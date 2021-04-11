Hole in One
Trent Steves, April 1 at Chipeta Golf Course. No. 17, a 142-yard par-3 with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Pete Steves, Torrey Steves, Andy Busch.
Chipeta Men’s League
April 5
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Pepe Flores 30; 2. Marshal Way 31; 3. Jeff Vogel 33; 4. Byron Miller 34.
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Tim Stern, Rob Vavak 27; 3. Ken Buterbaugh 28; 4. Bob Hilgenfeld 30*.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Mike Mallory 34; 2. Hal Kellerby 35; 3. (tie) Joe Burns, Blaik Copeland 38.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Dick Griffin, Ken Grzybowski, Gary Spike 27; 4. Ken Ivie 29.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Steve Manzanares 30; 2. Matt Jones Jr. 32; 3. Pepe Flores 33*.
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Keith Maxfield, Tim Stern 27; 3. Jim Thompson 38*.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Gary Baker 31; 2. (tie) Blaik Copeland, Hal Kellerby 32.
Second Flight Net — 1. Dick Griffin 23; 2. Don Lovern 25; 3. Colby Koerner 27.
Closest to the pin: Brandon Umberger (No. 3); Mat Wakefield (No. 6); Matt Jones Sr. (No. 10); Rob Vavak (No. 17)
*Won scorecard playoff
Chipeta Ladies League
April 6
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
Gross — 1. Sandy Brubaker 37; 2. Jenann Wakefield 39.
Net — 1. Ann Thomas 28; 2. Bonnie Kellerby 29.
Closest to the pin: Terry Reeves (No. 3); Colleen Eckman (No. 6)
Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League
April 7
Don Riggle National Beer Day Classic
Gross Flight — 1. Bill Smith 74; 2. Dean Moser 75; 3. (tie) Wes Lowe, Roger Flinn, Kent Henrie 78.
Net A Flight — 1. Larry Reeves 68; 2. (tie) Hal Kellerby, Jeff Smith 70; 4. (tie) Craig Luby, Jim Thompson 71.
Net B Flight — 1. Brent Butters 68; 2. Steve Manzanares 69; 3. (tie) Ken Buterbaugh, Mike Gregg, Mike Wiedrich 71.
Net C Flight — 1. Mike Mallory 67; 2. Joe Burns 70; 3. (tie) John Turner, Ben Bradham 71; 5. Jim Sample 72.
Net D Flight — 1. Jim Pierce 69*; 2. (tie) Craig Robillard, Don Good 69; 4. (tie) Paul Kuchyt, John Murray 70.
Closest to the pin: Terry Wilson (Monument No. 2); Ron Miller (Monument No. 6); Kent Henrie (Mesa No. 3); Bill Smith (Mesa No. 6)
*Won tiebreaker