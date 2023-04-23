agate Local golf results, April 22, 2023 Apr 23, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Hole in OneChristine Davidson, April 11 at Chipeta Golf Course. No. 6, 1 145-yard par-3 with a 5-iron. Witnesses: Linda Heath, Terry Martinez.Chipeta Men’s LeagueApril 17Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Tim Reeves 32; 2. (tie) Nate Cook, Koby Steves, Pete Steves 34.First Flight Net — 1. Rob Vavak 28; 2. (tie) Matt Jones, Steve Manzanares 30; 4. Pepe Flores 31*.Second Flight Gross — 1. Larry Raney 35; 2. (tie) Carlos Salazar, Quint Shear 37; 4. Chuck Mattson 38*.Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Jason Brenton, Ken Buterbaugh, Mike Mallory, Dan Miller 30.Third Flight Gross — 1. Norm Reichen 35; 2. Jim Johnson 39; 3. Jason Wheeler 41; 4. Bill Cooke 42.Third Flight Net — 1. Alan Wheeler 29; 2. Dan Sprys 30; 3. (tie) Curtis Schlachter, Clifford Wheeler 32.Back NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Tim Reeves 28; 2. Matt Jones Jr.; 3. (tie) Trent Steves, Jesse Welter 32.First Flight Net — 1. Matt Wakefield 26; 2. Torrey Steves 29; 3. (tie) Nate Cook, Tom Fowlds, Don Iles, Matt Jones Sr.; Pete Steves, Rob Vavak 30.Second Flight Gross — 1. Ken Buterbaugh 30; 2. Tyler Brumback 34; 3. (tie) Jim Hamilton, Chuck Mattson, Larry Raney, Kyle Carstens 35.Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Dean Harris, Eric Hockins, Quint Shear, Matt Vogel 28.Third Flight Gross — 1. Tim Sarmo 33; 2. Jason Brenton 35; 3. (tie) Bill Kyle, Norm Reichen 36.Third Flight Net — 1. Dalton Hamer 25; 2. Bill Barnett 26; 3. Evan Moore 27; 4. Rich Sales 29.Closest to the pin: Hal Kellerby (No. 3); James Maybury (No. 6); Tom Fowlds (No. 10); Torrey Steves (No. 16)*Won scorecard playoffChipeta Ladies LeagueApril 18Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Kym Bevan, Rita Currey 40; 3. Jean Lucas 41.First Flight Net — 1. Bonnie Kellerby 31; 2. (tie) Cheri Cappo, Brigid Maltsberger 32.Back NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Darcalee Debogorski 35; 2. Rita Currey 37; 3. Kym Bevan 38.First Flight Net — 1. Alex Martin 28; 2. (tie) Sandy Brubaker, Cheri Cappo, Brigid Maltsberger 29.Second Flight Gross — 1. Elain Schramm 43; 2. (tie) Cryssy Hutchings, Tia O’Neill 44.Second Flight Net — 1. Ann Thomas 26; 2. Bettie Hagerman 30; 3. Donna Morton 33.Closest to the pin: Jean Lucas (No. 4); Kelsie Steves (No. 15); Jenann Wakefield (No. 18)Adobe Creek Men’s LeagueApril 18Low Gross/NetMonument NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Jeff Prell 35; 2. Jay Haralson 37; 3. Paul Daniels 38.First Flight Net — 1. Bruce Penny 35; 2. Kyle Carstens 37*; 3. Wes Key 37.Second Flight Gross — 1. Jon Eaton 42; 2. Chris Catalano 46*; 3. Tom Ferrans 46.Second Flight Net — 1. Jason Brenton 35; 2. Mike Mattorano 36; 3. Victor Samora 37.Desert NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Paul Daniels 35; 2. Jeff Prell 36; 3. Jay Haralson 39.First Flight Net — 1. Mike Smith 35*; 2. Wes Key 35; 3. Dusty Rummel 37Second Flight Gross — 1. Bernie Hunt 46*; 2. Robert Murray 36; 3. Art Craven 47.Second Flight Net — 1. Fred Penoyer 35; 2. Tyler Piland 37; 3. Jay Harris 39.Closest to the pin: Trevor Balzer (Monument No. 2); Wes Key (Monument No. 6); Mike Smith (Desert No. 2); Robby More (Desert No. 5)*Won scorecard tiebreaker Mon 18% 43° 66° Mon Monday 66°/43° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 18% Sunrise: 06:24:54 AM Sunset: 08:00:12 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: NNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 6 High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tue 45% 39° 57° Tue Tuesday 57°/39° A few morning showers. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 45% Sunrise: 06:23:35 AM Sunset: 08:01:09 PM Humidity: 49% Wind: NW @ 11 mph UV Index: 7 High Tuesday Night A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 4% 42° 66° Wed Wednesday 66°/42° Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:22:16 AM Sunset: 08:02:06 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: NNE @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 45° 70° Thu Thursday 70°/45° More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:20:59 AM Sunset: 08:03:04 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Thursday Night A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 1% 40° 69° Fri Friday 69°/40° Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:19:43 AM Sunset: 08:04:01 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: NE @ 12 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business