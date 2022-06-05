agate JUCO World Series scores, schedule Jun 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print JUCO World SeriesAt Suplizio FieldSaturday’s GamesGame 1 — College of Central Florida 8, Cowley College 1Game 2 — Walters State Community College 12, Harford Community College 6Game 3 — Wabash Valley College 12, Snead State Community College 1Game 4 — San Jacinto College-North 15, McLennan Community College 7Sunday’s GamesGame 5 — Crowder College 5, Central Arizona College 4, 10 inningsGame 6 — Cowley 12, Harford 4 (Harford eliminated)Game 7 — McLennan 12, Snead State 1 (Snead State eliminated)Monday’s GamesGame 8 — Wabash Valley 10, San Jacinto 8Game 9 — Cowley 10, McLennan 8 (McLennan eliminated)Game 10 — Walters State 16, Central Florida 8Tuesday’s GamesGame 11 — Central Arizona 16, San Jacinto 4 (San Jacinto eliminated)Game 12 — Cowley 10, Central Florida 7 (Central Florida eliminated)Game 13 — Wabash Valley 13, Crowder 12Wednesday’s GamesGame 14 — Central Arizona 11, Crowder 3 (Crowder eliminated)Game 15 — Walters State 8, Wabash Valley 3Thursday’s GamesGame 16 — Central Arizona 5, Wabash Valley 4 (Wabash Valley eliminated)Game 17 — Cowley 16, Walters State 8Friday’s GameGame 18 — Central Arizona 7, Walters State 4Saturday’s GameGame 19 — Championship. Central Arizona 4, Cowley 2 Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Game Loser Winner Sport Baseball Team Bye Tie Juco World Series Game 18 Walters State Community College Cowley College Central Arizona College Wabash Valley College San Jacinto University School Mclennan Community College Snead State Community College Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 65° 89° Sat Saturday 89°/65° Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:49:25 AM Sunset: 08:36:03 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Overcast. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 61° 88° Sun Sunday 88°/61° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:49:08 AM Sunset: 08:36:40 PM Humidity: 16% Wind: NW @ 13 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 61F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 17% 56° 88° Mon Monday 88°/56° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 05:48:54 AM Sunset: 08:37:16 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 1% 60° 90° Tue Tuesday 90°/60° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 05:48:41 AM Sunset: 08:37:51 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: WNW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 0% 65° 95° Wed Wednesday 95°/65° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:29 AM Sunset: 08:38:25 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: NNE @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Generally fair. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 66° 97° Thu Thursday 97°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 05:48:20 AM Sunset: 08:38:57 PM Humidity: 13% Wind: WSW @ 14 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. SW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 0% 65° 98° Fri Friday 98°/65° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:48:13 AM Sunset: 08:39:27 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: WNW @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. NNW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business