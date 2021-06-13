Adobe Creek Senior Men’s League
June 9
Blaik Copeland presents The Donald Duck Open
Gross Flight — 1. Randy Cain 75; 2. Dean Moser 76; 3. Larry Reeves 80; 4. Bryan Cross 82; 5. (tie) Wayne Green, Craig Luby 83.
Net A Flight — 1. Mike Bennett 70*; 2. Jim Thompson 70; 3. Mike Greff 71; 4. Larry Sherman 72; 5. Jay Hoefling 73.
Net B Flight — 1. Bret Butters 72; 2. Ken Buterbagh 74; 3. (tie) Denzil Snow, Tom Keenan, Jim Schneider 75.
Net C Flight — 1. Steve Colosimo 68; 2. Don Iles 70; 3. (tie) Scott Myers, Joel Diner 71; 5. (tie) Tim Bevan, Mikey Moore 72.
Net D Flight — 1. Jim Williamson 65; 2. (tie) Sam Thornhill, Sam Hernandez, Bob Taylor 72; 5. Paul Kuchyt 76.
Closest to the pin: Andy Eliopulos (Monument No. 2); Randy Cain (Monument No. 6); Dan Clancy (Mesa No. 3); Mike Mallory (Mesa No. 6)
*Won tiebreaker
Adobe Creek Couples League
June 6
Four-Person Roll the Dice Scramble
Monument Nine
1. Brett Tonozi/Kelly Tonozzi/Rich Elliott/Sue Elliott 32; 2. (tie) Eloy Vendegna/Norma Vendegna/Steve Slipka/Nancy Slipka, Tim Bevan/Kym Bevan/Bill Boron/Amy Boron 33; 4. Dave Kirch/Deb Kirch/Danny Blintz/Carolina Blintz 36.
Closest to the pin: Bob Jackson (Men No. 6); Deb Kirch (Women No. 6)
Adobe Creek Men’s League
June 8
Best Ball
Monument Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. M. Smith/D. Witsken 32; 2. P. Daniels/J. Prell 34; 3. K. Artlip/B. Buck 35.
First Flight Net — 1. J. Giles/B. Melgares 31; 2. A. Cutshall/C. Stephens 32; 3. J. Golden/R. Cormack 33.
Second Flight Gross — 1. K. Decker/D. Ligrani 38; 2. W. Steele/B. Steele 39; 3. A. Craven/R. Smith 42.
Second Flight Net — 1. P. Strayer/R. Murray 27; 2. B. Hunt/J. Kelley 30; 3. (tie) J. Harris/C. Harris; C. Harris/S. Harding 34.
Mesa Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. R. Green/D. Robinson 33*; 2. P. Daniels/J. Prell 33; 3. C. Finkbiner/R. Alexander 35.
First Flight Net — 1. M. Noble/H. Spirz 32; 2. J. Haralson/B. Vigil 34*; 3. J. Golden/R. Cormack 34.
Second Flight Gross — 1. D. Lovato/J. Atzman 40; 2. H. Ownbey/C.Confeldt 43; 3. K. Heikes/B. Gebhardt 45.
Second Flight Net — 1. A. Craven/R. Smith 33; 2. D. Penny/F. Penoyer 37; 3. K. Kenworthy/T. Harris 39.
Closest to the pin: J. Golden (Monument No. 2); C. Stephens (Monument No. 6); B. Melgares (Mesa No. 3); J. Atzman (Mesa No. 5)
*Won scorecard playoff
Chipeta Men’s League
June 7
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Byron Miller 32; 2. Trent Steves 33; 3. (tie) Torrey Steves, Marshal Way 34.
First Flight Net — 1. Paul Keddy 28; 2. (tie) Hal Kellerby, Colby Koerner, Keith Maxfield 29.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Don Iles 35; 2. Chris Berger 37; 3. Jonny Robinson 39; 4. Jack Robinson 41.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Jim Jensen, Wade Montgomery 27; 3. Jason Brenton 31; 4. Jason Smith 32*.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Marhsal Way 29; 2. Jeff Vogel 30; 3. Pepe Flores 31; 4. Tim Stern 32*.
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Preston Patterson, Kelly Pope 26; 3. Gary Baker 27; 4. Paul Keddy 28.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Jim Thompson 31; 2. Curtis Flores Jr 35; 3. (tie) Steve Morrall, Bob Hilgenfeld 36.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Ken Ivie, Hal Kellerby 26; 3. (tie) Tim Bevan, Jerry Mariz, Eric Rash, Dna Sprys 27.
Closest to the pin: Tom Fowlds (No. 3); Gary Baker (No. 6); Byron Miller (No. 10); Chad Beldon (No. 16)
*Won scorecard playoff
Chipeta Ladies League
June 8
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Jenann Wakefield 40; 2. Vicki Morton 41.
First Flight Net — 1. Cheri Cappo 31; 2. Sandy Brubaker 34.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Linda Spragg 46; 2. Lois Smith 50.
Second Flight Net — 1. Elaine Schramm 32; 2. Ann Thomas 36.
Closest to the pin: Lisa Spragg (No. 4); Elaine Schramm (No. 6)
Redlands Mesa Ladies League
June 8
Low Putts
First Flight — 1. Tiffany Wilde 33; 2. Liz Kennedy 34; 3. Tammy Warnke 35.
Second Flight — 1. Jackie Skelton 30; 2. Frances Baer 31; 3. Julia Conrad 33.
Third Flight — 1. Lorraine Willney 33; 2. Marcia Arnhold 35; 3. Teri Siegmund 36; 4. (tie) Lori Curtis, Bobby Ordahl 37.