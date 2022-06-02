Central Arizona 11, Crowder 3

Game 14

Crowder Central Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi King lf 3 0 1 0 Ball 2b 5 2 3 2

Patrick 1b 3 0 0 0 Rae cf 4 2 1 0

Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 Romero rf 5 3 3 4

Cobb ss 3 0 2 0 Valencia 1b 4 1 2 1

DiClmnte dh 3 0 0 0 Garcia dh 3 2 3 4

Livingstn 3b 3 0 0 0 Johnson lf 2 0 1 0

Wilkerson rf 3 2 2 1 Griggs 3b 4 0 1 0

Stornello c 3 1 1 2 Valentine ss 3 0 1 0

Gray cf 3 0 0 0 Newman c 3 1 0 0

Totals 27 3 6 3 Totals 33 11 15 11

Crowder 000 020 1 — 3 Central Arizona 201 022 4 — 11

E—Livingston; Valencia. DP—C 1, CA 1. LOB—C 4, CA 9.

2B—Valencia 2. HR—Wilkerson, Stornello; Ball, Romero 3, Garcia 2.

SF—Garcia. SB—Johnson.

Crowder IP H R ER BB SO

Hunsaker (L) 1 4 2 2 0 2

Thornton 3 3 2 2 0 0

Albat 1.1 4 2 2 1 1

Voss 1 3 4 4 1 1

McNabb 0 1 1 1 0 0

Central Arizona IP H R ER BB SO

Heaton (W) 6 6 3 3 1 6

Sommers 1 0 0 0 03

WP—Albat; Heaton. Bk—Thornton. HBP—Johnson (by Hunsaker), Valentine (by Thornton), Rae (by Voss).

Umpires— Vaughn (HP); Flores (1B); Roberts (2B); Powe (3B).

T—2:24. A—3,984.

Walters State 8, Wabash Valley 3

Game 15

Wabash Walters

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Bradke Lohry ss 5 1 2 0 Caleb McNeely ss 4 1 2 2

Ryan McCoy 1b 4 1 2 0 Nick Block rf 4 0 3 2

Jonathan Hogart rf 4 0 2 0 Colby Backus lf 4 0 0 0

Brian Kalmer 3b 5 1 1 1 Noah Gent 3b 3 1 0 0

Daleen Adderly dh 4 0 1 0 Corbin Shaw 4 2 2 2

Myles Austin cf 5 0 1 0 Kory Klingenbeck 4 0 0 0

Mike Koszewski lf 3 0 2 0 Andrew Ott 2b 4 2 2 0

Knox Preston c 1 0 0 0 Dalton McLain cf 3 2 1 1

Jude Littrell ph 0 0 0 0 Caleb Marmo dh 1 0 0 0

Jorge Rodriguez c 1 0 0 0 Cole McCallum 2 0 0 0

Ethan Sitzman 2b 4 0 0 0 

Totals 36 3 11 1 Totals 33 8 10 7

Wabash 100 100 100 — 3

Walters 030 320 000 — 8

E— Koszewski, Scott. DP—WVC 1, WSCC 1. LOB—WVC 12, WSCC 4.

2B—Koszewski 2. 3B—Lohry. HR—Kalmer, Shaw.

CS—Austin.

Visitor IP H R ER BB SO

Beau Coffman (L, 0-1) 4 9 8 7 2 4

Jacob Frost 4 1 0 0 0 5

Home IP H R ER BB SO

Wesley Scott (W, 1-0) 7 8 3 3 4 7

Landon Crumbley 2 3 0 0 0 2

WP—Scott, Crumbley. HBP— Koszewski, Hogart (by Scott), McLain (by Coffman).

Umpires— Jared Ferrans (HP); Travis Roberts (1B); Skip Powe (2B); Scott Harris (3B).

T—3:00. A—9,238.