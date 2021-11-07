agate Local golf results, Nov. 6, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Hole in OneKate Grasso, Oct. 19 at Redlands Mesa Golf Course. No. 17, an 89-yard par-3 with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Marcia Arnhold, Frances Baer. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hole In One Golf Course Golf Kate Grasso Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content +2 “Battling cancer with strength and Swink by my side” +6 Home Loan honors its employees Finding the right sleep Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health