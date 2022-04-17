agate Local golf results, April 16, 2022 Apr 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Adobe Creek Men’s LeagueApril 5Low Gross/NetMonument NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Clint Finkbiner 37; 2. Jaya Haralson 38; 3. Philip Fink 39.First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Adam Cutshall, David Roy 35; 3. (tie) Jose Salazar, Art Craven 36.Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Jared Kendall, Bob Gentile 46; 3. Tom Ferrans 47.Second Flight Net — 1. Dan Jackson 33; 2. Broc Aherns 35; 3. Hawk Wathen 36.Mesa NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Clint Finkbiner, Mickey Mcdaniel 38; 3. (tie) Mike Smith, Randy Rouse 41.First Flight Net — 1. Dan Collins 37; 2. (tie) Scott Angus, David Roy, Kim Artlip 38.Second Flight Gross — 1. Hawk Wathen 44; 2. Bob gentile 46; 3. Jared Kendall 50.Second Flight Net — 1. Broc Aherns 40; 2. Clifford Wheeler 42; 3. (tie) Randy Van Slyke, Shawn Hierl 43.Adobe Creek Ladies LeagueApril 7Low Gross/NetDesert NineGross — 1. Debra Kirch 51; 2. Mae Mallett 57.Net — 1. (tie) Michelle Dannar, Brigid Maltsberger 39.Chipeta Men’s LeagueApril 11Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Paul Keddy 3; 2. Torrey Steves 34; 3. Matt Wakefield 37; 4. Trent Steves 38*.First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Matt Jones Sr., Steve Manzanares, tim Reeves 31; 4. Jon Schler 32.Second Flight Gross — 1. Larry Raney 38; 2. Don Iles 39; 3. (tie) Vince Arthun, Connor Williams 41.Second Flight Net — 1. Rich Sales 30; 2. (tie) Joe Burns, Ken Gonzales, Matt Vogel 33.Back NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld 31; 2. (tie) Paul Keddy, Matt Jones Sr., Byron Miller 33.First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Eric Hockins, Keith Maxfield 28; 3. (tie) Mike Andrews, Don Iles, Trent Steves 30.Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Justin Eller, Larry Raney 37; 3. Gary Foss 38; 4. Jason Eckman 42.Second Flight Net — 1. Jason Smith 28; 2. Richard Sales 30; 3. (tie) Norm Reichen, Duncan Rowley 32.Closest to the pin: Gary Baker (No. 4); Mike Andrews (No. 7); Tanner Hall (No. 16); Trent Steves (No. 18)*Won scorecard playoff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags League Net Tie Sport Golf Trent Steves Wathen Nine Hawk Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 42° 75° Sat Saturday 75°/42° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:35:34 AM Sunset: 07:52:50 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ENE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 1% 41° 70° Sun Sunday 70°/41° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:34:07 AM Sunset: 07:53:48 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: WSW @ 15 mph UV Index: 7 High Sunday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Mon 0% 49° 80° Mon Monday 80°/49° Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:32:42 AM Sunset: 07:54:46 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 13 mph UV Index: 7 High Monday Night A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 0% 46° 79° Tue Tuesday 79°/46° Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:31:16 AM Sunset: 07:55:43 PM Humidity: 14% Wind: SSW @ 25 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Wed 0% 48° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/48° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:29:52 AM Sunset: 07:56:41 PM Humidity: 22% Wind: W @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 52° 80° Thu Thursday 80°/52° Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 50s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:28:29 AM Sunset: 07:57:38 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 21 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Fri 16% 42° 71° Fri Friday 71°/42° More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 16% Sunrise: 06:27:07 AM Sunset: 07:58:36 PM Humidity: 20% Wind: SSW @ 18 mph UV Index: 6 High Friday Night Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 42F. WSW winds shifting to SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business