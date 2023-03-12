agate Local golf results, March 11, 2023 Mar 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Hole in OneKristin Williams, March 5 at Chipeta Golf Course. No. 17, a 113 yard par-3 with a 7-iron. Witness: Larry Williams. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Golf Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 11% 34° 54° Sat Saturday 54°/34° Mostly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 11% Sunrise: 06:32:11 AM Sunset: 06:17:18 PM Humidity: 96% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Sun 44% 34° 51° Sun Sunday 51°/34° Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:30:38 AM Sunset: 07:18:19 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: ENE @ 7 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mon 19% 34° 55° Mon Monday 55°/34° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 19% Sunrise: 07:29:05 AM Sunset: 07:19:20 PM Humidity: 61% Wind: E @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tue 10% 44° 58° Tue Tuesday 58°/44° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 07:27:32 AM Sunset: 07:20:21 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SSE @ 11 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wed 86% 36° 50° Wed Wednesday 50°/36° Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s. Chance of Rain: 86% Sunrise: 07:25:58 AM Sunset: 07:21:22 PM Humidity: 78% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night Occasional rain. Some snow showers mixing in late. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Thu 44% 29° 43° Thu Thursday 43°/29° Periods of rain and snow early. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 44% Sunrise: 07:24:23 AM Sunset: 07:22:22 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: N @ 12 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 17% 32° 46° Fri Friday 46°/32° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 07:22:49 AM Sunset: 07:23:23 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business