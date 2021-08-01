Holes in one
Steve Janzter, July 27 at Tiara Rado Golf Course. No. 14, a 96-yard par-3 with a sand wedge. Witnesses: Marty Secrest, Alan Bateman, Manny Diaz.
Mary Watson, July 31 at Tiara Rado Golf Course during the Western Slope Triple Play Shootout. No. 12, an 84-yard par-3, with a 7 hybrid. Witnesses: Joanne Kates, Lisa Lewis, Lyn Bullen, Wendy Davis, Helen Rudy, Vicki Riley, Diana Doyle, Lynn Skallerud, Cindy Ortega, Linda Powell, Martha Buksa, Stacey Mascarenas, MJ Lerch, Mari Johnson, Joanne Barbour, Beverly Kroner, Linda Loveland, Janice Kollath, Kathy Diehl, Shelli Spiers, Kim Franchini, Susan Schroeder, Priscilla Nuwash, Eidie Bledsoe, Valerie Schelte, Tracee Lanier, Jill Nickerson
Adobe Creek Couples League
July 25
High-Low Skins
Mesa Nine
1. Bob Jackson/Aubree Mariz, 4; 2. (tie) Steve Slipka/Aiaga Roffey, Cody Abbott/Nancy Slipka 1.
Closest to the pin: Cody Abbott (Men No. 3); Wynona Mahaffey (Women No. 6)
Redlands Mesa Ladies League
July 27
Low Putts
Nine Holes
First Flight — 1. Cherly Bullinger 15; 2. Tammy Warnke 16; 3. (tie) Liz Kennedy, Deb Ghiloni 17.
Second Flight — 1. Frances Baer 14; 2. Bobby Ordahl 17; 3. (tie) Marcia Arnhold, Marjorie Genova, Lynn Gillespie, Tamara Smith 19.
Third Flight — 1. Rena Carver 15; 2. Joyce Hasler 16; 3. Christina Bybee 19.
18 Holes
First Flight — 1. Tammy Warnke 32; 2. Deb Ghiloni 33; 3. Cheryl Bullinger 34.
Second Flight — 1. Frances Baer 30; 2. Marjorie Genova 33; 3. Bobby Ordahl 34.
Third Flight — 1. Rena Carver 34; 2. Joyce Hasler 36; 3. (tie) Christina Bybee, Stephanie Woolley 39.
Chipeta Men’s League
July 26
Low Gross/Net — Three Clubs and a Putter
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Marshal Way 31; 2. (tie) Pepe Flores, Pete Steves, Byron Miller, Gary Zolnosky 33.
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Gary Baker, Brian Hartbauer, Tim Stern 27; 4. Kelly Pope 28.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Chris Berger 35; 2. Dick Griffin 39; 3. (tie) Joe Burns, Gary Foss 40.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Eric Rash, Del Stewart 30; 3. (tie) Tim Bevan, Norm Reichen 31.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Paul Keddy 27; 2. (tie) Matt Jones Sr., Torrey Steves, Marhsal Way 32.
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Ken Buterbaugh, Phil McCreanor, Tim Stern 27; 4. Scott Turner 28.
Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Joe Burns, Gary Foss 33; 3. Don Lovern 34; 4. Duncan Rowley 35*.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Roy Archuleta, Eric Rash 24; 3. Ken Ivie 25; 4. Jason Smith 26.
Closest to the pin: Byron Miller (No. 4); Bob Hilgenfeld (No. 7); Pepe Flores (No. 15); Scott Turner (No. 17)
*Won scorecard playoff
Chipeta Ladies League
July 27
Low Gross/Net — Three Clubs and a Putter
Front Nine
Gross — 1. Jenann Wakefield 39; 2. Christy Davidson 40; 3. Norma Vendegna 43.
Net — 1. Lois Smith 33; 2. (tie) Kym Bevan, Kelsie Steves, Elaine Schramm 34.
Closest to the pin: Nancy Bozarth (No. 3)
Adobe Creek Sr. Men’s League
July 28
Blaik Copeland’s Chicken Wing Special
Gross Flight — 1. Dean Moseer 74; 2. Wes Lowe 79; 3. Curt Kurtenbach 80; 4. Ken Germain 81; 5. (tie) Bryan Cross, Hal Kellerby, Craig Luby 84
Net A Flight — 1. Bill Smith 69; 2. Jeff Smith 71; 3. (tie) Jim Thompson, Doc Langley 73; 5. Larry Reeves 76
Net B Flight — 1. Larry Sherman 70*; 2. (tie) Tom Holman, Ken Buterbaugh 70; 4. (tie) Blaik Copeland, Mark Greff 72
Net C Flight — 1. Stew Janz 72*; 2. Tim Bevan 72; 3. (tie) Brent Butters, Scott Myers, Jim Church 73
Net D Flight — 1. Don Raymond 68; 2. (tie) Jim Sample, Craig Robillard 70; 4. JT Larson 71; 5. (tie) Dave Manuell, Ray Kipp 72
Closest to the Pin: Mesa No. 3 Jim Thornton; Desert No. 2 Stew Janz; Mesa No. 6 Gary Williams; Desert No. 5 Hal Kellerby
*won tiebreaker