Hole in One

Janice Jackson, Oct. 6 at Tiara Rado No. 8, a 94-yard, par-3 with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Barb Vermedahl, Kym Bevan

Chipeta Men’s League

Oct. 11

Low Gross/Net

Front Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Matt Jones Sr. 31; 2. (tie) Byron Miller, Rob Vavak, Jeff Vogel 34.

First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Kelly Pope, Steve Manzanares 29; 3. Mike Mallory 30.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Rich Sales 36; 2. Bob Hilgenfeld 37; 3. Jason Eckman 39.

Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Roy Archuleta, Eric Carlton 29; 3. John Crawford 32*.

Back Nine

First Flight Gross — 1. Jeff Vogel 30; 2. Paul Keddy 33; 3. Torrey Steves 34.

First Flight Net — 1. Rob Vavak 28; 2. (tie) Mike Mallory, Keith Maxfield 29.

Second Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld 32; 2. Johnny Robinson 34; 3. Norm Reichen 36.

Second Flight Net — 1. Eric Carlton 22; 2. Jerry Mariz 27; 3. Dick Griffin 30*.

Closest to the pin: Gary Baker (No. 4); Mike Mallory (Nos. 7, 15); Matt Jones Sr. (No. 17)

*Won scorecard playoff