Central Arizona 5, Wabash Valley 4

Game 16

Wabash Valley Central Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lohry ss 5 0 0 0 Ball 2b 3 1 2 0

McCoy 1b 4 1 1 0 Rae cf 3 1 0 0

Hogart rf 3 1 1 0 Romero rf 5 1 1 1

Kalmer 3b 5 2 3 2 Valencia 1b 4 0 1 2

Adderly dh 4 0 0 0 Garcia dh 4 1 1 1

Austin cf 4 0 2 2 Hohnson lf 3 0 0 0

Koszewski lf 4 0 1 0 Griggs 3b 2 0 0 0

Rodriguez c 3 0 1 0 Webb ph 0 0 0 0

Stinson ph 0 0 0 0 Dixon 3b 1 0 0 0

Stroh c 0 0 0 0 Valentine ss 3 0 0 0

Sitzman 2b 4 0 1 0 Newman c 2 1 1 1

Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 30 5 6 5

Wabash Valley 000 000 301 — 4 Central Arizona 200 000 111 — 5 E—Ball. LOB—WV 14, CA 12.

2B—Austin. HR—Kalmer; Romero, Garcia, Newman.

Sac—Sitzman. CS—Austin.

Wabash Valley IP H R ER BB SO

Bimbi 5.1 3 2 2 5 11

Harper 0.2 1 1 1 2 0

Miranda 0.1 0 0 0 1 0

Lange 0.2 1 1 1 1 1

Crabb (L)1 1 1 1 0 1

Central Arizona IP H R ER BB SO

Wilkinson 6 6 0 0 5 7

Rochard 0 0 2 2 2 0

Sommers (W) 3 4 2 2 1 5

WP—Lange; Rochard. PB—Rodriguez. HBP—Garcia (by Bimbi), Newman (by Bimbi.

Umpires— Roberts (HP); Harris (1B); Powe (2B); Vaughn (3B).

T—4:03. A—3,410.

Cowley 16, Walters St. 8 (7)

Game 17

Cowley Walters State

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Madron cf 4 1 1 3 McNeely ss 4 1 1 1

DeGarmo 3b 5 1 3 2 Block rf 3 2 2 0

Reeder lf 3 2 2 2 Backus lf 2 2 0 0

Gore 1b 5 2 2 1 Gent 3b 4 1 1 3

Herring ss 5 2 1 2 Shaw 1b 2 1 0 0

Vaughan c 4 2 3 2 Klingenbeck dh 3 1 1 2

Hammack lf 4 3 2 1 McLain cf 4 0 1 2

Miller dh 3 1 1 0 Ott 2b 3 0 0 0

O'Toole 2b 2 2 1 2 Wiesner c 3 0 0 0

Totals 35 16 16 15 Totals 28 8 6 8

Cowley 122 003 8 — 16

Walters St. 440 000 0 — 8

E—O'Toole (2), McNeely (1), Backus (1), Slemp (1). DP—WSCC 2. LOB—CC 10, WSCC 6.

2B—Madron (1), Reeder (2), Herring 92), Miller (1), Klingenbeck (1). HR—McNeely (1), Gent (1).

Sac—Miller (2). SF—O'toole (1). SB—McLain (2).

Cowley IP H R ER BB SO

Pierce 1.1 3 6 6 4 4

Parker 0.1 2 2 2 1 0

Kimbro 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

Condit 3 0 0 0 0 1

Fulgencio (W) 2 1 0 0 1 3 

Walters St. IP H R ER BB SO

Knapp 2 4 3 3 3 2

Rice 0.2 2 2 0 1 0

Slemp 2.1 4 3 2 2 5

Mitchell (L) 1.2 5 6 6 1 0

Ferguson 0 0 2 2 2 0

Cobb 0.1 1 0 0 0 1

Bk—Pierce. HBP—Reeder (by Knapp), Ott (by Kimbro).

Umpires— Flores (HP); Vaughan (1B); Ferrans (2B); Harris (3B).

T—3:16. A—8,896.