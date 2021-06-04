Central Arizona 11, San Jacinto 10

Game 16 San Jacinto Central Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi Auer cf 5 1 2 0 Godfrey dh 5 1 1 0

Lytle rf 5 1 0 1 McLaughlin lf 4 1 2 3

Shibley 2b 5 1 2 0 Dooney 2b 5 2 2 0

Adkison c 4 1 0 0 Romero 1b 5 2 3 0

Ceballos 3b 3 2 3 1 D. Garcia cf 3 1 1 1

Coll ss 3 1 1 1 Jarvis rf 5 1 2 4

Hellums 1b 2 0 0 0 Dixon ss 4 0 0 0

Roccaforte ph 2 0 0 1 Beckstead c 4 2 2 1

Pectol ph 0 1 0 0 Aribal 3b 4 1 1 0

Cervantez 1b 0 0 0 0

Williams dh 5 2 2 4

Laster lf 3 0 1 0

Totals 37 10 11 8 Totals 39 11 14 9

San Jacinto 000 104 014 — 10

Central Arizona 032 103 002 — 11

E—Shibley; Dooney, Dixon. DP—CA 1. LOB—SJ 11, CA 5.

2B—Auer, Ceballos; Godfrey, Dooney, Romero, Beckstead. HR—Williams; McLaughlin, Jarvis, Beckstead.

Sac—Laster. SB—Lytle, Laster; McLaughlin 2, D. Garcia. CS—Auer, Romero, D. Garcia.

San Jacinto IP H R ER BB SO

Hollan 2.1 5 5 5 2 5

L. Garcia 3 4 3 3 0 6

Wilkerson 0.1 2 1 1 0 0

Hiatt 2.1 0 0 0 1 2

McMillan (L, 0-1) 0.1 3 2 2 0 1

Central Arizona IP H R ER BB SO

Evans 5.2 6 5 1 3 6

Carpenter 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

Sommers 2 2 1 1 2 3

Woessner 0 3 4 3 1 0

Olsen (W, 2-0) 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP—L. Garcia 5; Evans, Sommers. PB—Adkison. HBP—Laster (by Evans); Lytle (by Evans); Shibley (by Sommers).

Umpires— Dickinson (HP); Ferrans (1B); Gustafson (2B); Johnston (3B).

T—3:19. A—2,195.

McLennan 15, Crowder 5 (6)

Game 17 Crowder McLennan

ab r h bi ab r h bi Chambers 1b 3 0 0 0 Santos 2b 5 3 2 2

Mercado ss 3 1 0 1 B. Jackson 5 2 4 5

Holt 2b 4 2 3 1 Martin lf 4 2 2 3

Wilkerson rf 3 1 2 2 Greer 3b 3 1 1 0

Patrick 3b 2 0 0 1 Tamez c 3 0 1 1

Glasgow dh 3 0 1 0 A. Lopez 1b 3 1 1 0

Criss cf 1 1 0 0 Williams cf 2 1 0 0

Stroth c 2 0 0 0 M. Jackson rf 3 2 1 1

Poppy ph 1 0 0 0 I. Lopez ss 4 3 3 0

Gray lf 2 0 0 0

Totals 24 5 6 5 Totals 32 15 15 12

Crowder 100 211 — 5

McLennan 243 402 — 15

E—Mercado, Patrick 2, Stroth, Gray; Gray. LOB—C 7, M 6.

2B—Santos, Jackson, A. Lopez. 3B—Wilkerson. HR—Holt; Santos, B. Jackson.

SF—Patrick; Tamez.

Crowder IP H R ER BB SO

Hicks (L, 0-2) 2 5 6 5 4 2

Lang 1 4 3 3 0 1

Yarbo 2.1 6 6 5 1 4

McLennan IP H R ER BB SO

Hattruo (W, 1-0) 5 6 4 3 1 8

Harrison 1 0 1 1 3 1

WP—Hicks, Yarbo; Harrison. HBP—Mercado (by Harrison).

Umpires— Powe (HP); Torfin (1B); Ferrans (2B); Gustafson (3B).

T—2:20. A—8,723.