Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League

Don Fowler — The Turkey Neck Soup Classic

March 30

Gross Flight — 1. Matt Jones Sr 77; 2. Billy Ellison 79; 3. Dean Moser 80; 4. Rick Kuester 81; 5. Ken Germain 84.

Net A Flight — 1. Kent Henrie 73; 2. Jim Thornton 75; 3. Wes Lowe 78; 4. (tie) Jim Thompson, Larry Reeves, Lou Bracket, Roger Flinn 80.

Net B Flight — 1. Blaik Copeland 68; 2. Mike Gregg 73; 2. Jack Rich 74; 4. Scott Myers 75; 5. (tie) Scott Christianson, John Altimier, Ron Miller, John Showalter 77.

Net C Flight — 1. John Turner 70; 2. Tim Flynn 71; 3. Dennis Richards 74; 4. Mike Hill 75; 5. Ray Kipp 76.

Net D Flight — 1. Don Raymond 75; 2. (tie) Roger Van Horn, Ben Bradham 76; 4. John Colosimo 77; 5. (tie) Carl Cilas, Erv Graham 80.

Closest to the pin: John Turner (Desert No. 2); Ken Germain (Desert No. 5); Jim Thompson (Mesa No. 3); Jack Rich (Mesa No. 6)