agate JUCO World Series championship boxscore Jun 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Central Arizona 4, Cowley 2Game 19Cowley Central Arizona ab r h bi ab r h biMadron cf 5 1 2 1 Ball 2b 4 0 0 0DeGarmo 3b 5 1 2 0 Rae cf 4 1 1 1Reeder lf 4 0 2 0 Romero rf 4 1 1 0Gore 1b 4 0 1 1 Valencia 1b 1 0 1 0Herring ss 4 0 2 0 Webb lf 3 0 0 0Vaughan c 3 0 0 0 Garcia dh 4 1 1 3Hammack rf 3 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 0 0 0Miller dh 4 0 1 0 Lagatta 3b 3 0 1 0O'Toole 2b 4 0 0 0 Valentine ss 2 0 0 0 Newman c 3 1 1 0Totals 36 2 10 2 Totals 32 4 6 4Cowley 110 000 000 — 2 10 2Central Arizona 211 000 00x — 4 6 1E—Madron (1), O'Toole (3), Valentine (1). DP—CAC 2. LOB—CC 10, CAC 5.2B—DeGarmo 2 (2), Herring (3). HR—Madron (2), Garcia (4).SB—Madron.Cowley IP R ER BB SOAdler (L) 5.2 6 4 2 1 7Fulgencio 2 0 0 0 0 5Stebens 0.1 0 0 0 0 0Central Arizona IP R ER BB SOSpencer (W) 6.1 9 2 2 2 5Sommers (S) 2.2 1 0 0 1 5WP—Fulgencio (2).Umpires— Ferrans (HP); Roberts (1B); Powe (2B); Flores (3B)T—2:30. A—10,703.