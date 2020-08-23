Hole in One
John Gustavson, Aug. 14 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Mesa No. 6, a 130-yard par-3 with a 7-iron. Witness: Tex Tolman.
Chipeta Men’s League
Aug. 17
Two-Man Best Ball
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Byron Miller/Chad Beldon 30; 2. Trent Steves/Torrey Steves 32.
First Flight Net — 1. Gary Zolnosky/Jason Eckman 27; 2. Tim Reeves/Ken Buterbaugh 30.
Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Mike Mallory/Steve Manzanares, Koby Steves/Brian Hartbauer 34.
Second Flight Net — 1. Joe Burns/Tim Bevan 28; 2. Dick Griffin/John Crawford 29.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Garrett Smith/Zach Nelson 28; 2. Tim Stern/Paul Keddy 29.
First Flight Net — 1. Bill Kyle/Mat Wakefield 24; 2. Jon Schler/Jon Paul Schler 27.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Koby Steves/Brian Hartbauer 29; 2. Mike Mallory/Steve Manzanares 33.
Second Flight Net — 1. Eric Rash/Ken Buterbaugh 25; 2. Don Iles/Bill Barnett 28.
Closest to the pin: Gary Zolnosky (No. 4); Zach Nelson (No. 7); Bill Kyle (No. 10); Paul Keddy (No. 16)
Chipeta Ladies League
Aug. 18
Two-Lady Best Ball
Front Nine
Gross — 1. Jenen Wakefield/Lois Smith 30; 2. Sandy Brubaker/Norma Vendegna 41.
Net — 1. (tie) Ann Thomas/Nancy Bozarth, Kelly Mattson/Patricia Ray 32.
Closest to the pin: Desiree Garica (No. 3)
Redlands Mesa Women’s League
Aug. 18
Low Gross/Net
18 Holes
First Flight Gross — 1. Liz Kennedy 77; 2. Julie Coleman 87.
First Flight Net — 1. Kate Grasso 72; 2. Deb Ghiloni 74.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Leah Gonyeau 90; 2. Marjorie Genova 98.
Second Flight Net — 1. Lynda Stahl 73; 2. Lori Curtis 74.
Nine Holes
First Flight Gross — 1. Liz Kennedy 40; 2. Kate Grasso 43.
First Flight Net — 1. Frances Baer 33; 2. Deb Ghiloni 35.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Leah Gonyeau 41; 2. Marjorie Genova 47.
Second Flight Net — 1. Lynda Stahl 33; 2. (tie) Lorrie Van Dyke, Lori Curtis 37.
Adobe Creek Couples League
Aug. 16
Two-Person Scramble
Desert Nine
1. (tie) Paul Daniels/Jeniffer Daniels, Mike Gregg/Kym Bevan 34; 3. (tie) Dave Kirsch/Deb Kirsch, Jim Schneider/Susan Short 38.
Closest to the pin: Mike Gregg (Men No. 5); Jennifer Daniels (Women No. 5)
Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League
Aug. 19
National Potato Day Championship
Gross Flight — 1. Dean Moser 76; 2. Randy Cain 80; 3. (tie) Wayne Green, Jay Hoefling, Curt Kurtenbach 82.
Net A Flight — 1. Jim Schneider 71; 2. (tie) Mike Hugentobler, Craig Luby 73; 4. (tie) Ron Miller, Larry Reeves 74.
Net B Flight — 1. Jerry Mariz 63; 2. Denzil Snow 70; 3. (tie) Mike Wiedrich, Mike Hill, Stew Janz 72.
Closest to the pin: Curt Kurtenbach (Desert No. 2); Wayne Green (Desert No. 5); Jerry Mariz (Mesa No. 3); Jim Schneider (Mesa No. 6)