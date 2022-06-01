Game 1 — College of Central Florida 8, Cowley College 1
Game 2 — Walters State Community College 12, Harford Community College 6
Game 3 — Wabash Valley College 12, Snead State Community College 1
Game 4 — San Jacinto College-North 15, McLennan Community College 7
Sunday’s Games
Game 5 — Crowder College 5, Central Arizona College 4, 10 innings
Game 6 — Cowley 12, Harford 4 (Harford eliminated)
Game 7 — McLennan 12, Snead State 1 (Snead State eliminated)
Monday’s Games
Game 8 — Wabash Valley 10, San Jacinto 8
Game 9 — Cowley 10, McLennan 8 (McLennan eliminated)
Game 10 — Walters State 16, Central Florida 8
Tuesday’s Games
Game 11 — Central Arizona 16, San Jacinto 4 (San Jacinto eliminated)
Game 12 — Cowley 10, Central Florida 7 (Central eliminated)
Game 13 — Wabash Valley vs. Crowder, (n)
Wednesday’s Games
Game 14 — Central Arizona vs. Loser Game 13, 3 p.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 15 — Walters State vs. Winner Game 13, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Game 16 — Winner Game 14 vs. Loser Game 15, 3 p.m. (loser eliminated)
Game 17 — Winner Game 15 vs. Cowley, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Game 18 — Championship. Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 16, 7 p.m. (see note)
Saturday’s Game
Game 19 — Championship, if necessary. Winner Game 18 vs. Loser Game 18, 7 p.m.
Note: If three teams remain at Game 18, the team with the most games played receives a bye to Game 19. If there is a tie for most games played, the team that won the head-to-head matchup in the tournament shall receive a bye to Game 19. If the tie is still not able to be broken, the higher-seeded team shall advance to Game 19.