Adobe Creek Men’s League

April 5

Low Gross/Net

Monument Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Clint Finkbiner 37; 2. Jaya Haralson 38; 3. Philip Fink 39.

First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Adam Cutshall, David Roy 35; 3. (tie) Jose Salazar, Art Craven 36.

Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Jared Kendall, Bob Gentile 46; 3. Tom Ferrans 47.

Second Flight Net — 1. Dan Jackson 33; 2. Broc Aherns 35; 3. Hawk Wathen 36.

Mesa Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Clint Finkbiner, Mickey Mcdaniel 38; 3. (tie) Mike Smith, Randy Rouse 41.

First Flight Net — 1. Dan Collins 37; 2. (tie) Scott Angus, David Roy, Kim Artlip 38.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Hawk Wathen 44; 2. Bob gentile 46; 3. Jared Kendall 50.

Second Flight Net — 1. Broc Aherns 40; 2. Clifford Wheeler 42; 3. (tie) Randy Van Slyke, Shawn Hierl 43.

Adobe Creek Ladies League

April 7

Low Gross/Net

Desert Nine

Gross — 1. Debra Kirch 51; 2. Mae Mallett 57.

Net — 1. (tie) Michelle Dannar, Brigid Maltsberger 39.

Chipeta Men’s League

April 11

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Paul Keddy 3; 2. Torrey Steves 34; 3. Matt Wakefield 37; 4. Trent Steves 38*.

First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Matt Jones Sr., Steve Manzanares, tim Reeves 31; 4. Jon Schler 32.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Larry Raney 38; 2. Don Iles 39; 3. (tie) Vince Arthun, Connor Williams 41.

Second Flight Net — 1. Rich Sales 30; 2. (tie) Joe Burns, Ken Gonzales, Matt Vogel 33.

Back Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld 31; 2. (tie) Paul Keddy, Matt Jones Sr., Byron Miller 33.

First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Eric Hockins, Keith Maxfield 28; 3. (tie) Mike Andrews, Don Iles, Trent Steves 30.

Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Justin Eller, Larry Raney 37; 3. Gary Foss 38; 4. Jason Eckman 42.

Second Flight Net — 1. Jason Smith 28; 2. Richard Sales 30; 3. (tie) Norm Reichen, Duncan Rowley 32.

Closest to the pin: Gary Baker (No. 4); Mike Andrews (No. 7); Tanner Hall (No. 16); Trent Steves (No. 18)

*Won scorecard playoff

