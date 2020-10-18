Chipeta Men’s League
Oct. 12
Low Gross/Net
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Garrett Smith 32; 2. Paul Keddy 33; 3. Torrey Steves 35.
First Flight Net — 1. Gary Baker 27; 2. (tie) Jon Schler, Byron Miller 31.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Mike Mallory 34; 2. Tim Sarmo 36; 3. Steve Manzanares 39.
Second Flight Net — 1. Eric Rash 25; 2. John Crawford 31; 3. Jason Eckman 32.
Back Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. Paul Keddy 29; 2. Byron Miller 32; 3. (tie) Bob Hilgenfeld, Mike Andrews 36.
First Flight Net — 1. John Crawford 25; 2. (tie) Jon Schler, Ted Frady 28; 4. Rich Sales 30*.
Closest to the pin: Steve Manzanares (No. 4); Bob Hilgenfeld (No. 7); Paul Keddy (Nos. 15, 17)
*Won scorecard playoff
Chipeta Ladies League
Oct. 13
Low Gross/Net
Back Nine
Gross — 1. Christy Davidson 33; 2. Sandy Brubaker 37; 3. Jenann Wakefield 38.
Net — 1. Nancy Bozarth 25; 2. Desiree Garcia 27; 3. Ann Thomas 30.
Closest to the pin: Stella Gibson (No. 10); Nancy Bozarth (No. 17)
Lincoln Park Ladies Club
Oct. 12
Throw the Worst
First Flight Front — 1. Kelly Hall; 2. Christy Davidson; 3. Julia Conrad.
First Flight Back — 1. Christy Davidson; 2. (tie) Kelly Hall, Lucille Glynn
Second Flight Front — 1. Bonny Stonemark; 2. (tie) Carolyn McEvoy, Patty Bradshaw.
Second Flight Net — 1. Ann Tregilgas; 2. (tie) Carolyn McEvoy, Ina Linn.