adderly dh 4 0 1 0 Corbin Shaw 4 2 2 2Myles Austin cf 5 0 1 0 Kory Klingenbeck 4 0 0 0Mike Koszewski lf 3 0 2 0 Andrew Ott 2b 4 2 2 0Knox Preston c 1 0 0 0 Dalton McLain cf 3 2 1 1Jude Littrell ph 0 0 0 0 Caleb Marmo dh 1 0 0 0Jorge Rodriguez c 1 0 0 0 Cole McCallum 2 0 0 0Ethan Sitzman 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 36 3 11 1 Totals 33 8 10 7Wabash 100 100 100 — 3Walters 030 320 000 — 8E— Koszewski, Scott. DP—WVC 1, WSCC 1. LOB—WVC 12, WSCC 4.2B—Koszewski 2. 3B—Lohry. HR—Kalmer, Shaw.CS—Austin.Visitor IP H R ER BB SOBeau Coffman (L, 0-1) 4 9 8 7 2 4Jacob Frost 4 1 0 0 0 5Home IP H R ER BB SOWesley Scott (W, 1-0) 7 8 3 3 4 7Landon Crumbley 2 3 0 0 0 2WP—Scott, Crumbley. HBP— Koszewski, Hogart (by Scott), McLain (by Coffman).Umpires— Jared Ferrans (HP); Travis Roberts (1B); Skip Powe (2B); Scott Harris (3B).T—3:00. A—9,238. 