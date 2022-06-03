agate JUCO World Series boxes, June 2, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 Updated 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Central Arizona 5, Wabash Valley 4Game 16Wabash Valley Central Arizonaab r h bi ab r h biLohry ss 5 0 0 0 Ball 2b 3 1 2 0McCoy 1b 4 1 1 0 Rae cf 3 1 0 0Hogart rf 3 1 1 0 Romero rf 5 1 1 1Kalmer 3b 5 2 3 2 Valencia 1b 4 0 1 2Adderly dh 4 0 0 0 Garcia dh 4 1 1 1Austin cf 4 0 2 2 Hohnson lf 3 0 0 0Koszewski lf 4 0 1 0 Griggs 3b 2 0 0 0Rodriguez c 3 0 1 0 Webb ph 0 0 0 0Stinson ph 0 0 0 0 Dixon 3b 1 0 0 0Stroh c 0 0 0 0 Valentine ss 3 0 0 0Sitzman 2b 4 0 1 0 Newman c 2 1 1 1Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 30 5 6 5Wabash Valley 000 000 301 — 4 Central Arizona 200 000 111 — 5 E—Ball. LOB—WV 14, CA 12.2B—Austin. HR—Kalmer; Romero, Garcia, Newman.Sac—Sitzman. CS—Austin.Wabash Valley IP H R ER BB SOBimbi 5.1 3 2 2 5 11Harper 0.2 1 1 1 2 0Miranda 0.1 0 0 0 1 0Lange 0.2 1 1 1 1 1Crabb (L)1 1 1 1 0 1Central Arizona IP H R ER BB SOWilkinson 6 6 0 0 5 7Rochard 0 0 2 2 2 0Sommers (W) 3 4 2 2 1 5WP—Lange; Rochard. PB—Rodriguez. HBP—Garcia (by Bimbi), Newman (by Bimbi.Umpires— Roberts (HP); Harris (1B); Powe (2B); Vaughn (3B).T—4:03. A—3,410.Cowley 16, Walters St. 8 (7)Game 17Cowley Walters Stateab r h bi ab r h biMadron cf 4 1 1 3 McNeely ss 4 1 1 1DeGarmo 3b 5 1 3 2 Block rf 3 2 2 0Reeder lf 3 2 2 2 Backus lf 2 2 0 0Gore 1b 5 2 2 1 Gent 3b 4 1 1 3Herring ss 5 2 1 2 Shaw 1b 2 1 0 0Vaughan c 4 2 3 2 Klingenbeck dh 3 1 1 2Hammack lf 4 3 2 1 McLain cf 4 0 1 2Miller dh 3 1 1 0 Ott 2b 3 0 0 0O'Toole 2b 2 2 1 2 Wiesner c 3 0 0 0Totals 35 16 16 15 Totals 28 8 6 8Cowley 122 003 8 — 16Walters St. 440 000 0 — 8E—O'Toole (2), McNeely (1), Backus (1), Slemp (1). DP—WSCC 2. LOB—CC 10, WSCC 6.2B—Madron (1), Reeder (2), Herring 92), Miller (1), Klingenbeck (1). HR—McNeely (1), Gent (1).Sac—Miller (2). SF—O'toole (1). SB—McLain (2).Cowley IP H R ER BB SOPierce 1.1 3 6 6 4 4Parker 0.1 2 2 2 1 0Kimbro 0.1 0 0 0 0 0Condit 3 0 0 0 0 1Fulgencio (W) 2 1 0 0 1 3 Walters St. IP H R ER BB SOKnapp 2 4 3 3 3 2Rice 0.2 2 2 0 1 0Slemp 2.1 4 3 2 2 5Mitchell (L) 1.2 5 6 6 1 0Ferguson 0 0 2 2 2 0Cobb 0.1 1 0 0 0 1Bk—Pierce. HBP—Reeder (by Knapp), Ott (by Kimbro).Umpires— Flores (HP); Vaughan (1B); Ferrans (2B); Harris (3B).T—3:16. A—8,896. 