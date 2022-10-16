agate Local golf results, Oct. 15, 2022 Oct 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Chipeta Men’s LeagueOct. 10Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Torrey Steves 32; 2. Paul Keddy 33; 3. Matt Wakefield 34.First Flight Net — 1. Pete Steves 28; 2. (tie) Andy Busch, Nate Cook, Don Iles, Dan Miller 30.Second Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Bob Hilgenfeld, Chuck Mattson, Larry Raney 38.Second Flight Net — 1. Vince Arthun 30; 2. (tie) Ted Frady, Bill Kyle, Don Lovern 31.Back NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Phil McCreanor 31; 2. Matt Wakefield 32; 3. (tie) Colby Koerner, Gary Zolnosky, Trent Steves 33.First Flight Net — 1. Gary Baker 26; 2. Nate Cook 28; 3. (tie) Andy Busch, Koby Steves, Pete Steves 29.Second Flight Gross — 1. Lary Raney 32; 2. Dean Harris 35; 3. Joe Burns 36; 4. Jonny Robinson 37*.Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Bob Hilgenfeld, Don Lovern 25; 3. Bill Barnett 28; 4. Jack Robinson 29*.Closest to the pin: Torrey Steves (Nos. 3, 18); Pete Steves (No. 6); Mike Mallory (No. 16)*Won scorecard playoffChipeta Ladies LeagueOct. 11Low Gross/NetGross — 1. Christy Davidson 33; 2. Rita Currey 36; 3. (tie) Kym Bevan, Linda Heath 39.Net — 1. Jenann Wakefield 28; 2. Sandy Brubaker 30; 3. (tie) Nancy Bozarth, Elaine Schramm, Lois Smith, Zandi Spicer, Lisa Spragg 31.Closest to the pin: Sandy Brubaker (No. 15); Rita Currey (No. 17) Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Net Front Nine Golf Sport Skiing League Matt Wakefield Rita Currey Sandy Brubaker Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 44° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/44° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:06 AM Sunset: 06:35:06 PM Humidity: 37% Wind: ESE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 42° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/42° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:25:07 AM Sunset: 06:33:39 PM Humidity: 33% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Sunday Night Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 42° 71° Mon Monday 71°/42° Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:26:08 AM Sunset: 06:32:14 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 44° 74° Tue Tuesday 74°/44° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:10 AM Sunset: 06:30:49 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 44° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/44° Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:28:12 AM Sunset: 06:29:25 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 45° 75° Thu Thursday 75°/45° Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:14 AM Sunset: 06:28:03 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night Generally fair. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 2% 45° 73° Fri Friday 73°/45° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:17 AM Sunset: 06:26:41 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: S @ 8 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business