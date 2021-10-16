agate Local golf results, Oct. 16, 2021 Oct 16, 2021 Oct 16, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Hole in OneJanice Jackson, Oct. 6 at Tiara Rado No. 8, a 94-yard, par-3 with a pitching wedge. Witnesses: Barb Vermedahl, Kym BevanChipeta Men’s League Oct. 11Low Gross/NetFront NineFirst Flight Gross — 1. Matt Jones Sr. 31; 2. (tie) Byron Miller, Rob Vavak, Jeff Vogel 34. First Flight Net — 1. (tie) Kelly Pope, Steve Manzanares 29; 3. Mike Mallory 30.Second Flight Gross — 1. Rich Sales 36; 2. Bob Hilgenfeld 37; 3. Jason Eckman 39.Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Roy Archuleta, Eric Carlton 29; 3. John Crawford 32*.Back Nine First Flight Gross — 1. Jeff Vogel 30; 2. Paul Keddy 33; 3. Torrey Steves 34.First Flight Net — 1. Rob Vavak 28; 2. (tie) Mike Mallory, Keith Maxfield 29.Second Flight Gross — 1. Bob Hilgenfeld 32; 2. Johnny Robinson 34; 3. Norm Reichen 36.Second Flight Net — 1. Eric Carlton 22; 2. Jerry Mariz 27; 3. Dick Griffin 30*. Closest to the pin: Gary Baker (No. 4); Mike Mallory (Nos. 7, 15); Matt Jones Sr. (No. 17)*Won scorecard playoff Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Hole In One Golf Course Mike Mallory Golf Sport Gary Baker Janice Jackson Scorecard Pitching Wedge Recommended for you Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses High Q Rockies 844-420-3265 Website Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 970-434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 970-609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 970-285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 970-399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 970-285-9307 Website Find a local business Sponsored Content Misperceptions about human trafficking: Elena A new home for heart health Getting back to his life Common Hand and Wrist Injuries A new home for heart health