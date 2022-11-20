agate Local golf results, Nov. 19, 2022 Nov 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Hole in OneBrian Doyle, Nov. 12 at Adobe Creek National Golf Course. Desert No. 5, a 134-yard par-3 with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Jack Burgason, Steve Chevalier Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Golf Course Hole In One Golf Brian Doyle Adobe Desert Jack Burgason Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 1% 19° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/19° Clear. Lows overnight in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:01:51 AM Sunset: 04:57:13 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: ESE @ 4 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Sun 1% 20° 45° Sun Sunday 45°/20° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:02:55 AM Sunset: 04:56:37 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SE @ 6 mph UV Index: 3 Moderate Sunday Night Clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Mon 1% 22° 47° Mon Monday 47°/22° Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:04 AM Sunset: 04:56:03 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NNW @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tue 1% 24° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/24° Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:05:03 AM Sunset: 04:55:30 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: NE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Wed 3% 25° 47° Wed Wednesday 47°/25° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:06:07 AM Sunset: 04:55 PM Humidity: 35% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Thu 1% 28° 49° Thu Thursday 49°/28° Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:10 AM Sunset: 04:54:32 PM Humidity: 40% Wind: NE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Fri 1% 29° 52° Fri Friday 52°/29° Sunny. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:08:12 AM Sunset: 04:54:06 PM Humidity: 41% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business