agate JUCO World Series scores, schedule Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 Updated 58 min ago JUCO World SeriesAt Suplizio FieldSaturday's GamesGame 1 — College of Central Florida 8, Cowley College 1Game 2 — Walters State Community College 12, Harford Community College 6Game 3 — Wabash Valley College 12, Snead State Community College 1Game 4 — San Jacinto College-North 15, McLennan Community College 7Sunday's GamesGame 5 — Crowder College 5, Central Arizona College 4, 10 inningsGame 6 — Cowley 12, Harford 4 (Harford eliminated)Game 7 — McLennan 12, Snead State 1 (Snead State eliminated)Monday's GamesGame 8 — Wabash Valley 10, San Jacinto 8Game 9 — Cowley 10, McLennan 8 (McLennan eliminated)Game 10 — Walters State 16, Central Florida 8Tuesday's GamesGame 11 — Central Arizona 16, San Jacinto 4 (San Jacinto eliminated)Game 12 — Cowley 10, Central Florida 7 (Central Florida eliminated)Game 13 — Wabash Valley 13, Crowder 12Wednesday's GamesGame 14 — Central Arizona 11, Crowder 3 (Crowder eliminated)Game 15 — Walters State 8, Wabash Valley 3Thursday's GamesGame 16 — Central Arizona 5, Wabash Valley 4 (Wabash Valley eliminated)Game 17 — Cowley 16, Walters State 8, 7 inningsFriday's GameGame 18 — Walters State vs. Central Arizona, 7 p.m.Saturday's GameGame 19 — Championship. Winner Game 18 vs. Cowley, 7 p.m.Note: Cowley College receives bye to championship game by virtue of having the most games played of the three remaining teams.