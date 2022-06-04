JUCO World Series

At Suplizio Field

Saturday’s Games

Game 1 — College of Central Florida 8, Cowley College 1

Game 2 — Walters State Community College 12, Harford Community College 6

Game 3 — Wabash Valley College 12, Snead State Community College 1

Game 4 — San Jacinto College-North 15, McLennan Community College 7

Sunday’s Games

Game 5 — Crowder College 5, Central Arizona College 4, 10 innings

Game 6 — Cowley 12, Harford 4 (Harford eliminated)

Game 7 — McLennan 12, Snead State 1 (Snead State eliminated)

Monday’s Games

Game 8 — Wabash Valley 10, San Jacinto 8

Game 9 — Cowley 10, McLennan 8 (McLennan eliminated)

Game 10 — Walters State 16, Central Florida 8

Tuesday’s Games

Game 11 — Central Arizona 16, San Jacinto 4 (San Jacinto eliminated)

Game 12 — Cowley 10, Central Florida 7 (Central Florida eliminated)

Game 13 — Wabash Valley 13, Crowder 12

Wednesday’s Games

Game 14 — Central Arizona 11, Crowder 3 (Crowder eliminated)

Game 15 — Walters State 8, Wabash Valley 3

Thursday’s Games

Game 16 — Central Arizona 5, Wabash Valley 4 (Wabash Valley eliminated)

Game 17 — Cowley 16, Walters State 8

Friday’s Game

Game 18 — Central Arizona 7, Walters State 4

Saturday’s Game

Game 19 — Championship. Cowley vs. Central Arizona, 7 p.m.