Central Arizona 16, San Jacinto 4 (5)
Game 11 San Jacinto Central Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Williams cf 3 0 0 0 Ball 2b 3 1 1 0
Shibley 2b 3 1 3 3 Rae cf 4 3 3 0
Coll ss 3 0 0 0 Romero rf 4 3 3 3
Ceballos 3b 3 0 1 0 Valencia 1b 3 1 0 1
Greer rf 2 0 1 0 Garcia dh 3 2 2 2
Sanchez 1b 3 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 1 1 1
Rodriguez dh 2 1 1 1 Griggs 3b 4 3 4 6
Calvan lf 1 1 1 0 Valentine ss 2 2 2 3
Benetiz c 2 1 2 0 Newman c 2 0 1 0
Totals 22 4 9 4 Totals 29 16 17 16
San Jacinto 003 10 — 4 Central Arizona 632 05 — 16
DP—CA 1. LOB—SJ 5, CA 5.
2B—Benetiz; Johnson, Griggs. HR—Shibley, Rodriguez; Romero, Griggs 2, Valentine 2.
SB—Garcia. CS—Ceballos, Garcia.
San Jacinto IP H R ER BB SO
Tieding (L) 0.2 6 6 6 0 0
Garcia 1.1 4 5 5 1 1
Johnson 0.1 2 0 0 0 0
Roberts 1.1 2 0 0 1 2
Petrowski 0.2 3 5 5 2 1
Central Arizona IP H R ER BB SO
Spencer (W) 5 9 4 4 2 3
WP—Johnson, Roberts. HBP—Valencia (by Petrowski).
Umpires— Flores (HP); Ferrans (1B); Vaughn (3B).
T—2:11. A—3,109.
Cowley 10, Central Florida 7
Game 12 Central Florida Cowley ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kilpatrick cf 5 1 1 2 Madron cf 3 2 2 4
Castillo lf 5 0 0 1 DeGarmo 3b 4 0 1 0
Cali 3b 4 0 0 0 Reeder lf 4 3 3 1
Felix 2b 5 1 2 1 Gore 1b 4 0 3 1
Marant dh 4 1 2 1 Herring ss 5 0 1 1
Calero ss 4 1 1 0 Vaughan c 3 0 0 0
Bayne lf 4 0 1 0 Hammack rf 5 1 1 0
Taylor 1b 2 2 1 0 Miller dh 4 2 1 1
Pereira c 1 1 0 0 O’Toole 2b 3 2 1 0
Ginn ph 1 0 0 1
Westbrook c 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 8 6 Totals 35 10 13 8
Central Florida 310 000 210 — 7 Cowley 003 301 21x — 10
E—Kilpatrick, Calir, Calero; O’Toole. DP—CF 1, C 1. LOB—CF 6, C 10.
2B—Gore. 3B—Madron. HR—Kilpatrick, Felix, Marant; Madron, Miller.
Sac—Degarmo.
Central Florida IP H R ER BB SO
Hill (L) 3.1 9 6 6 2 2
Godwin 3.2 4 3 1 3
Love 0.1 0 1 1 3 0
Moody 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Seay 0.1 0 0 0 0 1
Cowley IP H R ER BB SO
Weber 0.2 4 3 3 0 0
Adler (W) 5.1 2 3 3 3 3
Easley 1 1 1 1 0 2
Stebens (S) 2 1 0 0 1 2
WP—Godwin, Moody Easley. HBP—Pereira (by Adler).
Umpires— Powe (HP); Vaughn (1B); Roberts (3B).
T—2:46. A—4,357.
Wabash Valley 13, Crowder 12
Game 13
Crowder Wabash Valley
ab r h bi ab r h bi
King lf 4 2 1 1 Lohry ss 6 1 1 0
Patrick 1b 2 1 0 1 McCoy 1b 5 3 3 2
Holt 2b 6 2 3 3 Hogart rf 4 3 2 2
Glasgow 3b 5 1 1 1 Kalmer 3b 5 2 2 3
DeClemente dh 4 0 0 0 Adderly dh 0 2 0 0
Cobb ss 4 3 2 1 Stinson ph 1 0 1 0
Wilkerson rf 4 0 1 1 Torres pr 0 0 0 0
Poppy c 5 1 2 4 Austin cf 5 2 4 3
Gray cf 3 2 3 0 Koszewski lf 4 0 2 2
Preston c 5 0 2 2
Sitzman 2b 5 0 0 0
Totals 37 12 12 12 Totals 40 13 17 14
Crowder 003 423 000 — 12
Wabash Valley 404 003 011 — 13
E—Kalmer (2), Rodriguez. DP—CC 1, WV 1. LOB—CC 8, WV 8.
2B—Holt (1), Kalmer (1). 3B—King (1), Lohry (1), Austin 2 (2). HR—Holt (1), Cobb (1), Poppy (1), McCoy (1), Hogart (2), Kalmer (1).
Sac—King (1). SF—Patrick (1). SB—Koszewski (3).
Crowder IP H R ER BB SO
Adcock 3 6 8 8 2 4
Barnhouse 2 2 0 0 0 2
Metz 0.1 4 3 3 2 1
Presley 2.2 4 1 1 0 2
Floyd (L) 0.2 1 1 1 0 2
Wabash Valley IP H R ER BB SO
Timmerman 3.2 4 6 6 4 2
Sears 0.1 2 2 1 1 0
Rodriguez 1 3 2 2 0 2
Meeks 0.1 2 2 2 2 1
Crabb (W) 3.2 1 0 0 2 5
WP—Barnhouse, Timmerman. HBP—Adderly (by Adcock), Adderly (by Adcock), Adderly (by Barnhouse). PB—Poppy.
Umpires— Harris (HP); Ferrans (1B); Flores (3B).
T—3:45. A—7,929.