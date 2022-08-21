agate Local golf results, Aug. 20, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Holes in OneNathan Olson, Aug. 14 at Lincoln Park Golf Course. No. 3, a 120-yard par-3 with a pitching wedge. Witness: Cris Arms.Noan Duran, Aug. 14 at Lincoln Park Golf Course. No. 7, a 185-yard par-3 with an 8-iron. Witnesses: Alex Troutter, Jeremy Gamoa, Kobe Roedel.Chipeta Ladies LeagueAug. 16Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Christy Davidson 33; 2. Vicki Morton 35.First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Sandy Brubaker, Brigid Maltsberger, Vernann Raney 29.Second Flight Gross — 1. Trudy Fogg 40; 2. Zandi Spicer 41.Second Flight Net — 1. Lois Smith 27; 2. Bonnie Kellerby 31.Closest to the pin: Sandy Brubaker (Nos. 10, 15)Out of the Rough LeagueAug. 18Two-Person Combined PuttsFront NineFirst Flight — 1. Pete Steves/Trent Steves 28; 2. Norma Vendegna/Eloy Vendegna 30; 3. Casey Babbel/Ronnie Smith 31.Second Flight — 1. Kym Bevan/Tim Bevan 28; 2. Michelle Dannar/Brigid Maltsberger 34; 3. Brian Morgan/Cody Wallace 36.Closest to the pin: Rob Mock (No. 3); Pete Steves (No. 6)Longest putt: Jared Molzahn (No. 7)Adobe Creek Couples LeagueAug. 15Roll the Dice Four-Person ScrambleMesa Nine1. Brandon Murray/Courtney Murray/Wes Key/Brigid Maltsberger 35; 2. (tie) Vince Estreich/Deb Estreich/Dane McCabe/Sam McCabe, Bill Borens/Amy Borens/Anthony Martinez/Ashley Winder 37.Closest to the pin: Wes Key (Mesa No. 3); Ashley Winder (Women No. 3)Chip-in: Deb Estreich (No. 9)Chipeta LeagueAug. 20Two-Person ScotchMen’s Gross — 1. Matt Jones Sr./Byron Miller 55; 2. Pepe Flores/Paul Keddy 60; 3. John Crawford/Mike Andrews 62Men’s Net — 1. 1. (tie) Jeremy Herigstad/Bryan Marshall; Don Lovern/Judd Lovern 55; 3. Bill Cooke/Steve Manzanares* 58Mixed Gross — 1. Jason Eckman/Colleen Eckman 68; 2. Lisa Spragg/Elizabeth Mecseji 71Mixed Net — 1. Kelly Mattson/Chuck Mattson 59; 2. Sandy Brubaker/Nancy Bozarth 61Closest to the pin: Dean Harris (No. 3); Byron Miller (No. 6); Pete O’Neill (No. 10); Don Iles (No. 15).*—won playoff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Golf Course Hole In One Golf Lincoln Park Pitching Wedge Sandy Brubaker Nathan Olson Putt Front Nine Scramble Creek League Sport Person Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sun 55% 61° 83° Sun Sunday 83°/61° Morning thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 55% Sunrise: 06:32:51 AM Sunset: 08:00:40 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 63° 92° Mon Monday 92°/63° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:33:46 AM Sunset: 07:59:17 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Monday Night Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 65° 93° Tue Tuesday 93°/65° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:34:41 AM Sunset: 07:57:53 PM Humidity: 29% Wind: NNE @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Tuesday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 67° 93° Wed Wednesday 93°/67° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:35:35 AM Sunset: 07:56:28 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 24% 65° 90° Thu Thursday 90°/65° Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:36:30 AM Sunset: 07:55:02 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 7 High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 24% 63° 86° Fri Friday 86°/63° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:37:25 AM Sunset: 07:53:35 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 63° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/63° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:38:20 AM Sunset: 07:52:07 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: W @ 11 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Saturday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business