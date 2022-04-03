agate Local golf results, April 2, 2022 Apr 3, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Adobe Creek Senior Men’s LeagueDon Fowler — The Turkey Neck Soup ClassicMarch 30Gross Flight — 1. Matt Jones Sr 77; 2. Billy Ellison 79; 3. Dean Moser 80; 4. Rick Kuester 81; 5. Ken Germain 84.Net A Flight — 1. Kent Henrie 73; 2. Jim Thornton 75; 3. Wes Lowe 78; 4. (tie) Jim Thompson, Larry Reeves, Lou Bracket, Roger Flinn 80.Net B Flight — 1. Blaik Copeland 68; 2. Mike Gregg 73; 2. Jack Rich 74; 4. Scott Myers 75; 5. (tie) Scott Christianson, John Altimier, Ron Miller, John Showalter 77.Net C Flight — 1. John Turner 70; 2. Tim Flynn 71; 3. Dennis Richards 74; 4. Mike Hill 75; 5. Ray Kipp 76.Net D Flight — 1. Don Raymond 75; 2. (tie) Roger Van Horn, Ben Bradham 76; 4. John Colosimo 77; 5. (tie) Carl Cilas, Erv Graham 80.Closest to the pin: John Turner (Desert No. 2); Ken Germain (Desert No. 5); Jim Thompson (Mesa No. 3); Jack Rich (Mesa No. 6) Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Classic Desert Ken Germain Accessory Linguistics John Turner Soup Jack Rich Jim Thompson Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 35% 41° 63° Sun Sunday 63°/41° Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 35% Sunrise: 06:55:29 AM Sunset: 07:40:23 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 48° 68° Mon Monday 68°/48° More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:53:55 AM Sunset: 07:41:21 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 17 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tue 2% 31° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/31° Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:52:21 AM Sunset: 07:42:19 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: WNW @ 23 mph UV Index: 6 High Tuesday Night Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 31F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Wed 0% 31° 54° Wed Wednesday 54°/31° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:50:48 AM Sunset: 07:43:17 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: N @ 14 mph UV Index: 7 High Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 0% 33° 58° Thu Thursday 58°/33° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:49:15 AM Sunset: 07:44:15 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: NNE @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 41° 69° Fri Friday 69°/41° Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:47:43 AM Sunset: 07:45:12 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: NE @ 9 mph UV Index: 7 High Friday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 0% 48° 78° Sat Saturday 78°/48° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:46:11 AM Sunset: 07:46:10 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SSW @ 12 mph UV Index: 7 High Saturday Night Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business