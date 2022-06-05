Central Arizona 4, Cowley 2

Game 19

Cowley                  Central Arizona

               ab r h bi      ab r h bi

Madron cf 5 1 2 1 Ball 2b 4 0 0 0

DeGarmo 3b 5 1 2 0 Rae cf 4 1 1 1

Reeder lf 4 0 2 0 Romero rf 4 1 1 0

Gore 1b 4 0 1 1 Valencia 1b 1 0 1 0

Herring ss 4 0 2 0 Webb lf 3 0 0 0

Vaughan c 3 0 0 0 Garcia dh 4 1 1 3

Hammack rf 3 0 0 0 Johnson lf 4 0 0 0

Miller dh 4 0 1 0 Lagatta 3b 3 0 1 0

O'Toole 2b 4 0 0 0 Valentine ss 2 0 0 0

                            Newman c 3 1 1 0

Totals 36 2 10 2  Totals 32 4 6 4

Cowley 110 000 000 — 2 10 2

Central Arizona 211 000 00x — 4 6 1

E—Madron (1), O'Toole (3), Valentine (1). DP—CAC 2. LOB—CC 10, CAC 5.

2B—DeGarmo 2 (2), Herring (3). HR—Madron (2), Garcia (4).

SB—Madron.

Cowley IP  R ER BB SO

Adler (L) 5.2 6 4 2 1 7

Fulgencio 2 0 0 0 0 5

Stebens 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

Central Arizona IP  R ER BB SO

Spencer (W) 6.1 9 2 2 2 5

Sommers (S) 2.2 1 0 0 1 5

WP—Fulgencio (2).

Umpires— Ferrans (HP); Roberts (1B); Powe (2B); Flores (3B)

T—2:30. A—10,703.