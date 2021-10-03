Hole in One
John Brewer, Oct. 1 at Tirara Rado Golf Course. No. 12, a 116-yard par 3 with a gap wedge. Witness: Susan Brewer
Redlands Mesa Ladies League
Sept. 28
Low Gross/Net
Nine holes
First Flight Gross — 1. Liz Kennedy 37; 2. Juloe Coleman 40; 3. Cheryl Bullinger 50.
First Flight Net — 1. Deb Ghiloni 34; 2. Tammy Warnke 37; 3. Trish Sommers 43.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Christina Bybee 48; 2. (tie) Lynn Kern, Bobby Ordahl 54.
Second Flight Net — 1. Marcia Arnhold 37; 2. Lori Curtis 38.
18 holes
First Flight Gross — 1. Liz Kennedy 83; 2. Cheryl Bullinger 97.
First Flight Net — 1. Julie Coleman 76.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Lori Curtis 106; 2. Bobby Ordahl 111.
Second Flight Net — 1. Christina Bybee 78; 2. Lynn Kern 90.
Chipeta Men’s Championship
Sept. 25-26
First Flight Gross — 1. Marhsal Way 124; 2. Matt Jones Sr. 128; 3. Torrey Steves 129; 4. Matt Jones Jr. 130; 5. (tie) Preston Patterson, Paul Keddy 132; 7. Jeff Vogel 136; 8. (tie) Matt Wakefield, Pete Steves, Tim Reeves 137; 11. Byron Miller 141; 12. Kelly Pope 149.
First Flight Net — 1. Colby Koerner 109; 2. (tie) Brian Hartbauer, Rob Vavak 115; 4. Keith Maxfield 116; 5. Steve Manzanares 117; 6. Phil McCreanor 119; 7. Mike Andrews 120; 8. Gary Baker 121; 9. Tim Stern 123; 10. Andy Busch 126; 11. (tie) Ken Buterbaugh, Trent Steves 127; 13. Koby Steves 139.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Justin Eller 143; 2. Jim Thompson 147; 3. Bob Hilgenfeld 149; 4. Joe Burns 151; 5. (tie) Vince Arthun, Don Iles 155; 7. John Crawford 157; 8. Dean Harris 159; 9. Gary Foss 161; 10. Ted Frady 167; 11. Clifford Wheeler 182; 12. Eric Rash 188.
Second Flight Net — 1. Bill Barnett 117; 2. Jerry Mariz 118; 3. Norm Reichen 119; 4. Adam Hutchison 123; 5. (tie) Bill Kyle, Don Lovern 125; 7. (tie) Ken Ivie, Jason Brenton 127; 9. Roy Archuleta 130; 10. Jason Wheeler 131; 11. Brandon Duff 132; 12. Dalton Hamer 137.
Closest to the pin: Jeff Vogel (Nos. 3, 6); Kelly Pope (No. 4); Jim Thompson (No. 7); Tim Reeves (No. 10); Torrey Steves (No. 16); Rob Vavak (No. 17); Trent Steves (No. 18)
Chipeta Men’s League
Sept. 27
Two-Man Scramble
Front Nine
First Flight Gross — 1. (tie) Paul Keddy/Tim Stern, Chad Beldon/Byron Miller 29; 3. Pete Steves/Andy Busch 30.
First Flight Net — 1. Bill Kyle/Matt Wakefield 26; 2. (tie) Tom Fowlds/Mike Steves, Keith Maxfield/John Crawford 27.
Second Flight Gross — 1. Dwight Burgess/Jason Brenton# 32; 2. Duncan Rowley/Rich Sales 34; 3. Tim Bevan/Joe Burns 35.
Second Flight Net — 1. (tie) Dan Sprys/Steve Morrall, Jason Wheeler/Clifford Wheeler 28; 3. Jason Brenton#/Don Olbert 29.
Back Nine
Gross — 1. Paul Keddy/Tim Stern 27; 2. (tie) Byron Miller/Chad Beldon, Colby Koerner/Ken Buterbaugh, Mike Mallory/Steve Manzanares, Matt Wakefield/Bill Kyle 29.
Net — 1. (tie) Tim Bevan/Joe Burns, Phil McCreanor/Jack Robinson 24; 3. Keith Maxfield/John Crawford 25*.
Closest to the pin: Keith Maxfield (No. 4); Bob Hilgenfeld (No. 7); John Crawford (No. 15); Jim Thompson (No. 17)
*Won scorecard playoff
# Player paid and played twice
Chipeta Ladies League
Sept. 28
Two-Lady Best Ball
Front Nine
Gross — 1. Linda Heath/Vicki Morton 39; 2. Kym Bevan/Cheri Cappo 41.
Net — 1. Sandy Brubaker/Elaine Schramm 28; 2. Colleen Eckman/Jenann Wakefield 29.
Closest to the pin: Bonnie Kellerby (No. 3); Sandy Brubaker (No. 4); Veronica Albaugh (No. 6)
Adobe Creek Couples League
Sept. 26
Alternate Shot
Monument Nine
1. Kirk Hickey/Tammy Hickey 39; 2. Paul Daniels/Jennifer Daniels 41; 3. (tie) Wes Key/Bridig Maltzberger, Dave Kirch/Deb Kirch 43; 5. (tie) Rich Elliott/Sue Elliott, Mark Debogorski/Darcalee Debogorski 45; 7. Bob Jackson/Jan Jackson 46.
Closest to the pin: Mike Lond (Men No. 2); Brigid Maltzberger (Women No. 2)
Chip-in: Wes Key (No. 1); Wynona Mahaffey (No. 2)
Kym’s League
Sept. 30
Dice Scramble
Back Nine
Gross — 1. Trent Steves/Nate Cook 28; 2. (tie) Pete Steves/Andy Busch/Tod Monger/Brandon Rupe, Bubba Holman/Shane Morgan/Joe Burns/Kelsie Steves, Kym Bevan/Tim Bevan/Norma Vendegna/Eloy Vendena 29.
Closest to the pin: Kym Bevan (No. 10); Ronnie Smith (No. 15)
Longest putt: Donnie Thompson (No. 18)