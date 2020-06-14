Hole in One
Brian Hartbauer, June 9 at Chipeta Golf Course. No. 10, a 115-yard par-3, with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Koby Steves, Trent Steves, Kelsie Steves.
Bob McGavin, June 11 at Chipeta Golf Course. No. 18, a 137-yard par 3, with a 6 iron. Witnesses: Larry Murchison, Todd Lujan, Keith Maxfield.
Michal J. Andrews, June 11 at Chipeta Golf Course. No. 3, a 113-yard par-3, with a wedge. Witnesses: Ted Frady, Paul Adams, Burt Michimoto.
Kym’s League
June 4, Chipeta Golf Course
Two-person Modified Chapman
Front 9
Gross Score — 1. Koby Steves, Torrey Steves 31; 2. Pete Steves, Andy Busch 33; 3. Norma Vendegna, Eloy Vendegna 34
Net Score — 1. Clint Trujillo, Bradley Martinez 27; 2. Travis Key, Clay Kame 29; 3. Sonia Butler, Lee Butler 31
Closest to the pin: Bradley Martinez (No. 3); Jackie Heuer (No. 6)
Longest putt: Pete Steves (13-6)
Kym’s League
June 11, Chipeta Golf Course
Low Gross/Low Net
Back 9
Gross Score — 1. Pete Steves 30; 2 Brian Hartbauer 32; 3. (tie) Pete Heuer, Andy Busch, Eloy Vendegna 33
Net Score — 1. Mark Garcia 26; 2. Daniel Apolinar 27; 3. (tie) John Hager, Chris Brubaker, Brent King, Lee Butler 28
Closest to the pin: Nate Cook (No. 10), Eloy Vendegna (No. 17)
Longest putt: John Sidanycz
Chipeta Ladies League
June 9
Low Gross/Low Net
Front 9
Gross Score — 1. (tie) Christy Davidson, Sandy Brubaker 40; 3. Vicki Morton 43
Net Score — 1. Kari Greenlee 28; 2. Linda Heath 33; 3. Bonnie Kellerby 34
Closest to the pin: Vicki Morton (No. 3); Norma Vendegna (No. 6)
Lincoln Park Ladies Club
June 8
Chapman Scramble
First Flight — 1. Kelly Hall, Jan Jackson; 2. Christy Davidson, Chris Morse
Second Flight — 1. Connie Badini, Susan Elliot; 2. Tami Chamblee, Mae Mallett
Third Flight — 1. (tie) All Tregilgas, Bobby Ordahl; Sally Smith, Jackie Heuer
Lincoln Park Ladies Club
June 1
Point Par
First Flight — 1. (tie) Christy Davidson, Julia Conrad, Connie Badini
Second Flight — 1. Susan Elliot; 2. Chris Morse; 3. Bobby Ordahl
Third Flight — 1. (tie) Ann Tregilgas, Catherine Lucero; 3. Margaret Patrias
Chip-ins: Mae Mallett, Carolyn McEvoy
Adobe Creek Couples
June 7
High-Low Skins
Mesa Course
1. (tie) Wes Key, Maren Elliott (2, 3, 6); Tim Bevan, Briged Maetsbarger (4, 7, 8); 2. Mark Elliott, Kym Bevan (5, 9)
Men’s closest to the pin: Wes Key (No. 6)
Women’s closest to the pin: Maren Elliott (No. 6)
Chip-in: Maren Elliott (No. 8)
Redlands Mesa Women’s LeagueJune 9
Low Gross/Low Net
18 holes
First Flight Gross — 1. Liz Kennedy 75; 2. Tammy Warnke 82
Second Flight Gross — 1. Jacqueline Whiteside 95; 2. Lynette Randleman 98
Third Flight Gross — 1. Christina Bybee 104; 2. Kay Campbell 111
First Flight Net — 1. Kelly Hall 67; 2. (tie) Connie Badini, Kate Grasso 75
Second Flight Net — 1. Patricia Moore 72; 2. (tie) Lynn Kern, Bobby Ordahl, Lynn Gillespie, Cheryl Wenzinger 80
Third Flight Net — 1. Lori Curtis 71; 2. Lorrie Van Dyke, Jackie Noonan 76
9 holes
First Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Liz Kennedy, Tammy Warnke 38
Second Flight Gross — 1. Jacqueline Whiteside 44; 2. Patricia Moore 47
Third Fight Gross — 1. Christina Bybee 48; 2. Stephanie Wolley 49
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Kelly Hall, Frances Baer 34
Second Flight Net — 1. Lynette Randleman 33; 2. Lynn Kern 37
Third Flight Net — 1. Jackie Noonan 31; 2. (tie) Lorrie Van Dyke, Lori Curtis 36
Chipeta Men’s League
June 8
Low Gross/Low Net
Front 9
First Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Pete Steves, Tim Reeves 33; 3. Garrett Smith 34; 4. Gary Baker 36
First Flight Net — 1. Dan Collins 29; 2. (tie) Tim Stern, Colby Koerner 30; 4. Jim Thompson*32
Second Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld 35; 2. (tie) Rich Sales, Don Iles 39; 4. Dean Harris 40
Second Flight Net — 1. Brian Gwatney 28; 2. (tie) Austin Kutcher, Eric Rash 30; 4. Joe Burns 31
Back 9
First Flight Gross — 1. Paul Keddy 29; 2. Garrett Smith 31; 3. Jim Hamilton 32
First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Matt Jones Sr., Ken Buterbaugh 27; 3. Colby Koerner 28
Second Flight Gross — 1. Don Iles 34; 2. John Crawford 35; 3. Ted Frady 37
Second Flight Net — 1. Zach Nelson 27; 2. Eric Rash 28; 3. Bob Hilgenfeld 30
Closest to the pin: Mat Wakefield (No. 4); Garrett Smith (No. 7); Don Iles (No. 15); Garrett Smith (No. 17)
*—Won scorecard playoff
Adobe Creek Sr. Men’s League
June 10
The National Iced Tea Day Classic
Gross Flight — 1. Dean Moser 72; 2. Bill Smith 78; 3. (tie) Wes Lowe, Steve Gerow 79; 5. Roger Flinn 80
Net A Flight — 1. Bryan Cross 69; 2. Frank Rubalcaba 71; 3. Jim Thompson 73; 4. (tie) Wayne Green, Jay Hoefling 74
Net B Flight — 1. Tom Holman 73*; 2. (tie) Denzil Snow, Brent Butters, Andy Eliopulos 73; 5. (tie) J.T. Larson, Dave Larson 75
Net C Flight — 1. Wayne Gentilini 71; Don Riggle 71; 3. Ray Kipp 72; 4. (tie) Steve Barnett, Gary Cutshall, Stew Janz 73
Net D Flight — 1. Bob Taylor 66; 2. Steve Colosimo 68; 3. Scot Myers 70; 4 (tie) Keith Schaefer, Jim Eisenhower 75
*—Won tiebreaker
Closest to the pin: Scot Myer (Monument No. 2); J.T. Larson (Monument No. 6); Dan Clancy (Mesa No. 3); Jim Thompson (Mesa No. 6)