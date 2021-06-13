Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League

June 9

Blaik Copeland presents The Donald Duck Open

Gross Flight — 1. Randy Cain 75; 2. Dean Moser 76; 3. Larry Reeves 80; 4. Bryan Cross 82; 5. (tie) Wayne Green, Craig Luby 83.

Net A Flight — 1. Mike Bennett 70*; 2. Jim Thompson 70; 3. Mike Greff 71; 4. Larry Sherman 72; 5. Jay Hoefling 73.

Net B Flight — 1. Bret Butters 72; 2. Ken Buterbagh 74; 3. (tie) Denzil Snow, Tom Keenan, Jim Schneider 75.

Net C Flight — 1. Steve Colosimo 68; 2. Don Iles 70; 3. (tie) Scott Myers, Joel Diner 71; 5. (tie) Tim Bevan, Mikey Moore 72.

Net D Flight — 1. Jim Williamson 65; 2. (tie) Sam Thornhill, Sam Hernandez, Bob Taylor 72; 5. Paul Kuchyt 76.

Closest to the pin: Andy Eliopulos (Monument No. 2); Randy Cain (Monument No. 6); Dan Clancy (Mesa No. 3); Mike Mallory (Mesa No. 6)

*Won tiebreaker

Adobe Creek Couples League

June 6

Four-Person Roll the Dice Scramble

Monument Nine

1. Brett Tonozi/Kelly Tonozzi/Rich Elliott/Sue Elliott 32; 2. (tie) Eloy Vendegna/Norma Vendegna/Steve Slipka/Nancy Slipka, Tim Bevan/Kym Bevan/Bill Boron/Amy Boron 33; 4. Dave Kirch/Deb Kirch/Danny Blintz/Carolina Blintz 36.

Closest to the pin: Bob Jackson (Men No. 6); Deb Kirch (Women No. 6)

Adobe Creek Men’s League

June 8

Best Ball

Monument Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. M. Smith/D. Witsken 32; 2. P. Daniels/J. Prell 34; 3. K. Artlip/B. Buck 35.

First Flight Net — 1. J. Giles/B. Melgares 31; 2. A. Cutshall/C. Stephens 32; 3. J. Golden/R. Cormack 33.

Second Flight Gross — 1. K. Decker/D. Ligrani 38; 2. W. Steele/B. Steele 39; 3. A. Craven/R. Smith 42.

Second Flight Net — 1. P. Strayer/R. Murray 27; 2. B. Hunt/J. Kelley 30; 3. (tie) J. Harris/C. Harris; C. Harris/S. Harding 34.

Mesa Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. R. Green/D. Robinson 33*; 2. P. Daniels/J. Prell 33; 3. C. Finkbiner/R. Alexander 35.

First Flight Net — 1. M. Noble/H. Spirz 32; 2. J. Haralson/B. Vigil 34*; 3. J. Golden/R. Cormack 34.

Second Flight Gross — 1. D. Lovato/J. Atzman 40; 2. H. Ownbey/C.Confeldt 43; 3. K. Heikes/B. Gebhardt 45.

Second Flight Net — 1. A. Craven/R. Smith 33; 2. D. Penny/F. Penoyer 37; 3. K. Kenworthy/T. Harris 39.

Closest to the pin: J. Golden (Monument No. 2); C. Stephens (Monument No. 6); B. Melgares (Mesa No. 3); J. Atzman (Mesa No. 5)

*Won scorecard playoff

Chipeta Men’s League

June 7

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Byron Miller 32; 2. Trent Steves 33; 3. (tie) Torrey Steves, Marshal Way 34.

First Flight Net — 1. Paul Keddy 28; 2. (tie) Hal Kellerby, Colby Koerner, Keith Maxfield 29.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Don Iles 35; 2. Chris Berger 37; 3. Jonny Robinson 39; 4. Jack Robinson 41.

Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Jim Jensen, Wade Montgomery 27; 3. Jason Brenton 31; 4. Jason Smith 32*.

Back Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Marhsal Way 29; 2. Jeff Vogel 30; 3. Pepe Flores 31; 4. Tim Stern 32*.

First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Preston Patterson, Kelly Pope 26; 3. Gary Baker 27; 4. Paul Keddy 28.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Jim Thompson 31; 2. Curtis Flores Jr 35; 3. (tie) Steve Morrall, Bob Hilgenfeld 36.

Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Ken Ivie, Hal Kellerby 26; 3. (tie) Tim Bevan, Jerry Mariz, Eric Rash, Dna Sprys 27.

Closest to the pin: Tom Fowlds (No. 3); Gary Baker (No. 6); Byron Miller (No. 10); Chad Beldon (No. 16)

*Won scorecard playoff

Chipeta Ladies League

June 8

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Jenann Wakefield 40; 2. Vicki Morton 41.

First Flight Net — 1. Cheri Cappo 31; 2. Sandy Brubaker 34.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Linda Spragg 46; 2. Lois Smith 50.

Second Flight Net — 1. Elaine Schramm 32; 2. Ann Thomas 36.

Closest to the pin: Lisa Spragg (No. 4); Elaine Schramm (No. 6)

Redlands Mesa Ladies League

June 8

Low Putts

First Flight — 1. Tiffany Wilde 33; 2. Liz Kennedy 34; 3. Tammy Warnke 35.

Second Flight — 1. Jackie Skelton 30; 2. Frances Baer 31; 3. Julia Conrad 33.

Third Flight — 1. Lorraine Willney 33; 2. Marcia Arnhold 35; 3. Teri Siegmund 36; 4. (tie) Lori Curtis, Bobby Ordahl 37.

