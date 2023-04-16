Hole in One
Mike Bowman, April 10 at Chipeta Golf Course. No. 7, a 170-yard par-3 with a 5-iron. Witnesses: Mark Tilley, Quinton Shear, Curtis Young.
Chipeta Men’s League
April 3
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Andy Busch 34; 2. (tie) Dennis Compton, Justin Oakes 37.
First Flight Net — 1. Paul Keddy 31; 2. (tie) Jim Hamilton, Carlos Salazar 32.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Casey Young 38; 2. (tie) Ken Buterbaugh, Bob Hilgenfeld 40.
Second Flight Net — 1. Dalton Hamer 31; 2. (tie) Ken Ivie, Clifford Wheeler 32.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Paul Keddy 30; 2. Matt Wakefield 31; 3. Curtis Young 35*.
First Flight Net — 1. Jim Hamilton 25; 2. Gary Baker 28; 3. Steve Manzanares 30.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Jon Schler 34; 2. Tim Bevan 36; 3. Rich Sales 38.
Second Flight Net — 1. Ken Ivie 26; 2. Casey Young 29; 3. Pete O’Neill 30.
Closest to the pin: Eric Hockies (No. 3); Carlos Salazar (No. 6); Matt Jones Jr. (No. 10); Casey Young (No. 17)
*Won scorecard playoff
April 10
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Paul Keddy, Tim Stern, Tim Reeves 32; 4. Gary Zolnosky 34*.
First Flight Net — 1. Matt Jones Sr. 27; 2. (tie) Mike Bowman, Andy Busch, Dennis Compton 29.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Chuck Mattson 34; 2. Jacn Eckman 35; 3. (tie) Ken Buterbaugh, Justin Eller, Kelly Pope 37.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Bob Hilgenfeld, Hal Kellerby, Alfonso Rivera, Tanner Schafer 29.
Third Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Don Lovern, Richard Sales, Tim Bevan 37; 4. Clarence Medina 40*.
Third Flight Net — 1. Pete O’Neill 26; 2. Steve tutty 29; 3. (tie) Dan Sprys, Trevor Woolley 30.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Tim Reeves 30; 2. (tie) Preston Patterson, Torrey Steves 31; 4. Rob Vavak 32*.
First Flight Net — 1. Mike Mallory 26; 2. (tie) Eric Hockins, Hal Kellerby, Steve Manzanares 27.
Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Bill Kyle, Ken Buterbaugh 33; 3. Bob Hilgenfeld 34; 4. Larry Raney 35.
Second Flight Net — 1. Steve Tutty 23; 2. (tie) Bill Cooke, Don Lovern, Chuck Mattson, Steve Morrall, Dan Sprys 28.
Closest to the pin: Bob Hilgenfeld (No. 4); Mike Bowman (No. 7 — Hole in One); Nate Cook (No. 15); Blane Robinson (No. 18)
*Won scorecard playoff
Chipeta Ladies League
April 11
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Rita Currey 34; 2. Christy Davidson 35; 3. Lynette Randelman 40.
First Flight Net — 1. Brigid Maltsberger 29; 2. Jenann Wakefield 30; 3. Terry Reeves 31.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Barb Vermedahl 43; 2. Terri Martinez 44; 3. Cryssy Hutchings 47.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Battie Hagerman, Bonnie Kellerby 33; 3. Marian Sinner 34*.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Christy Davidson 32; 2. Kym Bevan 36; 3. Carolina Balint 37.
First Flight Net — 1. Vicki Morton 26; 2. Linda Heath 28; 3. Cheri Cappo 29*.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Terri Martinez 37; 2. Jinx Richards 40; 3. Bonnie Kellerby 42*.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Nancy Bozarth, Aiesha Mitchell 28; 3. Terri Hanko 29.
Closest to the pin: Rita Currey (No. 3); Christy Davidson (No. 6 — Hole in One); Nancy Bozarth (No. 10); Aiesha Mitchell (No. 17)
*Won scorecard playoff
Adobe Creek Men’s League
April 12
Two-Man Scramble
Mesa Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Ryan Blair/Scott Romatzke 32; 2. Adam Cutshall/Kyle Mosher 34.
First Flight Net — 1. Kim Artlip/Kyle Carstens 30; 2. Jason Brenton/Evan Bumgarner 31.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Christopher Eanes/Mark Vigil 36; 2. Jose Salazar/Robert Ingalsbe 37.
Second Flight Net — 1. Cody Cloud/Mark Hubbard 32; 2. Travis Waddell/Jeremiah Cunningham 33.
Desert Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Paul Daniels/Scott Angus 31; 2. Steve Mariz/Mike Smith 34.
First Flight Net — 1. Jason Brenton/Evan Bumgarner 31; 2. Adam Cutshall/Kyle Mosher 32.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Cole Zunich/Kris Huitt 32; 2. Chris Allyn/Brad Meininger 36.
Second Flight Net — 1. Christopher Eanes/Mark Vigil 31; 2. Adam Hutchison/Brian Ludlow 33.
Closest to the pin: Jeremiah Cunningham (Mesa No. 3); Kim Artlip (Mesa No. 6); Cody Cloud (Desert No. 2); Scott Angus (Desert No. 5)