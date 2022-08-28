Chipeta Men’s League
Aug. 22
Two-Man Best Ball
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Trent Steves/Torrey Steves 26; 2. (tie) Tom Fowlds/Matt Vogel, Byron Miller, Chad Beldon 31.
First Flight Net — 1. Bill Cooke/Mac Cooke 26; 2. (tie) Gary Baker/Bob Hilgenfeld, Jeff Vogel/Chuck Mattson# 28.
Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Gary Foss/John Crawford, Chris Berger/Robert Pauletich 33; 3. Dan Miller/Pete O’Neill 35.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Tanner Schafer/Spencer Garner, Steve Tutty/Steve Manzanares# 29; 3. Don Iles/Bill Barnett 30.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Trent Steves/Torrey Steves, Chris Berger/Robert Pauletich 27; 3. Mike Andrews/Keith Maxfield 29*.
First Flight Net — 1. Bill Cooke/Mac Cooke 25; 2. Tim Stern/Paul Keddy 26; 3. Bill Kyle/Matt Wakefield 27*.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Don Iles/Bill Barnett 30; 2. Steve Tutty/SteveManzanares# 32; 3. Pete O’Neill/Dan Miller 33.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Brison Crow/Phil McCreanor, Jack Robinson/Jonny Robinson 27; 3. Gary Foss/John Crawford 30.
Closest to the pin: Eric Hockins (No. 3); Matt Jones Sr. (No. 6); Gary Baker (No. 10); Mac Cooke (No. 16)
*Won scorecard playoff
#Blind-drawn player
Chipeta Ladies League
Aug. 23
Two-Lady Best Ball
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Christy Davidson/Vicki Morton 34; 2. Nancy Bozarth/Sandy Brubaker# 37.
First Flight Net — 1. Sandy Brubaker#/Darcalee Debogorski 28; 2. Cryssy Hutchings/Brigid Maltsberger 30.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Shirley Jackson/Nancy Dermanuel 45; 2. Kim Mazuchi/Trudy Fogg 46.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Cynthia Shields/Vicki Hinchman, Ann Thomas/Libby Pelletier 34.
Closest to the pin: Kim Mazuchi (No. 3); Bettie Hagerman (No. 6)
#Player paid and played twice
Adobe Creek Men’s League
Aug. 23
Low Gross/Net
Monument Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Jeff Prell 34; 2. Scott Angus 35.
First Flight Net — 1. Paul Burdett 34*; 2. Mike Smith 34.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Jeremy Lambert 37; 2. Chris Allyn 40.
Second Flight Net — 1. Dusty Rummel 32; 2. John Kelley 34.
Third Flight Gross — 1. Rod Green 41; 2. Cody Cloud 42.
Third Flight Net — 1. Rick Harper 34*; 2. Jonathan Atzman 34.
Desert Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Jeff Prell 34; 2. Paul Daniels 36.
First Flight Net — 1. Steve Mariz 33*; 2. Jeff Clark 33.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Art Craven 41*; 2. Jeremiah Cunningham 41.
Second Flight Net — 1. Dusty Rummel 34; 2. Robert Ingalsbe 35.
Third Flight Gross — 1. Jonathan Atzman 42; 3. Jason McGlynn 43.
Third Flight Net — 1. Peter Psenda 33; 2. Clifford Wheeler 34.
Closest to the pin: Bret Tonozzi (Monument No. 2); Trevor Wickersham (Monument No. 6); Paul Daniels (Desert No. 2); Chris Chessani (Desert No. 5)
*Won tiebreaker
Adobe Creek Couples League
Aug. 21
Four-Person Step Aside Scramble
Desert Nine
1. Jamie Sharpe/Ann Sharpe/Dave Kirch/Ddeb Kirch 35; 2. (tie) Mike Gregg/Joyce Browning/Bill Borens/Amy Borens, Wes Key/Brigid Maltsberger/James Dannar/Michelle Dannar, Larry Mallett/Mae Mallett/Mike McClure/Bev McClure 36.
Closest to the pin: Tim Bevan (Men No. 2); Joyce Browning (Women No. 2)
Out of the Rough League
Aug. 25
Four-Person Scramble
Back Nine
1. Brent King/Andy Hill/Brigid Maltsberger/Michelle Dannar 26; 2. (tie) Brandon Rupe/Tod Monger/Joe Burns/Sandy Brubaker, Rob Mock/Bubba Holman/Mike Andrews/Narrie Bergener 27.
Closest to the pin: Kym Bevan (No. 10); Mike Andrews (No. 18)
Longest putt: Brent King (No. 12)
Chip-in: Brigid Maltsberger (No. 13)